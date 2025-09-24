boAt के साथ Netflix India का धमाका, घर में धूम मचाएंगे नए स्पीकर्स
boAt PartyPal 700 एक 300W पावरफुल पोर्टेबल स्पीकर है जिसमें इनबिल्ट कराओके ऑटो-ट्यूनर और RGB लाइट्स का सपोर्ट मिलता है। यह म्यूजिक और पार्टी लवर्स के लिए एक ऑल-इन-वन एंटरटेनमेंट पैकेज है।
Aryan Khan का पहला डायरेक्टोरियल वेंचर, The Ba***ds of Bollywood बीते दिनों Netflix पर रिलीज हुआ है और इसे खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। अब इस वेब सीरीज और नेटफ्लिक्स के साथ पार्टनरशिप में भारतीय ऑडियो ब्रैंड boAt ने नए PartyPal 700 स्पीकर से पर्दा उठाया है।
boAt का PartyPal 700 स्पीकर ना सिर्फ पावरफुल 300W साउंड देता है बल्कि बिल्ट-इन कराओके ऑटो-ट्यूनर के साथ आता है, जो यूजर्स को अल्टीमेट पार्टी एक्सपीरियंस ऑफर करता है। इसके अलावा, boAt के अन्य प्रोडक्ट्स जैसे- Stone 1800 और प्रीमियम हेडफोन भी सीरीज में नेचुरली इंटीग्रेट किए गए हैं।
पावरफुल हैं इस स्पीकर के फीचर्स
boAt PartyPal 700 एक वर्सेटाइल स्पीकर है, जिसे खासतौर से पार्टी और घर में एंटरटेनमेंट के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। इसमें 300W की पावरफुल साउंड आउटपुट दी गई है, जो कमरे के हर कोने में क्लियर और डीटेल्ड ऑडियो एक्सपीरियंस ऑफर करती है। स्पीकर में बिल्ट-इन कराओके ऑटो-ट्यूनर भी शामिल है, जिससे यूजर्स सीधे अपने गाने गा सकते हैं और लाइव कराओके का मजा ले सकते हैं।
साथ ही इसमें मल्टीपल कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शंस हैं, जैसे ब्लूटूथ, USB और Aux इनपुट, जिससे डिवाइस को स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप या अन्य ऑडियो सोर्सेज के साथ आसानी से कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है। PartyPal 700 का डिजाइन भी इसे खास बनाता है। यह स्पीकर पोर्टेबल होने के साथ ही स्टाइलिश लुक प्रदान करता है, जिसे किसी भी पार्टी सेटअप या होम डेकोर में फिट किया जा सकता है। इसमें RGB लाइटिंग इफेक्ट्स दिए गए हैं, जो म्यूजिक के बीट्स के साथ सिंक हो जाते हैं और एनर्जी को और बढ़ा देते हैं।
स्पीकर की बैटरी लाइफ लंबी है, जिससे यूजर्स घंटों तक नॉनस्टॉप म्यूजिक और कराओके का मजा ले सकते हैं। इसके रबराइज्ड साइड ग्रिप और स्टेबल बेस के चलते यह ट्रांसपोर्ट करते वक्त सेफ और पार्टी मूवमेंट्स में स्टेबल रहता है।