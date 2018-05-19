दुबई जेल से रिहा हुई TV एक्टर की वाइफ, इसलिए काटनी पड़ी 10 महीने की सजा

टीवी एक्टर अमित टंडन की वाइफ रूबी टंडन फाइनली दुबई जेल से रिहा हो गई हैं। रुबी पिछले 10 महीने से दुबई की जेल में बंद थी। बस कुछ लीगल औपचारिकताओं को पूरा करना बाकी है। अमित और उनकी बेटी फिलहाल दुबई में ही हैं।
My Jiyana my baby you turn 7 today . You came in to my world and have been my happiness ever since. Your Smile is soothing and your tears tear me apart. Your laughter can heal the world you have the most amzing and pure heart. You drive me crazy with your independence already but inside, i am so proud of you for standing on your ground. I love you for being you, you are perfect my doll. Happy 7th my super sweet girl with the Giant heart. Mommy luvs you to moon and back plus infinity and beyond muahhhh❤👭😚😚 #thankyougodforeverythingyoudo❤#myjaana#luvyoutobitsandpiecesandpiecesofthosebits
इस वजह से जेल में थीं रूबी...
रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो दुबई हेल्थ अथॉरिटी ने बताया था कि रूबी ने वहां के सरकारी स्वास्थ अधिकारियों को धमकी दी थी। रूबी एक इवेंट के सिलसिले में दुबई गई थीं। इसी आरोप के चलते उन्हें दुबई की अल राफा जेल में बंद किया गया था। जब तक रूबी जेल में रहीं, अमित टंडन उन्हें बाहर लाने के लिए दौड़ते भागते रहे। इन दस महीनों में उन्होंने बेटी जियाना का भी पूरा ख्याल रखा।
Happy Children's Day to the one child who makes my world flip upside down. The sweetest, prettiest, tempermental(like her dad), caring, demanding (like her dad), and most emotional daughter any father could ask for. Jiyana my princess I love you so so so much!😍😍😍 #fatherdaughter #happychildrensday #myworld #myjaan #myhappiness #mylife #love #light #smiles
पेशे से डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट है रूबी...
रूबी पेशे से डर्मेटोलॉजिस्ट है और कई टीवी सेलिब्रिटीज उनके क्लाइंट हैं। रूबी जब जेल में थीं तो अमित ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि रूबी एक बेहतरीन डॉक्टर हैं और वे हमेशा सबकी मदद के लिए तैयार रहती हैं। अमित ने ये भी कहा था कि रूबी की सफलता कुछ लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई और इसी के चलते उन पर ऐसे गलत आरोप लगाए गए।
बता दें कि अमित और रूबी ने साल 2009 में शादी की थी और दोनों की सात साल की एक बेटी जियाना है।
आगे देखिए बेटी से मिलकर कैसे इमोशनल हुई रूबी...
