₹25 हजार से कम में 55 इंच वाला 4K मॉडल, सबसे बड़े Smart TV पर सबसे बड़ी छूट
ग्राहकों को फ्लिपकार्ट से 55 इंच स्क्रीन साइज वाला 4K स्मार्ट टीवी सबसे सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है। वे iFFALCON by TCL U65 Google TV 2025 Edition को 25 हजार रुपये से कम में ऑर्डर कर सकते हैं।
कम कीमत पर बड़ी स्क्रीन वाला Smart TV लाकर अपने घर में मल्टीप्लेक्स सिनेमा का मजा लेना चाहते हैं तो ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर बेहतरीन डील मिल रही है। ग्राहकों को iFFALCON by TCL ब्रैंड का प्रीमियम 4K रेजॉल्यूशन वाला स्मार्ट टीवी अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदने का मौका दिया गया है और इसपर बैंक ऑफर्स के चलते कीमत 25 हजार रुपये से भी कम रह गई है।
iFFALCON by TCL स्मार्ट टीवी में बड़ा फ्रेमलेस डिस्प्ले दिया गया है और इसके लेटेस्ट 2025 मॉडल में Dolby Vision ATMOS के अलावा MEMC का सपोर्ट दिया गया है। इस स्मार्ट टीवी में डायनमिक कलर इनहैंसमेंट फीचर मिलता है, जिससे बड़ी स्क्रीन पर भी विजुअल्स क्रिस्टल क्लियर और ब्राइट दिखते हैं। आइए इसपर मिल रही डील और फीचर्स के बारे में विस्तार से बताएं।
इन ऑफर्स के चलते सस्ते में Smart TV
iFFALCON by TCL U65 Google TV 2025 Edition को ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर 25,999 रुपये के स्पेशल प्राइस पर लिस्ट किया गया है। ग्राहक इस स्मार्ट टीवी के लिए बैंक कार्ड्स से भुगतान करें तो उन्हें 1500 रुपये तक का अधिकतम डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है, जिसके बाद इसकी कीमत 24,499 रुपये रह जाएगी।
ग्राहकों को एक्सचेंज का विकल्प भी दिया जा रहा है और पुराने डिवाइस के मॉडल और कंडीशन के हिसाब से 5,400 रुपये तक का अधिकतम डिस्काउंट मिल सकता है। आप बैंक या एक्सचेंज डिस्काउंट में से किसी एक का फायदा ले सकते हैं।
ऐसे हैं iFFALCON by TCL Smart TV के फीचर्स
स्मार्ट टीवी में 55 इंच का बड़ा डिस्प्ले 60Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ दिया गया है और Google TV ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम मिलता है। यह 4K रेजॉल्यूशन (3840x2160 पिक्सल) के साथ आता है और इसमें Dolby Vision Atmos का सपोर्ट दिया गया है। बेहतरीन साउंड के लिए इस स्मार्ट टीवी में 24W क्षमता वाले स्पीकर्स मिल रहे हैं। बिल्ट-इन क्रोमकास्ट और गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट जैसे फीचर्स इसे और भी स्मार्ट बनाते हैं। इसमें सभी लोकप्रिय OTT ऐप्स का सपोर्ट मिल रहा है।
