'इश्कबाज' की ये एक्ट्रेस हैं प्रेग्नेंट, बेबी शॉवर की तस्वीरें आई सामने

टीवी का पॉपुलर सीरियल 'ईश्कबाज'(Ishaqbaaz) में टिया का रोल प्ले करने वालीं नवीना प्रेग्नेंट हैं। हाल ही में उनका बेबी शॉवर हुआ जिसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। नवीना ने बेबी शवॉर की तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए अपने पति को इस सप्राइज के लिए थैंक्यू कहा।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#latepost #popupparty !! Thank you best hubby in the world for the amazing surprise and thank you to the most beautiful couple and pieces of my heart @anu2310 and @vchhadva for making me the happiest mom to be ever and giving me one of the best days ever!! Still can’t get over how mind blowing every detail was and how much it meant to me that all my lovelies were there to celebrate with me in welcoming the little one on its way!! Bliss indeed❤️ @ashwinivala @mitul.desai.125 @nandamanisha @neitu_kkithany @abi_dsilva1 @poonamanayak @abhinavabu @shubhigrover19 @pranz1983 @hasita_gandhi p.s the ones left out are the ones whose Insta handles I didn’t know!😜the gorgeous outfit is from my fav @shaybyanisha

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

नवीना ने इस दौरान पिंक शे़ का गाउन पहना था जिसमें वो काफी खूबसूरत लग रही थीं। उनके चेहरे पर प्रेग्नेंसी वाला ग्लो साफ दिख रहा है। इसके साथ ही उनकी स्माइल बहुत प्यारी लग रही है।

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

बता दें, नवीना ने 2017 में अपने बॉयफ्रेंड करणजीत से शादी की थी। वहीं पिछले कुछ समय से नवीना ने टीवी स्क्रीन्स से दूरी बना रखी है।
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeet Karran (@jkarran) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeet Karran (@jkarran) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navina (@navina_005) on

मैच 5
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स147/6(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स150/4(19.4)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 26 Mar 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 4
किंग्स XI पंजाब184/4(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स170/9(20.0)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 14 रनों से हराया
Mon, 25 Mar 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 3
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स213/6(20.0)
vs
मुंबई इंडियंस176/10(19.2)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 37 रनों से हराया
Sun, 24 Mar 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
दक्षिण अफ्रीका198/2(20.0)
vs
श्रीलंका137/10(15.4)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका को 45 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sun, 24 Mar 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
