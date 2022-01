शमिता का सपोर्ट करने के लिए गौहर खान की फैन हुईं शिल्पा शेट्टी! एक्ट्रेस के लिए किया खास ट्वीट

Thankyou @GAUAHAR_KHAN for being so vociferous.Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are.#respect

Never give up on 3 things. Your family , your heart or your Dignity . @ShamitaShetty so proud, u showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin https://t.co/hohPUphBz5