वाह! ₹25 हजार से कम में iPad खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart की सबसे धांसू डील

वाह! ₹25 हजार से कम में iPad खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart की सबसे धांसू डील

संक्षेप: ऐपल आईपैड ग्राहकों को सबसे सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है और iPad 10th Gen सबसे सस्ता दिया जा रहा है। इसे बैंक ऑफर्स के बाद 10 हजार रुपये से कम में खरीदा जा सकता है। 

Wed, 12 Nov 2025 10:42 AMPranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
कैलिफोर्निया की टेक कंपनी Apple का सबसे प्रीमियम iPhone ग्राहकों को धांसू डिस्काउंट पर खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है। इन दिनों ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर iPad (10th Gen) का 64GB मॉडल अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर लिस्टेड है। इसमें बड़े डिस्प्ले के अलावा प्रीमियम बिल्ड और धाकड़ परफॉर्मेंस का फायदा मिलता है। आइए आपको इस डील के बारे में विस्तार से बताते हैं।

Apple iPad (10th Gen) में बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस के लिए कंपनी का इन-हाउस A14 Bionic प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। इस मॉडल को Apple Pencil का सपोर्ट भी मिल रहा है। इसमें 10.9 इंच का लिक्विड रेटिना डिस्प्ले (LCD) डिस्प्ले और लैंडस्केप अल्ट्रा वाइड फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है। यह मॉडल टाइप-C चार्जिंग ऑफर करता है और इसे ब्लू, पिंक, सिल्वर और यलो जैसे कलर ऑप्शंस में खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है।

ये भी पढ़ें:इन 10 गैजेट्स के साथ आएगा ठंड का असली मजा, कुछ की कीमत तो 250 रुपये से कम

खास डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें iPad (10th Gen)

ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर Apple iPad (10th Gen) को 34,900 रुपये के ओरिजनल प्राइस के मुकाबले 26,619 रुपये के डिस्काउंटेड प्राइस पर लिस्ट किया गया है। इसके अलावा चुनिंदा बैंक कार्ड्स की मदद से भुगतान करने की स्थिति में ग्राहकों के लिए इसका इफेक्टिव प्राइस 25 हजार रुपये से कम रह जाएगा।

पुराना डिवाइस एक्सचेंज करने की स्थिति में 20,000 रुपये तक का अधिकतम डिस्काउंट मिल सकता है। इसकी वैल्यू पुराने डिवाइस के मॉडल और उसकी कंडीशन पर निर्भर करेगी।

ये भी पढ़ें:₹20 हजार से कम में टॉप 5G स्मार्टफोन, लिस्ट में OnePlus और Samsung सब शामिल

ऐसे हैं iPad (10th Gen) के स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ग्राहकों को 10.9 इंच का फुल HD डिस्प्ले इसमें मिलता है और इसमें A14 Bionic प्रोसेसर और न्यूरल इंजन के साथ बढ़िया परफॉर्मेंस दी गई है। इस डिवाइस में 12MP प्राइमरी कैमरा और 12MP फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है। इस आईपैड में 64GB स्टोरेज मिल रहा है। इसके अलावा यह USB टाइप-C चार्जिंग सपोर्ट ऑफर करता है।

Pranesh Tiwari

लेखक के बारे में

Pranesh Tiwari
खुद को दिल से लेखक और पेशे से पत्रकार बताने वाले प्राणेश 7 साल से ज्यादा वक्त से विज्ञान और तकनीक के बारे में लिख रहे हैं। IIMC, नई दिल्ली में PTI अवॉर्ड पाने वाले प्राणेश ने करियर की शुरुआत नवभारत टाइम्स ऑनलाइन से की और न्यूजबाइट्स में सीनियर टेक जर्नलिस्ट के तौर पर भी काम किया। लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में वह चीफ कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर लेटेस्ट टेक ट्रेंड्स और गैजेट्स की जानकारी देते हैं। उन्हें लिखना और सफर करना अच्छा लगता है। और पढ़ें
