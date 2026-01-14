Hindustan Hindi News
फोटोवीडियोशहर चुनेंepaperई- पेपरसाइन इन
More
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़Forget Inverters and Generators Ola Electric Enters Home Energy with Ola Shakti
इनवर्टर और जेनरेटर को कहिए अलविदा! Ola Shakti से बदलेगा घर की बिजली का खेल

इनवर्टर और जेनरेटर को कहिए अलविदा! Ola Shakti से बदलेगा घर की बिजली का खेल

संक्षेप:

Ola Electric ने घर, छोटे बिजनेस और खेतों के लिए Ola Shakti लॉन्च किया है, जो तुरंत बैकअप पावर और स्मार्ट एनर्जी मॉनिटरिंग देता है। यह पोर्टेबल, मॉड्यूलर और सोलर पावर के साथ भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

Jan 14, 2026 02:13 pm ISTPranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
share Share
Follow Us on

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

37% OFF

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

  • checkPigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass
  • check7 Segments LED Display
  • checkAuto Switch Off - Black
amazon-logo

₹1999

₹3195

खरीदिये

discount

58% OFF

Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus, Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus, Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

  • checkPigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control
  • checkInduction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus
  • checkTimer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)
amazon-logo

₹1499

₹3595

खरीदिये

discount

45% OFF

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)

  • checkPhilips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
amazon-logo

₹3299

₹5995

खरीदिये

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 6 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | 1Y Warranty | Black | BIS Certified

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 6 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | 1Y Warranty | Black | BIS Certified

  • checkPrestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 6 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | 1Y Warranty | Black | BIS Certified
amazon-logo

₹3195

खरीदिये

discount

66% OFF

IBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, BIS Certified, LED Display, 2 Yr Warranty, Auto Shut-Off, Over Heat Protection (Black)

IBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, BIS Certified, LED Display, 2 Yr Warranty, Auto Shut-Off, Over Heat Protection (Black)

  • checkIBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop
  • check2000W
  • checkBIS Certified
amazon-logo

₹1334

₹3890

खरीदिये

भारतीय कंपनी Ola Electric ने अपने पहले रेजिडेंशियल बैटरी एनर्जी स्टोरेज सिस्टम (BESS) लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसे Ola Shakti नाम दिया गया है और यह तमिलनाडु के कृष्णागिरी में कंपनी की गीगाफैक्ट्री से रोलआउट किया गया है। कंपनी के मुताबिक, यह कदम उनके स्वदेशी 4680 भारत सेल प्लेटफॉर्म को बड़े पैमाने पर आगे बढ़ाने के लिए उठाया है। इसके साथ ही Ola Electric ने ऑटोमोटिव सेक्टर के बाहर एनर्जी स्टोरेज मार्केट में भी कदम रख लिया है।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

37% OFF

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

  • checkPigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass
  • check7 Segments LED Display
  • checkAuto Switch Off - Black
amazon-logo

₹1999

₹3195

खरीदिये

discount

58% OFF

Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus, Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus, Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

  • checkPigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control
  • checkInduction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus
  • checkTimer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)
amazon-logo

₹1499

₹3595

खरीदिये

discount

45% OFF

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)

  • checkPhilips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
amazon-logo

₹3299

₹5995

खरीदिये

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 6 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | 1Y Warranty | Black | BIS Certified

Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 6 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | 1Y Warranty | Black | BIS Certified

  • checkPrestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 6 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | 1Y Warranty | Black | BIS Certified
amazon-logo

₹3195

खरीदिये

discount

66% OFF

IBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, BIS Certified, LED Display, 2 Yr Warranty, Auto Shut-Off, Over Heat Protection (Black)

IBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, BIS Certified, LED Display, 2 Yr Warranty, Auto Shut-Off, Over Heat Protection (Black)

  • checkIBELL SLIM50 Induction Cooktop
  • check2000W
  • checkBIS Certified
amazon-logo

₹1334

₹3890

खरीदिये

Ola Shakti को खासतौर पर घर, छोटे बिजनेस और खेतों के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। इसे पोर्टेबल और ऑन-डिमांड एनर्जी स्टोरेज सॉल्यूशन के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। यह ट्रेडिशनल लीड-एसिड इन्वर्टर या डीजल जेनरेटर के विकल्प के तौर पर एक स्मार्ट, क्लीन और भरोसेमंद बैकअप पावर देता है।

ये भी पढ़ें:WhatsApp यूजर्स सावधान! सिर्फ एक मिस्ड कॉल से हैक हो सकता है आपका फोन

