8 अक्तूबर, 2020|12:22|IST

Bigg Boss 14: पत्नी रुबीना के लिए अभिनव ने नहीं दी अपनी इम्युनिटी, फैन्स कुछ यूं कर रहे रिएक्ट

बिग बॉस-14 में रियल लाइफ कपल रुबीना दिलैक और अभिनव शुक्ला दर्शकों का ध्यान खींच रहे हैं। वहीं शो में आए एक ट्विस्ट से कपल के रिलेशनशिप का टेस्ट हुआ। जिसमें बिग बॉस ने अभिनव को मौका दिया कि वह पत्नी रुबीना को बिग बॉस हाउस में फ्रेशर्स के तौर पर एंट्री दिला सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए अभिनव को 'ज्वेल थीफ' टास्क के दौरान कमाई गई इम्युनिटी देनी पड़ेगी। हालांकि अभिनव ने बिग बॉस के ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया।

अभिनव के इस फैसले से शो के हैरान दर्शक सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। रिश्ते के ऊपर को गेम चुनने के अभिनव के फैसले पर कई यूजर्स उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कुछ ने उनके फैसले को गलत बताया है। कुछ यूजर्स का मानना है कि रूबीना को गेम में अपनी लड़ाई लड़ने देने के लिए अभिनव का फैसला सही है।

देखें अभिनव के फैसले पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का रिएक्शन-

एक यूजर ने लिखा- अभिनव और रुबीना एक शानदार कपल हैं और उनके बीच गजब की अंडरस्टैंडिंग है। यही कारण है कि मैंने रुबीना के चेहरे पर रिलीफ साइन देखा जब अभिनव ने अपनी इम्युनिटी देने से मना कर दिया। क्या शानदार कपल हैं। मैं प्रभावित हुआ। एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा- कपल गोल, बहुत मुश्किल लेकिन बेस्ट फैसला क्योंकि दोनों एक-दूसरे को स्ट्रांग बनाना है ना कि कमजोर। काबिलेतारीफ फैसला। 

अभिनव के फैसले को सुनकर रुबीना काफी रिलैक्स नजर आईं। वैसे, अनुभव के फैसले पर आपकी राय क्या हैं? क्या आप अभिनव के फैसले से सहमत हैं या फिर उन्हें रूबीना संग रिश्ते को महत्व देना चाहिए था? 

