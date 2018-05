OMG: इंटरव्यू के दौरान बेहोश हुए राजीव खंडेलवाल तो भारती सिंह का हुआ ये हाल

#rajeevkhandelwal faints on the sets of #juzzbaatt . Should have given him.some chocolates, see what happens if you don't have chocolates. Candies are compulsory. Aur ban karo salt and sugar ..., . . . . . . . . It was prank played on #bhartisingh 😀😀

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 29, 2018 at 1:28am PDT