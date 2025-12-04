12 घंटे नॉन-स्टॉप म्यूजिक, गदर साउंड के साथ आया BLUNT का पॉकेट Speaker, ₹799 है कीमत
BLUNT ने नया Soundwave S4 10W Bluetooth स्पीकर लॉन्च किया है। यह स्पीकर 12 घंटे की बैटरी, FM-SD कार्ड सपोर्ट और Bluetooth 5.3 के साथ आता है जो इसे बेस्ट बजट स्पीकर बनाता है। खास बात यह है कि स्पीकर की कीमत 1000 रुपए से भी कम है।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
70% OFF
BLUNT Soundwave T4 Bluetooth Speaker, 18W Output, 12H Playtime, RGB Lighting, TWS Function
- BLUNT Soundwave T4 Bluetooth Speaker
- 18W Output
- 12H Playtime
₹1199₹3999
खरीदिये
25% OFF
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)
- Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)
₹14999₹19999
खरीदिये
23% OFF
Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Blue Dusk
- Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen)
- Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio
- Up to 12 Hours Battery Life
₹12999₹16900
खरीदिये
50% OFF
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue
- Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker
- Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
- 16 Hrs Batt
₹2989₹5990
खरीदिये
82% OFF
Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
- Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox
- Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
₹899₹4999
खरीदिये
BLUNT Soundwave S4 10W Speaker Launched: भारत में छोटे, किफायती और पावरफुल ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर की मांग तेजी से बढ़ रही है। हर कोई चाहता है कि उसके पास एक ऐसा पोर्टेबल स्पीकर हो जो सस्ता भी हो, कॉम्पैक्ट भी हो और म्यूजिक का मज़ा भी कमाल का दे। इसी सेगमेंट में BLUNT ने अपनी नई एंट्री Soundwave S4 Portable Speaker के रूप में कर दी है और इसकी कीमत सुनकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। मात्र 799 रुपए में आने वाला यह 10W स्पीकर न सिर्फ दमदार आवाज देता है, बल्कि 12 घंटे तक नॉन-स्टॉप म्यूजिक भी चलाता है।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
70% OFF
BLUNT Soundwave T4 Bluetooth Speaker, 18W Output, 12H Playtime, RGB Lighting, TWS Function
- BLUNT Soundwave T4 Bluetooth Speaker
- 18W Output
- 12H Playtime
₹1199₹3999
खरीदिये
25% OFF
Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)
- Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)
₹14999₹19999
खरीदिये
23% OFF
Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen), Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof and Dustproof, Blue Dusk
- Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen)
- Portable Outdoor Speaker with Hi-Fi Audio
- Up to 12 Hours Battery Life
₹12999₹16900
खरीदिये
50% OFF
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue
- Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker
- Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
- 16 Hrs Batt
₹2989₹5990
खरीदिये
82% OFF
Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
- Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox
- Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
₹899₹4999
खरीदिये
कंपनी के मुताबिक Soundwave S4 को खासतौर पर उन यूजर्स के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है जो लगातार ट्रैवल करते हैं, दोस्त-यारों के साथ हैंगआउट करते हैं या फिर घर पर भी एक अच्छा और बजट-फ्रेंडली स्पीकर चाहते हैं। Bluetooth 5.3, FM रेडियो, SD कार्ड सपोर्ट जैसे फीचर्स इसे सिर्फ एक स्पीकर नहीं, बल्कि एक मिनी एंटरटेनमेंट मशीन बनाते हैं। BLUNT का दावा है कि Soundwave S4 आपको महंगे स्पीकर जितनी ऑडियो क्वालिटी देगा, वह भी आधे से भी कम कीमत में।
लेखक के बारे मेंHimani Gupta
लेटेस्ट Hindi News , बॉलीवुड न्यूज, बिजनेस न्यूज, टेक , ऑटो, करियर , और राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।