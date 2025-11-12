वाह! ₹25 हजार से कम में iPad खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart की सबसे धांसू डील
संक्षेप: ऐपल आईपैड ग्राहकों को सबसे सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है और iPad 10th Gen सबसे सस्ता दिया जा रहा है। इसे बैंक ऑफर्स के बाद 10 हजार रुपये से कम में खरीदा जा सकता है।
कैलिफोर्निया की टेक कंपनी Apple का सबसे प्रीमियम iPhone ग्राहकों को धांसू डिस्काउंट पर खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है। इन दिनों ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर iPad (10th Gen) का 64GB मॉडल अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर लिस्टेड है। इसमें बड़े डिस्प्ले के अलावा प्रीमियम बिल्ड और धाकड़ परफॉर्मेंस का फायदा मिलता है। आइए आपको इस डील के बारे में विस्तार से बताते हैं।
Apple iPad (10th Gen) में बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस के लिए कंपनी का इन-हाउस A14 Bionic प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। इस मॉडल को Apple Pencil का सपोर्ट भी मिल रहा है। इसमें 10.9 इंच का लिक्विड रेटिना डिस्प्ले (LCD) डिस्प्ले और लैंडस्केप अल्ट्रा वाइड फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है। यह मॉडल टाइप-C चार्जिंग ऑफर करता है और इसे ब्लू, पिंक, सिल्वर और यलो जैसे कलर ऑप्शंस में खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है।
खास डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें iPad (10th Gen)
ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर Apple iPad (10th Gen) को 34,900 रुपये के ओरिजनल प्राइस के मुकाबले 26,619 रुपये के डिस्काउंटेड प्राइस पर लिस्ट किया गया है। इसके अलावा चुनिंदा बैंक कार्ड्स की मदद से भुगतान करने की स्थिति में ग्राहकों के लिए इसका इफेक्टिव प्राइस 25 हजार रुपये से कम रह जाएगा।
पुराना डिवाइस एक्सचेंज करने की स्थिति में 20,000 रुपये तक का अधिकतम डिस्काउंट मिल सकता है। इसकी वैल्यू पुराने डिवाइस के मॉडल और उसकी कंडीशन पर निर्भर करेगी।
ऐसे हैं iPad (10th Gen) के स्पेसिफिकेशंस
ग्राहकों को 10.9 इंच का फुल HD डिस्प्ले इसमें मिलता है और इसमें A14 Bionic प्रोसेसर और न्यूरल इंजन के साथ बढ़िया परफॉर्मेंस दी गई है। इस डिवाइस में 12MP प्राइमरी कैमरा और 12MP फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है। इस आईपैड में 64GB स्टोरेज मिल रहा है। इसके अलावा यह USB टाइप-C चार्जिंग सपोर्ट ऑफर करता है।
