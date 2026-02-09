Apple करने वाला बड़ा धमाका: सस्ता iPhone 17e, iPad और MacBook जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कुछ ही हफ्ते बाकी
Apple इस महीने iPhone 17e, नए मॉडल iPad और Macs सहित कई नए डिवाइस लॉन्च करने वाला है। जानें क्या क्या आ सकता है और क्यों यह Apple फैन्स के लिए बड़ी खबर है।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
3% OFF
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Yellow
- Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip
- 27.69 cm (11″) Model
- Liquid Retina Display
₹33900₹34900
खरीदिये
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
- Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip
- 27.69 cm (11″) Model
- Liquid Retina Display
₹64900
खरीदिये
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
- Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
- Liquid Retina Display
- 128GB
₹79900
खरीदिये
13% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
- Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
- Liquid Retina Display
- 128GB
₹51900₹59900
खरीदिये
68% OFF
Robustrion Case Cover for iPad Air 11 Inch Cover M3 / M2 / iPad Air 5th Generation Cover/Air 4th Gen Hybrid Case with [Pencil Holder] for iPad Air 11 inch M3 / M2 / Air 4th 5th 6th 7th Gen - Lavender
- Robustrion Case Cover for iPad Air 11 Inch Cover M3 / M2 / iPad Air 5th Generation Cover/Air 4th Gen Hybrid Case with [Pencil Holder] for iPad Air 11 inch M3 / M2 / Air 4th 5th 6th 7th Gen - Lavender
₹799₹2499
खरीदिये
Apple ने साल 2026 की शुरुआत में टेक दुनिया में हलचल मचाने के लिए बड़ी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। कंपनी अगले कुछ ही हफ्तों में अपने लाइनअप में कई नए डिवाइस पेश करने वाली है, जिनमें iPhone 17e, iPad मॉडल्स, और नए MacBooks शामिल हैं। सबसे पहले एप्पल अपने बजट-फ्रेंडली आईफोन Apple iPhone 17e को ला रहा है। यह 2025 में लॉन्च हुए iPhone 16e का नया वर्जन होगा, जिसमें कई बड़े सुधार और नया A19 चिपसेट दिया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा Apple अपने iPad लाइनअप को भी रिफ्रेश कर सकता है। माना जा रहा है कि नए iPad और iPad Air मॉडल जैसे 12वीं पीढ़ी के iPad में तेज प्रोसेसर और बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस मिल सकती है। साथ ही MacBook सीरीज में भी नए चिप्स और मॉडल्स देखने को मिल सकते हैं, जो प्रोफेशनल यूजर्स और स्टूडेंट्स दोनों की जरूरतों को पूरा करें।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
3% OFF
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Yellow
- Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip
- 27.69 cm (11″) Model
- Liquid Retina Display
₹33900₹34900
खरीदिये
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
- Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip
- 27.69 cm (11″) Model
- Liquid Retina Display
₹64900
खरीदिये
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
- Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
- Liquid Retina Display
- 128GB
₹79900
खरीदिये
13% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
- Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
- Liquid Retina Display
- 128GB
₹51900₹59900
खरीदिये
68% OFF
Robustrion Case Cover for iPad Air 11 Inch Cover M3 / M2 / iPad Air 5th Generation Cover/Air 4th Gen Hybrid Case with [Pencil Holder] for iPad Air 11 inch M3 / M2 / Air 4th 5th 6th 7th Gen - Lavender
- Robustrion Case Cover for iPad Air 11 Inch Cover M3 / M2 / iPad Air 5th Generation Cover/Air 4th Gen Hybrid Case with [Pencil Holder] for iPad Air 11 inch M3 / M2 / Air 4th 5th 6th 7th Gen - Lavender
₹799₹2499
खरीदिये
iPhone 17e के फीचर्स (संभावित)
Apple की बजट-फ्रेंडली iPhone “e” सीरीज का अगला मॉडल iPhone 17e है। यह iPhone 16e का अपग्रेड वर्जन माना जा रहा है। वहीं कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में लीक हुआ है कि iPhone 17e में MagSafe चार्जिंग सपोर्ट, Dynamic Island, और बेहतर कैमरा सिस्टम भी देखने को मिल सकता है। iPhone 17e में Apple की लेटेस्ट A19 चिपसेट मिलने की उम्मीद है। फोन में 48MP का रियर कैमरा और 18MP का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलने की संभावना है।
