boAt के साथ Netflix India का धमाका, घर में धूम मचाएंगे नए स्पीकर्स boAt PartyPal 700 Powerful 300W Portable Speaker with Karaoke and RGB Lights, Gadgets Hindi News - Hindustan
Hindustan Hindi News
फोटोवीडियोशहर चुनेंepaperई- पेपरसाइन इन
More
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़boAt PartyPal 700 Powerful 300W Portable Speaker with Karaoke and RGB Lights

boAt के साथ Netflix India का धमाका, घर में धूम मचाएंगे नए स्पीकर्स

boAt PartyPal 700 एक 300W पावरफुल पोर्टेबल स्पीकर है जिसमें इनबिल्ट कराओके ऑटो-ट्यूनर और RGB लाइट्स का सपोर्ट मिलता है। यह म्यूजिक और पार्टी लवर्स के लिए एक ऑल-इन-वन एंटरटेनमेंट पैकेज है।

Pranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तानWed, 24 Sep 2025 05:26 PM
share Share
Follow Us on

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

71% OFF

boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

  • checkboAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound
  • checkKaraoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports
  • checkUp to 6 hrs Playtime
amazon-logo

₹9999

₹34990

खरीदिये

discount

70% OFF

boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)

boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)

  • checkboAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound
  • checkKaraoke with Built-in Mic
  • checkUp to 6 hrs Playtime
amazon-logo

₹8999

₹29990

खरीदिये

discount

72% OFF

boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Up to 6 hrs Playback, BT v5.3, AUX & USB Port, Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble EQs, TWS Mode(Midnight Black)

boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Up to 6 hrs Playback, BT v5.3, AUX & USB Port, Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble EQs, TWS Mode(Midnight Black)

  • checkboAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound
  • checkRGB LEDs
  • checkUp to 6 hrs Playback
amazon-logo

₹6999

₹24990

खरीदिये

discount

60% OFF

Portronics Nebula X 150W Party Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 6 Hours Playtime, Bass Boost Technology, TWS Mode, RGB LED Lights, BT V5.3, USB/AUX in, Sturdy Metal Handles, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics Nebula X 150W Party Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 6 Hours Playtime, Bass Boost Technology, TWS Mode, RGB LED Lights, BT V5.3, USB/AUX in, Sturdy Metal Handles, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Nebula X 150W Party Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • check6 Hours Playtime
  • checkBass Boost Technology
amazon-logo

₹7999

₹19999

खरीदिये

discount

76% OFF

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)

  • checkboAt Aavante Bar 610
  • check25W Signature Sound
  • check2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators
amazon-logo

₹1449

₹5990

खरीदिये

boAt के साथ Netflix India का धमाका, घर में धूम मचाएंगे नए स्पीकर्स

Aryan Khan का पहला डायरेक्टोरियल वेंचर, The Ba***ds of Bollywood बीते दिनों Netflix पर रिलीज हुआ है और इसे खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। अब इस वेब सीरीज और नेटफ्लिक्स के साथ पार्टनरशिप में भारतीय ऑडियो ब्रैंड boAt ने नए PartyPal 700 स्पीकर से पर्दा उठाया है।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

71% OFF

boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

boAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black)

  • checkboAt Partypal 390 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound
  • checkKaraoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports
  • checkUp to 6 hrs Playtime
amazon-logo

₹9999

₹34990

खरीदिये

discount

70% OFF

boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)

boAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with Built-in Mic, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)

  • checkboAt Partypal 300/320 Speaker with 120 W Signature Sound
  • checkKaraoke with Built-in Mic
  • checkUp to 6 hrs Playtime
amazon-logo

₹8999

₹29990

खरीदिये

discount

72% OFF

boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Up to 6 hrs Playback, BT v5.3, AUX & USB Port, Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble EQs, TWS Mode(Midnight Black)

boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound, RGB LEDs, Up to 6 hrs Playback, BT v5.3, AUX & USB Port, Wireless Mic, Bass & Treble EQs, TWS Mode(Midnight Black)

  • checkboAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker w/ 80 W Signature Sound
  • checkRGB LEDs
  • checkUp to 6 hrs Playback
amazon-logo

₹6999

₹24990

खरीदिये

discount

60% OFF

Portronics Nebula X 150W Party Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 6 Hours Playtime, Bass Boost Technology, TWS Mode, RGB LED Lights, BT V5.3, USB/AUX in, Sturdy Metal Handles, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics Nebula X 150W Party Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 6 Hours Playtime, Bass Boost Technology, TWS Mode, RGB LED Lights, BT V5.3, USB/AUX in, Sturdy Metal Handles, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Nebula X 150W Party Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • check6 Hours Playtime
  • checkBass Boost Technology
amazon-logo

₹7999

₹19999

खरीदिये

discount

76% OFF

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)

  • checkboAt Aavante Bar 610
  • check25W Signature Sound
  • check2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators
amazon-logo

₹1449

₹5990

खरीदिये

boAt का PartyPal 700 स्पीकर ना सिर्फ पावरफुल 300W साउंड देता है बल्कि बिल्ट-इन कराओके ऑटो-ट्यूनर के साथ आता है, जो यूजर्स को अल्टीमेट पार्टी एक्सपीरियंस ऑफर करता है। इसके अलावा, boAt के अन्य प्रोडक्ट्स जैसे- Stone 1800 और प्रीमियम हेडफोन भी सीरीज में नेचुरली इंटीग्रेट किए गए हैं।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

Intex 700-S Multimedia 70 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker | Wired Karaoke Mic | Party Speaker & 5.25 Inch Woofer | LED Display & Bluetooth v5.2 | Fully Remote Control (Black)

Intex 700-S Multimedia 70 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker | Wired Karaoke Mic | Party Speaker & 5.25 Inch Woofer | LED Display & Bluetooth v5.2 | Fully Remote Control (Black)

  • checkIntex 700-S Multimedia 70 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker | Wired Karaoke Mic | Party Speaker & 5.25 Inch Woofer | LED Display & Bluetooth v5.2 | Fully Remote Control (Black)
amazon-logo

₹2969

खरीदिये

discount

75% OFF

boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

boAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound,RGB,Dual Passive Radiators, Up to 7 hrs Playback, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)

  • checkboAt Aavante Bar 950 Bluetooth Soundbar w/ 40W Signature Sound
  • checkRGB
  • checkDual Passive Radiators
amazon-logo

₹1969

₹7990

खरीदिये

discount

73% OFF

pTron Fusion Theatre 60W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Punchy Stereo Sound, Rhythmic RGB Lights, 3m Wired Mic, 6Hrs Playtime, 5 Equalisers, BT/USB/SD Card Playback & Type-C Charging (Raven Black)

pTron Fusion Theatre 60W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Punchy Stereo Sound, Rhythmic RGB Lights, 3m Wired Mic, 6Hrs Playtime, 5 Equalisers, BT/USB/SD Card Playback & Type-C Charging (Raven Black)

  • checkpTron Fusion Theatre 60W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Punchy Stereo Sound
  • checkRhythmic RGB Lights
  • check3m Wired Mic
amazon-logo

₹1999

₹7499

खरीदिये

discount

74% OFF

pTron Fusion Saga 48W Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Pristine Sound, Dual Drivers, Rhythmic RGB Lights, 6Hrs Playtime, BT5.3/Aux/TF Card/USB Playback Modes, Type-C Charging, Portable Design (Black)

pTron Fusion Saga 48W Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Pristine Sound, Dual Drivers, Rhythmic RGB Lights, 6Hrs Playtime, BT5.3/Aux/TF Card/USB Playback Modes, Type-C Charging, Portable Design (Black)

  • checkpTron Fusion Saga 48W Bluetooth Party Speaker w/Pristine Sound
  • checkDual Drivers
  • checkRhythmic RGB Lights
amazon-logo

