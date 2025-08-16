boAt लाया तीन नए पोर्टेबल स्पीकर, 12 घंटे तक सुनें म्यूजिक, साउंड आउटपुट 45W तक का
बोट ने स्टोन आर्क सीरीज के नए RGB वायरलेस स्पीकर्स को लॉन्च किया है। इनकी कीमत 2999 से शुरू होती है। इनमें कंपनी 12 घंटे तक की बैटरी लाइफ ऑफर कर रही है। इन स्पीकर का साउंड आउटपुट 45 वॉट तक का है।
boAt ने मार्केट में अपने चार नए पोर्टेबल RGB वायरलेस स्पीकर्स को लॉन्च किया है। Stone Arc सीरीज के इन स्पीकर का नाम- Stone Arc Pro Plus, Stone Arc Pro और Stone Arc है। कंपनी के ये नए स्पीकर Spatial Audio, IPX5 स्प्लैश रेजिस्टेंस और 12 घंटे तक की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ आते हैं। इनकी शुरुआती कीमत 2,999 रुपये है। ये सेल के लिए अमेजन इंडिया, फ्लिपकार्ट और कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट हो गए हैं। आइए डीटेल में जानते हैं इन ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर्स के बारे में।
Stone Arc Pro Plus
कंपनी का यह ब्लूटूथ वायरलेस स्पीकर बोट के सिग्नेचर साउंड और Spatial Audio के साथ आता है। इसका साउंड आउटपुट 45 वॉट का है। इसमें ब्रॉडकास्ट मोड भी दिया गया है। इससे यह कई सारे स्टोन आर्क प्रो और प्रो प्लस स्पीकर्स के साथ कनेक्ट हो जाता है। स्पीकर का अर्गोनॉमिक पोर्टेबल डिजाइन, RGB LED लाइटिंग और Hearable App सपोर्ट के साथ आता हैय़ IPX5 वॉटर रेजिस्टेंट इस ब्लूटूथ वायरलेस स्पीकर का प्लेटाइम 12 घंटे तक का है। इस स्पीकर की कीमत 4499 रुपये है।
Stone Arc Pro
इस वायरलेस ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर का साउंड आउटपुट 25 वॉट का है। यह Spatial Audio के साथ आता है। इसमें भी कंपनी ब्रॉडकास्ट मोड दे रही है। स्पीकर में दी गई RGB लाइटिंग चार डाइनैमिक म्यूजिक-सिंक्ड मोड्स के साथ आती है। इसे Hearable App की मदद से अडजस्ट किया जा सकता है। इसकाी बैटरी लाइफ 12 घंटे तक की है। यह स्पीकर भी IPX5 स्प्लैश प्रूफ रेटिंग के साथ आता है। कंपने इसकी कीमत 3499 रुपये रखी है।
Stone Arc
कंपनी इस स्पीकर में 58mm के ड्राइवर दे रही है। इसका साउंड आउटपुट 20 वॉट का है। इसमें आपको दूसरे आर्क स्पीकर को कनेक्ट करने के लिए TWS पेयरिंग दे रही है। इसमें आपको ब्लूटूथ 5.4, AUX इनपुट और TF कार्ड स्लॉट मिलेगा। यह स्पीकर RGB LED लाइटिंग, IPX5 स्प्लैश रेजिस्टेंस रेटिंग और हैंड्स-फ्री कॉलिंग के लिए बिल्ट-इन माइक के साथ आता है। 60% वॉल्यूम के साथ इसका प्लेबैक टाइम 12 घंटे तक का रहता है। इसकी कीमत 2999 रुपये है।
(Photo: Gizmochina)