नए iPads
Apple सिर्फ फोन पर ही फोकस नहीं कर रहा, बल्कि iPad लाइनअप को भी रिफ्रेश करने का प्लान है। इस लिस्ट में संभावित रूप से 12वीं जनरेशन का iPad और iPad Air मॉडल शामिल हैं। इन टैबलेट्स में तेज प्रोसेसर, बेहतर डिस्प्ले और Apple Intelligence सपोर्ट मिलने की उम्मीद है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में यह भी कहा गया है कि OLED डिस्प्ले हो सकता है। जो कि पावरफुल टैबलेट अनुभव देना चाहता है।
नए Macs
टैबलेट और फोन के साथ-साथ Apple MacBook Air और MacBook Pro को भी अपग्रेड करने की सोच रहा है। इसमें नए M5 प्रोसेसर के साथ अधिक तेज और एफिशिएंट मशीनें आ सकती हैं, जो प्रोफेशनल क्रिएटर्स, कोडर्स और बिजनेस यूजर्स के लिए फायदेमंद होंगी।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
7% OFF
ESR 2 Pack Paper-Feel Screen Protector for iPad Air 11 Inch M3/M2 (7th/6th Generation, 2025/2024), Write and Draw Like on Paper, Matte Screen Guard with Easy Application Tray, Thin&Responsive
- ESR 2 Pack Paper-Feel Screen Protector for iPad Air 11 Inch M3/M2 (7th/6th Generation
- 2025/2024)
- Write and Draw Like on Paper
₹1669₹1799
खरीदिये
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
- Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 16GB Unified Memory
₹139990₹144900
खरीदिये
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Sky Blue
- Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
- Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 16GB Unified Memory
₹115990₹119900
खरीदिये
12% OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD Storage
₹105990₹119900
खरीदिये
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver
- Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
- 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
₹202990₹209900
खरीदिये
3% OFF
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black
- Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
- 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
₹164490₹169900
खरीदिये
54% OFF
MOSISO Laptop Case 13 inch, 13 inch Laptop Sleeve Compatible with MacBook Air M4 M3 M2 M1 2025-2018 / Pro M2 M1 2025-2016, Polyester Vertical Computer Sleeve Bag with Pocket, Deep Teal
- MOSISO Laptop Case 13 inch
- 13 inch Laptop Sleeve Compatible with MacBook Air M4 M3 M2 M1 2025-2018 / Pro M2 M1 2025-2016
- Polyester Vertical Computer Sleeve Bag with Pocket
₹599₹1299
खरीदिये
लेखक के बारे मेंHimani Gupta
हिमानी गुप्ता लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में गैजेट्स सेक्शन से जुड़ी हुई हैं और 2020 से इस संस्थान का हिस्सा हैं। मीडिया इंडस्ट्री में उन्हें करीब 12 साल का अनुभव है। इससे पहले वह नेटवर्क 18 में गैजेट्स और बिजनेस सेक्शन देखती रही हैं, जहां बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें दो बार बेस्ट परफॉर्मर ऑफ द मंथ अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। नेटवर्क 18 से पहले भी हिमानी ने कई अन्य मीडिया संस्थानों में काम किया है। हिमानी स्मार्टफोन, कंज्यूमर गैजेट्स और AI से जुड़ी खबरों और फीचर्स पर लिखती हैं। लेटेस्ट गैजेट्स को एक्सप्लोर करना, उनकी टेस्टिंग करना और नए ऐप्स पर काम करना उनके काम का अहम हिस्सा है।
शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में हिमानी ने आईपी यूनिवर्सिटी से एमजेएमसी (MJMC) की पढ़ाई की है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने डिजिटल विद्या (Digital Vidya) से सोशल मीडिया मार्केटिंग का कोर्स भी किया है। एडिटोरियल के अलावा, हिमानी को गूगल एनालिटिक्स और सोशल मीडिया की भी काफी जानकारी है और बतौर सोशल मीडिया मैनेजर भी काम कर चुकी हैं। काम के अलावा उन्हें टेक ट्रेंड्स को समझना और उन्हें कहानियों में ढालना पसंद है, ताकि पाठक बदलती डिजिटल दुनिया से हमेशा अपडेट रह सकें।
लेटेस्ट Hindi News , बॉलीवुड न्यूज, बिजनेस न्यूज, टेक , ऑटो, करियर , और राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।