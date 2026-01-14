इनवर्टर और जेनरेटर को कहिए अलविदा! Ola Shakti से बदलेगा घर की बिजली का खेल
Ola Electric ने घर, छोटे बिजनेस और खेतों के लिए Ola Shakti लॉन्च किया है, जो तुरंत बैकअप पावर और स्मार्ट एनर्जी मॉनिटरिंग देता है। यह पोर्टेबल, मॉड्यूलर और सोलर पावर के साथ भी इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
भारतीय कंपनी Ola Electric ने अपने पहले रेजिडेंशियल बैटरी एनर्जी स्टोरेज सिस्टम (BESS) लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसे Ola Shakti नाम दिया गया है और यह तमिलनाडु के कृष्णागिरी में कंपनी की गीगाफैक्ट्री से रोलआउट किया गया है। कंपनी के मुताबिक, यह कदम उनके स्वदेशी 4680 भारत सेल प्लेटफॉर्म को बड़े पैमाने पर आगे बढ़ाने के लिए उठाया है। इसके साथ ही Ola Electric ने ऑटोमोटिव सेक्टर के बाहर एनर्जी स्टोरेज मार्केट में भी कदम रख लिया है।
Ola Shakti को खासतौर पर घर, छोटे बिजनेस और खेतों के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। इसे पोर्टेबल और ऑन-डिमांड एनर्जी स्टोरेज सॉल्यूशन के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। यह ट्रेडिशनल लीड-एसिड इन्वर्टर या डीजल जेनरेटर के विकल्प के तौर पर एक स्मार्ट, क्लीन और भरोसेमंद बैकअप पावर देता है।
इन फीचर्स के चलते है बेहद खास
डिवाइस की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसका ऑटोमोटिव-ग्रेड सेफ्टी फीचर है। इसमें जीरो मिलीसेकंड इंस्टेंट चेंजओवर सपोर्ट है, जिससे पावर कट के दौरान बिना किसी रुकावट के बैकअप मिल जाता है। यह 200V से 240V के इनपुट वोल्टेज रेंज में काम करता है और IP67 रेटेड स्पिल-प्रूफ बैटरियां धूल, पानी और मॉनसून जैसी कंडीशंस को ध्यान में रखकर डिजाइन की गई हैं। कंपनी का दावा है कि इसका रनिंग और मेंटेनेंस कॉस्ट लगभग शून्य है।
अलग-अलग कन्फिगरेशंस में लॉन्च
Ola Shakti में डिजिटल फीचर्स भी हैं। इसमें रियल‑टाइम बैटरी स्टेटस और एनर्जी फ्लो मॉनिटरिंग का सपोर्ट है। यह आपके एनर्जी यूज पैटर्न का एनालिसिस कर सकता है और बिजली की खपत कम करने के लिए सजेशन भी देता है।
Ola Shakti चार कॉन्फिगरेशन में आता है,
1kW/1.5kWh
1kW/3kWh
3kW/5.2kWh
6kW/9.1kWh
ये सिस्टम AC, फ्रिज, इंडक्शन कुकर, फार्म पंप और कम्युनिकेशन इक्विपमेंट जैसे उपकरणों को पावर दे सकता है। चार्जिंग टाइम लगभग दो घंटे है और फुल लोड पर बैकअप करीब 1.5 घंटे तक मिलता है। Ola Shakti के लिए रिजर्वेशन कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर 999 रुपये की बुकिंग अमाउंट के साथ शुरू कर दी गई है।
