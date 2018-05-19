ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

इस्लामाबाद भारतीय उच्चायोग में नियुक्त माधुरी गुप्ता को राष्ट्रीय गोपनीय सूचनाओं को नुकसान पहुंचाने एवं जासूसी के जुर्म में तीन साल जेल की सजा
कर्नाटक में येदियुरप्पा सरकार के इस्तीफे पर कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का धन्यवाद किया
कर्नाटक में गिरी भाजपा की सरकार, बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दिया
चीन ने पहली बार दक्षिण चीन सागर द्वीप पर उतारा बमवर्षक विमान, बौखलाया अमेरिका
PM मोदी ने किया भारत की सबसे लंबी सड़क जोजिला सुरंग का उद्घाटन
लालू प्रसाद को मेडिकल जांच के बाद अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, इलाज के लिए जाएंगे मुंबई
कर्नाटक विवाद: प्रोटेम स्पीकर बने रहेंगे के जी बोपैया, 10 प्वाइंट्स में जानें सुप्रीम कोर्ट का पूरा फैसला
जम्मू: एलओसी से सटे इलाकों में पाक ने की भारी गोलीबारी, 1 बीएसएफ जवान शहीद, 4 नागिरकों की मौत
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के सारे विधायक तथा दो निर्दलीय विधायक हमारे साथ हैं : पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया
कांग्रेस ने गोवा में सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया और राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा को पत्र सौंपकर सदन में बहुमत साबित करने का न्योता देने की मांग की।
दुबई जेल से रिहा हुई TV एक्टर की वाइफ, इसलिए काटनी पड़ी 10 महीने की सजा

1/2
दुबई जेल में थीं टीवी एक्टर की वाइफ
दुबई जेल में थीं टीवी एक्टर की वाइफ

टीवी एक्टर अमित टंडन की वाइफ रूबी टंडन फाइनली दुबई जेल से रिहा हो गई हैं। रुबी पिछले 10 महीने से दुबई की जेल में बंद थी। बस कुछ लीगल औपचारिकताओं को पूरा करना बाकी है। अमित और उनकी बेटी फिलहाल दुबई में ही हैं। 

इस वजह से जेल में थीं रूबी...
रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो दुबई हेल्थ अथॉरिटी ने बताया था कि रूबी ने वहां के सरकारी स्वास्थ अधिकारियों को धमकी दी थी। रूबी एक इवेंट के सिलसिले में दुबई गई थीं। इसी आरोप के चलते उन्हें दुबई की अल राफा जेल में बंद किया गया था। जब तक रूबी जेल में रहीं, अमित टंडन उन्हें बाहर लाने के लिए दौड़ते भागते रहे। इन दस महीनों में उन्होंने बेटी जियाना का भी पूरा ख्याल रखा। 

पेशे से डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट है रूबी...
रूबी पेशे से डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट है और कई टीवी सेलिब्रिटीज उनके क्लाइंट हैं। रूबी जब जेल में थीं तो अमित ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि रूबी एक बेहतरीन डॉक्टर हैं और वे हमेशा सबकी मदद के लिए तैयार रहती हैं। अमित ने ये भी कहा था कि रूबी की सफलता कुछ लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई और इसी के चलते उन पर ऐसे गलत आरोप लगाए गए। 

बता दें कि अमित और रूबी ने साल 2009 में शादी की थी और दोनों की सात साल की एक बेटी जियाना है। 

आगे देखिए बेटी से मिलकर कैसे इमोशनल हुई रूबी... 

Video: Royal Wedding में इस लुक में पहुंचीं प्रियंका, स्टाइलिश हैट ने जीता दिल

race- 3 का नया गाना रिलीज, 'जुम्मे की रात' के बाद 'हीरिये' में सलमान-जैकलिन ने मचाया धमाल

2/2
बेटी के साथ रूबी
बेटी के साथ रूबी

दुबई की जेल से रिहाई के बाद दुबई एयरपोर्ट पर पहली बार जब अपनी बेटी से मिलीं तो एक इमोशनल मोमेंट क्रिएट हुआ। जियाना ने जब अपनी मां को देखा तो तेजी से मां की ओर भागी और उनसे ऐसी लिपटी कि कभी छोड़ेगी नहीं। मां ने भी उसे खूब दुलार किया। ये मोमेंट वाकई इमोशनल कर देना वाला था। एक बेटी अपनी मां से दस महीने बाद मिल रही थी। 

अमित और रूबी की शादीशुदा लाइफ में थी प्रॉब्ल्म्स... 
रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो रूबी के जेल जाने से पहले ये खबरें आईं थी कि दोनों की शादीशुदा जिदंगी में तनाव चल रहा है। बता दें कि अमित रियलिटी शो 'इंडियन आइडियल सीजन 1' से चर्चा में आए थे। इसके बाद वे 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें', 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी', 'भाभी', 'अदालत सीजन 2', 'कैसा ये प्यार है', 'जरा नचके दिखा' जैसे टीवी सीरियलों में नजर आ चुके हैं। रूबी मुंबई में क्लिनिक चलाती हैं। उनकी क्लाइंट लिस्ट में मौनी रॉय, संजीदा शेख, इकबाल खान, विक्रम भट्ट जैसे नाम शामिल हैं।
 

  Web Title:Amit Tandons wife Ruby released From Dubai Jail after spending 10 months

