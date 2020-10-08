Bigg Boss 14: पत्नी रुबीना के लिए अभिनव ने नहीं दी अपनी इम्युनिटी, फैन्स कुछ यूं कर रहे रिएक्ट

बिग बॉस-14 में रियल लाइफ कपल रुबीना दिलैक और अभिनव शुक्ला दर्शकों का ध्यान खींच रहे हैं। वहीं शो में आए एक ट्विस्ट से कपल के रिलेशनशिप का टेस्ट हुआ। जिसमें बिग बॉस ने अभिनव को मौका दिया कि वह पत्नी रुबीना को बिग बॉस हाउस में फ्रेशर्स के तौर पर एंट्री दिला सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए अभिनव को 'ज्वेल थीफ' टास्क के दौरान कमाई गई इम्युनिटी देनी पड़ेगी। हालांकि अभिनव ने बिग बॉस के ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया।
अभिनव के इस फैसले से शो के हैरान दर्शक सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। रिश्ते के ऊपर को गेम चुनने के अभिनव के फैसले पर कई यूजर्स उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कुछ ने उनके फैसले को गलत बताया है। कुछ यूजर्स का मानना है कि रूबीना को गेम में अपनी लड़ाई लड़ने देने के लिए अभिनव का फैसला सही है।
देखें अभिनव के फैसले पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का रिएक्शन-
एक यूजर ने लिखा- अभिनव और रुबीना एक शानदार कपल हैं और उनके बीच गजब की अंडरस्टैंडिंग है। यही कारण है कि मैंने रुबीना के चेहरे पर रिलीफ साइन देखा जब अभिनव ने अपनी इम्युनिटी देने से मना कर दिया। क्या शानदार कपल हैं। मैं प्रभावित हुआ। एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- कपल गोल, बहुत मुश्किल लेकिन बेस्ट फैसला क्योंकि दोनों एक-दूसरे को स्ट्रांग बनाना है ना कि कमजोर। काबिलेतारीफ फैसला।
Abhinav and Rubina seem to have this amazing mutual understanding which is why I think I saw a sigh of relief on Rubina's face when Abhinav denied to sacrifice his immunity for her.
What a wonderful couple
I am highly impressed.#AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik#BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/pBLXVuVy3w
— (@bhumika__maru) October 7, 2020
Couple goal
Very tough but best decision bcoz they are there to make each other strong not week...and bigg boss will leave no stone unturn to test them....
MUCH APPRECIATED DECISION EVER .... most compatible couple #AbhinavShukla#RubinaDilaik #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/XNHx2akAEV
— Abhinav (@AbhinavRubinaFP) October 7, 2020
That's so good #AbhinavShukla and it will make #RubinaDilaik more stronger
Good to see you both are playing alone and we also want to see #RubinaDilaik to fight and play her game by her own#BB14 #BiggBoss14
— 🇮🇳 Pʀᴀᴛʏᴜsʜ Rᴀᴊ 🇮🇳 (@Pratyush_Raj_) October 7, 2020
@ColorsTV #BigBoss14 #AbhinavShukla and #RubinaDilaik both have mutual understanding as a great couple the way Abhinav didn’t give up his immunity for her. Also when Rubina was dancing front of him to make Sid impress in a task , he was enjoying. This is true game spirit. pic.twitter.com/dHRT8tKZpv
&mdash(@Simashah26) October 8, 2020
Rubina looked in a way relieved when her husband didn’t save her by giving up his immunity because I think she wants to earn it herself instead of her husband coming to her rescue. #RubinaDilaik #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #AbhinavShukla
— m (@MxrshallMx) October 8, 2020
अभिनव के फैसले को सुनकर रुबीना काफी रिलैक्स नजर आईं। वैसे, अनुभव के फैसले पर आपकी राय क्या हैं? क्या आप अभिनव के फैसले से सहमत हैं या फिर उन्हें रूबीना संग रिश्ते को महत्व देना चाहिए था?