₹2099

₹7999

खरीदिये

discount

69% OFF

boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn(Raging Black)

boAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn(Raging Black)

  • checkboAt Stone 352/358 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound
  • checkIPX7 Water Resistance
  • checkTWS Feature
amazon-logo

₹1099

₹3490

खरीदिये

discount

72% OFF

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Groovy Grey)

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Groovy Grey)

  • checkboAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound
  • checkUp to 12 Hours Playback
  • checkRGB LEDs
amazon-logo

₹1399

₹4990

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)

JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)

  • checkJBL Go 3
  • checkWireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  • checkPro Sound
amazon-logo

₹1994

₹3999

खरीदिये

discount

72% OFF

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black)

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black)

  • checkboAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound
  • checkUp to 12 Hours Playback
  • checkRGB LEDs
amazon-logo

₹1399

₹4990

खरीदिये

discount

46% OFF

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)

Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)

  • checkPortronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time
  • checkHandsfree Calling
  • checkUSB Slot
amazon-logo

₹1879

₹3499

खरीदिये

discount

75% OFF

Mivi Fort H30 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India

Mivi Fort H30 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India

  • checkMivi Fort H30 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life
  • check2.0 Channel
  • checkSleek Design
amazon-logo

₹1499

₹5999

खरीदिये

discount

82% OFF

Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO

Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO

  • checkBlaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox
  • checkUnbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
amazon-logo

₹899

₹4999

खरीदिये

discount

72% OFF

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Vibing Blue)

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Vibing Blue)

  • checkboAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound
  • checkUp to 12 Hours Playback
  • checkRGB LEDs
amazon-logo

₹1399

₹4990

खरीदिये

ये भी पढ़ें:1000 रुपये से कम में बेस्ट TWS इयरबड्स, Amazon Sale में एकदम हिट हैं ये डील्स

पावरफुल हैं इस स्पीकर के फीचर्स

boAt PartyPal 700 एक वर्सेटाइल स्पीकर है, जिसे खासतौर से पार्टी और घर में एंटरटेनमेंट के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। इसमें 300W की पावरफुल साउंड आउटपुट दी गई है, जो कमरे के हर कोने में क्लियर और डीटेल्ड ऑडियो एक्सपीरियंस ऑफर करती है। स्पीकर में बिल्ट-इन कराओके ऑटो-ट्यूनर भी शामिल है, जिससे यूजर्स सीधे अपने गाने गा सकते हैं और लाइव कराओके का मजा ले सकते हैं।

साथ ही इसमें मल्टीपल कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शंस हैं, जैसे ब्लूटूथ, USB और Aux इनपुट, जिससे डिवाइस को स्मार्टफोन, लैपटॉप या अन्य ऑडियो सोर्सेज के साथ आसानी से कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है। PartyPal 700 का डिजाइन भी इसे खास बनाता है। यह स्पीकर पोर्टेबल होने के साथ ही स्टाइलिश लुक प्रदान करता है, जिसे किसी भी पार्टी सेटअप या होम डेकोर में फिट किया जा सकता है। इसमें RGB लाइटिंग इफेक्ट्स दिए गए हैं, जो म्यूजिक के बीट्स के साथ सिंक हो जाते हैं और एनर्जी को और बढ़ा देते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें:OnePlus और Samsung सबके फोन सस्ते, Amazon Sale की धमाका मिडरेंज डील्स

स्पीकर की बैटरी लाइफ लंबी है, जिससे यूजर्स घंटों तक नॉनस्टॉप म्यूजिक और कराओके का मजा ले सकते हैं। इसके रबराइज्ड साइड ग्रिप और स्टेबल बेस के चलते यह ट्रांसपोर्ट करते वक्त सेफ और पार्टी मूवमेंट्स में स्टेबल रहता है।

Speakers The Bads of Bollywood aryan khan अन्य..
Know the iPhone 17 expected price, key features, and launch date across the iPhone 17 Pro , Pro Max , and Air editions.