400 रुपये में 400GB डेटा, साथ 40 दिन वैलिडिटी भी, बढ़ गई इस ऑफर की लास्ट डेट
BSNL Flash Sale: बीएसएनएल के ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी है। कंपनी ने अपनी फ्लैश सेल की लास्ट डेट आगे बढ़ा दी है। पहले यह सेल 28 जून से 1 जुलाई 2025 तक के लिए आयोजित की गई थी, लेकिन अब बीएसएनएल ने घोषणा की है कि सेल 7 जुलाई तक चलेगी।
BSNL Flash Sale: बीएसएनएल के ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी है। कंपनी ने अपनी फ्लैश सेल की लास्ट डेट आगे बढ़ा दी है। पहले यह सेल 28 जून से 1 जुलाई 2025 तक के लिए आयोजित की गई थी, लेकिन अब बीएसएनएल ने घोषणा की है कि सेल 7 जुलाई तक चलेगी। सेल में कंपनी ग्राहकों को बेहद किफायती कीमत पर डेटा ऑफर कर रही है। दरअसल, सेल में मिल रहे ऑफर के तहत, ग्राहकों को केवल 400 रुपये में 400GB डेटा मिलेगा, यानी केवल 1 रुपये में 1GB डेटा मिलेगा। यह डेटा 40 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ आएगा। बता दें कि यह हाई-स्पीड 4G डेटा है।
बीएसएनएल का ट्वीट
ग्राहक ऐसे ले पाएंगे ऑफर का लाभ
पोस्ट में कंपनी ने यह भी बताया कि बीएसएनएल देश में 90,000 से ज्यादा 4G टावर्स का मजबूत नेटवर्क तैनात कर चुका है। कंपनी ने बताया कि ग्राहक इस ऑफर का लाभ बीएसएनएल की वेबसाइट या फिर बीएसएनएल सेल्फ केयर ऐप पर जाकर ले सकते हैं। इसके अलावा, अभी तक बीएसएनएल ने फ्लैश सेल के तहत किसी अन्य ऑफर की घोषणा नहीं की है।
