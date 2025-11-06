Hindustan Hindi News
भारत में Google Pixel Watch 4 की बिक्री शुरू, ऑफर में मिल रहा FREE गिफ्ट, देखें कीमत और खासियत

भारत में Google Pixel Watch 4 की बिक्री शुरू, ऑफर में मिल रहा FREE गिफ्ट, देखें कीमत और खासियत

संक्षेप: Google Pixel Watch 4 Sale live in india: गूगल की नई स्मार्टवॉच, Pixel Watch 4, अब भारत में खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध हो गई है। पिक्सेल वॉच 4 दो डायल साइज - 41mm और 45mm - में उपलब्ध है। कितनी है अलग-अलग मॉडल की कीमत और कहां से खरीदें, चलिए बताते हैं...

Thu, 6 Nov 2025 03:59 PMArpit Soni लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
Google Pixel Watch 4 Sale live in india: गूगल की नई स्मार्टवॉच, Pixel Watch 4, अब भारत में खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध हो गई है। कंपनी ने इसे अगस्त में हुए इवेंट में नई पिक्सेल 10 सीरीज और पिक्सेल बड्स 2a के साथ लॉन्च किया गया था। पिक्सेल वॉच 4 दो डायल साइज - 41mm और 45mm - में उपलब्ध है और यह क्वालकॉम के स्नैपड्रैगन W5 जेन 2 चिपसेट से लैस है। इसमें नए डिजाइन वाला 'एक्टुआ 360' डिस्प्ले और बेहतर चार्जिंग सिस्टम भी है। कितनी है अलग-अलग मॉडल की कीमत और कहां से खरीदें, चलिए बताते हैं...

कीमत और कहां से खरीदें

पिक्सेल वॉच 4 के 41 एमएम डायल वाले मॉडल की कीमत 39,900 रुपये है। यह आइरिस, लेमनग्रास, पोर्सिलेन, ओब्सीडियन जैसे कलर्स में उपलब्ध है। पिक्सेल वॉच 4 के 45 एमएम डायल वाले मॉडल की कीमत 43,900 रुपये है और यह मूनस्टोन, पोर्सिलेन, ओब्सीडियन जैसे कलर्स में उपलब्ध है।

पिक्सेल वॉच 4 ऑनलाइन गूगल स्टोर के माध्यम से खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध है। शुरुआती ऑफर के तौर पर, गूगल बिना किसी अतिरिक्त शुल्क के छह महीने का फिटबिट प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन दे रहा है। ग्राहक चुनिंदा बैंक कार्ड्स पर 12 महीने तक की बिना ब्याज वाली ईएमआई स्कीम का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें:8000mAh बैटरी और 100W चार्जिंग, धूम मचाने आ रहे ये दो धांसू फोन, 200MP कैमरा भी

Pixel Watch 4 की खासियत

अच्छी बात यह है कि पिक्सेल वॉच 4 को अब रिपेयर किया जा सकता है, जो पिछले मॉडल की सबसे बड़ी खामी थी। पहले पिक्सेल वॉच रिपेयर नहीं हो पाती थी, और अक्सर हार्डवेयर संबंधी समस्याओं के कारण इन्हें पूरी तरह बदलना पड़ता था। गूगल के अनुसार, पिक्सेल वॉच 4 के साथ, अब उपयोगकर्ता अपने डिवाइस को बदलने के बजाय रिपेयर करवा सकते हैं।

गूगल पिक्सेल वॉच 4 में पिछले मॉडल जैसा ही कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले है, हालांकि कंपनी का दावा है कि बेजल और पीक ब्राइटनेस में सुधार किया गया है। इसमें 3,000 तक पीक ब्राइटनेस वाला एक्टुआ 360 ऑलवेज-ऑन डिस्प्ले और पिक्सेल वॉच 3 की तुलना में 16 प्रतिशत पतले बेजल हैं। यह वियर ओएस 6 पर चलती है। इसमें 2GB रैम (SDRAM) और 32GB स्टोरेज (eMMC flash) है।

दमदार प्रोसेसर, ECG भी मापेगी

वॉच को पावर देने वाले हार्डवेयर में बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। इसमें नया स्नैपड्रैगन W5 जेनरेशन 2 चिपसेट दिया गया है, जो जेनरेशन 1 चिप का अपग्रेड है, जिसका इस्तेमाल पिक्सेल वॉच के पिछले दो वर्जन में किया गया था। गूगल के अनुसार, पिक्सेल वॉच 4 स्मार्ट रिप्लाई सपोर्ट के साथ-साथ जेमिनी वॉयस असिस्टेंट के क्विक एक्सेस के साथ आता है, जिसे केवल कलाई ऊपर उठाकर इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। स्मार्टवॉच मटेरियल 3 एक्सप्रेसिव यूआई पर चलती है। इसके अलावा, गूगल पिक्सेल वॉच 4 ईसीजी, SpO2, HRV और ब्रीदिंग रेट डिटेक्शन से लैस है। स्मार्टवॉच के कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन्स में डुअल-फ्रीक्वेंसी जीपीएस, वाई-फाई और LTE सपोर्ट शामिल हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें:Epson L4360 Printer रिव्यू: घर-दुकान के लिए परफेक्ट, 12 पैसे में मिलेगा प्रिंट

फुल चार्ज में लंबी बैटरी लाइफ

कंपनी का दावा है कि, 41 एमएम मॉडल फुल चार्ज करने पर 30 घंटे तक (ऑलवेज-ऑन डिस्प्ले चालू होने पर) और बैटरी सेवर मोड में 48 घंटे तक चल सकता है। जबकि, 45 एमएम वेरिएंट 40 घंटे (ऑलवेज-ऑन डिस्प्ले चालू होने पर) और बैटरी सेवर मोड में 72 घंटे तक चल सकता है। इसमें तेज चार्जिंग भी है। गूगल का दावा है कि उसने स्मार्टवॉच के साथ एक नया फास्ट-चार्जिंग डॉक भी दिया है। चार्जिंग पिन को साइड में कर दिया गया है, जिससे 25 प्रतिशत तेज चार्जिंग मिलती है। कंपनी के अनुसार, यह 15 मिनट में 0 से 50 प्रतिशत तक चार्ज हो जाती है।

Arpit Soni

लेखक के बारे में

Arpit Soni
अर्पित सोनी ने माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी विश्वविद्यालय से पत्रकारिता की डिग्री प्राप्त की है। इन्हें करीब 8 साल का एक्सपीरियंस है। अर्पित ने अपना करियर स्वराज एक्सप्रेस न्यूज चैनल से शुरू किया। उसके बाद दैनिक भास्कर (डिजिटल) में अपनी सेवाएं दीं, यहां टेक और ऑटो बीट में करीब 4 साल काम किया। साल 2021 से अर्पित लाइव हिंदुस्तान में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। टेक और गैजेट्स में इनका इंटरेस्ट है। और पढ़ें
