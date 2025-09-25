Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़boAt powerful speaker launched with 300W audio karaoke mic and disco lights enjoy Diwali party check price
300W ऑडियो, Karaoke माइक, डिस्को लाइट्स के साथ आया boAt का जबर स्पीकर; दिवाली पार्टी में होगी मौज
boAt ने भारत में लॉन्च किया PartyPal 700 पार्टी स्पीकर। जो है 300W साउंड, RGB डिस्को लाइट, Karaoke माइक और पोर्टेबल डिज़ाइन से लैस। जानिए कीमत, फीचर्स और उपलब्धता।
Himani Gupta लाइव हिन्दुस्तानThu, 25 Sep 2025 08:09 AM
सम्बंधित सुझाव
72% OFF
boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Up to 6 hrs Playback, BT v5.3, AUX & USB Port, Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble EQs, TWS Mode(Midnight Black)
- boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound
- RGB LEDs
- Up to 6 hrs Playback
₹6999₹24990
खरीदिये
71% OFF
boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)
- boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound
- Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports
- Up to 6 hrs Playtime
₹9999₹34990
खरीदिये
63% OFF
boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker, 220W Signature Sound, Dynamic Pixels, Animated Text Display, App Support, UHF Wireless Microphone, Colorful LEDs,7hrs Battery & Guitar Input(Premium Black)
- boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker
- 220W Signature Sound
- Dynamic Pixels
₹16499₹44990
खरीदिये
70% OFF
boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)
- boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound
- Karaoke with Built-in Mic
- Up to 6 hrs Playtime
₹8999₹29990
खरीदिये
boAt ने अपने लेटेस्ट PartyPal 700 पार्टी स्पीकर को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह सिर्फ एक स्पीकर नहीं, बल्कि पार्टी का पूरा माहौल जुटाने वाला डिवाइस है, जिसमें शानदार ऑडियो आउटपुट और विज़ुअल ट्रीट दोनों शामिल हैं। PartyPal 700 300W boAt Signature Sound प्रदान करता है, जिसमें गहरी बास शामिल है, और यह कई कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन्स जैसे Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, TF कार्ड और वायर/वायरलेस माइक्रोफोन सपोर्ट के साथ आता है। साथ ही इसमें RGB LED लाइट्स और एक इन-बिल्ट डिस्को बॉल है, जो संगीत के साथ सिंक करके पार्टी माहौल को और अच्छा बनाती है।
