12 घंटे नॉन-स्टॉप म्यूजिक, गदर साउंड के साथ आया BLUNT का पॉकेट Speaker, ₹799 है कीमत

12 घंटे नॉन-स्टॉप म्यूजिक, गदर साउंड के साथ आया BLUNT का पॉकेट Speaker, ₹799 है कीमत

संक्षेप:

BLUNT ने नया Soundwave S4 10W Bluetooth स्पीकर लॉन्च किया है। यह स्पीकर 12 घंटे की बैटरी, FM-SD कार्ड सपोर्ट और Bluetooth 5.3 के साथ आता है जो इसे बेस्ट बजट स्पीकर बनाता है। खास बात यह है कि स्पीकर की कीमत 1000 रुपए से भी कम है।

Thu, 4 Dec 2025 08:12 AMHimani Gupta लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
BLUNT Soundwave S4 10W Speaker Launched: भारत में छोटे, किफायती और पावरफुल ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर की मांग तेजी से बढ़ रही है। हर कोई चाहता है कि उसके पास एक ऐसा पोर्टेबल स्पीकर हो जो सस्ता भी हो, कॉम्पैक्ट भी हो और म्यूजिक का मज़ा भी कमाल का दे। इसी सेगमेंट में BLUNT ने अपनी नई एंट्री Soundwave S4 Portable Speaker के रूप में कर दी है और इसकी कीमत सुनकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। मात्र 799 रुपए में आने वाला यह 10W स्पीकर न सिर्फ दमदार आवाज देता है, बल्कि 12 घंटे तक नॉन-स्टॉप म्यूजिक भी चलाता है।

कंपनी के मुताबिक Soundwave S4 को खासतौर पर उन यूजर्स के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है जो लगातार ट्रैवल करते हैं, दोस्त-यारों के साथ हैंगआउट करते हैं या फिर घर पर भी एक अच्छा और बजट-फ्रेंडली स्पीकर चाहते हैं। Bluetooth 5.3, FM रेडियो, SD कार्ड सपोर्ट जैसे फीचर्स इसे सिर्फ एक स्पीकर नहीं, बल्कि एक मिनी एंटरटेनमेंट मशीन बनाते हैं। BLUNT का दावा है कि Soundwave S4 आपको महंगे स्पीकर जितनी ऑडियो क्वालिटी देगा, वह भी आधे से भी कम कीमत में।

Himani Gupta

लेखक के बारे में

Himani Gupta
दिल्ली की रहने वाली हिमानी गुप्ता को मीडिया में करीब 10 साल का एक्सपीरियंस है। लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में हिमानी बतौर डिप्टी कॉन्टेंट प्रोड्यूसर गैजेट्स सेक्शन में काम कर रही हैं। इससे पहले, उन्होंने नेटवर्क-18 समेत कई दूसरे संस्थानों में काम किया है। हिमानी ने महाराजा अग्रसेन और इन्द्रप्रस्थ यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़ाई की है। एडिटोरियल के अलावा, हिमानी को गूगल एनालिटिक्स और सोशल मीडिया की भी काफी जानकारी है और बतौर सोशल मीडिया मैनेजर भी काम कर चुकी हैं। खाली समय में कुकिंग और फिल्में देखना पसंद है। हर दिन कुछ नया सीखते रहने की कोशिश जारी है। और पढ़ें