इन फीचर्स के चलते है बेहद खास

डिवाइस की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसका ऑटोमोटिव-ग्रेड सेफ्टी फीचर है। इसमें जीरो मिलीसेकंड इंस्टेंट चेंजओवर सपोर्ट है, जिससे पावर कट के दौरान बिना किसी रुकावट के बैकअप मिल जाता है। यह 200V से 240V के इनपुट वोल्टेज रेंज में काम करता है और IP67 रेटेड स्पिल-प्रूफ बैटरियां धूल, पानी और मॉनसून जैसी कंडीशंस को ध्यान में रखकर डिजाइन की गई हैं। कंपनी का दावा है कि इसका रनिंग और मेंटेनेंस कॉस्ट लगभग शून्य है।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

10% OFF

Hawkins Futura Dual Hob Induction Cooktop, 3600-W, Auto Cut-off, Child Lock, Intelligent Boil-Dry Protection, 20 Power Settings, Black (FIC2A1)

Hawkins Futura Dual Hob Induction Cooktop, 3600-W, Auto Cut-off, Child Lock, Intelligent Boil-Dry Protection, 20 Power Settings, Black (FIC2A1)

  • checkHawkins Futura Dual Hob Induction Cooktop
  • check3600-W
  • checkAuto Cut-off
amazon-logo

₹8910

₹9900

खरीदिये

discount

63% OFF

iBELL 20YO Induction Cooktop 2000 W Double/Single Coil Electric Stove with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut-Off & Overheat Protection, Crystal Glass Surface, 1+1 Year Warranty

iBELL 20YO Induction Cooktop 2000 W Double/Single Coil Electric Stove with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut-Off & Overheat Protection, Crystal Glass Surface, 1+1 Year Warranty

  • checkiBELL 20YO Induction Cooktop 2000 W Double/Single Coil Electric Stove with Full Touch Control
  • checkAuto Shut-Off & Overheat Protection
  • checkCrystal Glass Surface
amazon-logo

₹1648

₹4490

खरीदिये

discount

33% OFF

Prestige Iris Sleek 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop-Individual Touch Buttons| 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Automatic Voltage Regulator | 1Y Warranty | Black|BIS Certified

Prestige Iris Sleek 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop-Individual Touch Buttons| 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Automatic Voltage Regulator | 1Y Warranty | Black|BIS Certified

  • checkPrestige Iris Sleek 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop-Individual Touch Buttons| 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Automatic Voltage Regulator | 1Y Warranty | Black|BIS Certified
amazon-logo

₹2695

₹3995

खरीदिये

अलग-अलग कन्फिगरेशंस में लॉन्च

Ola Shakti में डिजिटल फीचर्स भी हैं। इसमें रियल‑टाइम बैटरी स्टेटस और एनर्जी फ्लो मॉनिटरिंग का सपोर्ट है। यह आपके एनर्जी यूज पैटर्न का एनालिसिस कर सकता है और बिजली की खपत कम करने के लिए सजेशन भी देता है।

Ola Shakti चार कॉन्फिगरेशन में आता है,

1kW/1.5kWh

1kW/3kWh

3kW/5.2kWh

6kW/9.1kWh

ये भी पढ़ें:डील! Lenovo का लैपटॉप 15 हजार रुपये से कम में, AI फीचर्स और ढेरों ऐप्स का सपोर्ट

ये सिस्टम AC, फ्रिज, इंडक्शन कुकर, फार्म पंप और कम्युनिकेशन इक्विपमेंट जैसे उपकरणों को पावर दे सकता है। चार्जिंग टाइम लगभग दो घंटे है और फुल लोड पर बैकअप करीब 1.5 घंटे तक मिलता है। Ola Shakti के लिए रिजर्वेशन कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर 999 रुपये की बुकिंग अमाउंट के साथ शुरू कर दी गई है।

Pranesh Tiwari

लेखक के बारे में

Pranesh Tiwari
खुद को दिल से लेखक और पेशे से पत्रकार बताने वाले प्राणेश 7 साल से ज्यादा वक्त से विज्ञान और तकनीक के बारे में लिख रहे हैं। IIMC, नई दिल्ली में PTI अवॉर्ड पाने वाले प्राणेश ने करियर की शुरुआत नवभारत टाइम्स ऑनलाइन से की और न्यूजबाइट्स में सीनियर टेक जर्नलिस्ट के तौर पर भी काम किया। लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में वह चीफ कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर लेटेस्ट टेक ट्रेंड्स और गैजेट्स की जानकारी देते हैं। उन्हें लिखना और सफर करना अच्छा लगता है। और पढ़ें
Gadgets Hindi News Ola Electric Scooter

लेटेस्ट   Hindi News ,    बॉलीवुड न्यूज,   बिजनेस न्यूज,   टेक ,   ऑटो,   करियर , और   राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।