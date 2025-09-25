300W ऑडियो, Karaoke माइक, डिस्को लाइट्स के साथ आया boAt का जबर स्पीकर; दिवाली पार्टी में होगी मौज boAt powerful speaker launched with 300W audio karaoke mic and disco lights enjoy Diwali party check price, Gadgets Hindi News - Hindustan
boAt powerful speaker launched with 300W audio karaoke mic and disco lights enjoy Diwali party check price

300W ऑडियो, Karaoke माइक, डिस्को लाइट्स के साथ आया boAt का जबर स्पीकर; दिवाली पार्टी में होगी मौज

boAt ने भारत में लॉन्च किया PartyPal 700 पार्टी स्पीकर। जो है 300W साउंड, RGB डिस्को लाइट, Karaoke माइक और पोर्टेबल डिज़ाइन से लैस। जानिए कीमत, फीचर्स और उपलब्धता।

Himani Gupta लाइव हिन्दुस्तानThu, 25 Sep 2025 08:09 AM
300W ऑडियो, Karaoke माइक, डिस्को लाइट्स के साथ आया boAt का जबर स्पीकर; दिवाली पार्टी में होगी मौज

boAt ने अपने लेटेस्ट PartyPal 700 पार्टी स्पीकर को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह सिर्फ एक स्पीकर नहीं, बल्कि पार्टी का पूरा माहौल जुटाने वाला डिवाइस है, जिसमें शानदार ऑडियो आउटपुट और विज़ुअल ट्रीट दोनों शामिल हैं। PartyPal 700 300W boAt Signature Sound प्रदान करता है, जिसमें गहरी बास शामिल है, और यह कई कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन्स जैसे Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, TF कार्ड और वायर/वायरलेस माइक्रोफोन सपोर्ट के साथ आता है। साथ ही इसमें RGB LED लाइट्स और एक इन-बिल्ट डिस्को बॉल है, जो संगीत के साथ सिंक करके पार्टी माहौल को और अच्छा बनाती है।

