टीवी एक्ट्रेस छवि ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया अपना डिलीवरी एक्सपीरियंस, पढ़ें उनका पूरा पोस्ट

𝗠𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗻𝗼-𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵: 𝗔 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 CHAPTER 1: A DREAM COME TRUE It was mother’s day. The perfect setting to have a baby. I held the baby in till the baby gave me signs that it wanted to come out. I went into natural labour at 10pm when I was tucking in my little Areeza. I didn’t know at the time that it was going to be my last time alone with her for a long time. Instinctively she didn’t want to leave me and kept coming back after repeated goodnights and hugs. And instinctively I knew that my long delayed hospital stay was going to begin tonight. Sure enough, my mucous plug came off soon after Areeza slept, and I went to the hospital, all bags packed, on the doctor’s advice. At 1 am my membranes released (water broke) and by 6 am the next morning, I was already 7 cm dilated. No epidural. Just meditation, and an extremely loving and caring husband by my side. One of the most important things about Hypno-birthing is that the birthing experience is shared equally by the mother and father both. It was Mohit’s responsibility to allow the birth to progress naturally, controlling me in case I felt weak in my resolve for an all-natural birth, to light up my labour room with candles, incense, and fairy lights.. to play calming music, to do pain relief massages, to remind me to drink water and eat high energy foods, and to hold my hand when I went to the washroom (which was every 15 minutes I think, or at least it felt so) I even slept through some of the labour. It was so peaceful and relaxing. I would wake up every 2 minutes, breathe through a surge (contraction) and drift off again. My beautiful hypno-birth was progressing and a little baby was going to emerge out of my birth canal and straight on to my breast. But… ______________________________ CHAPTER-2 to follow soon... ______________________________ PC: @sachin113photographer #birthstory ______________________________ #chhavimittal #chhavimittalbirthstory #birth #arham #pain #anguish #beauty #pregnancy #mother #mom #newmom #newmother

