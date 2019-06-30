DA Image

Mann Ki Baat में पीएम मोदी बोले- पानी बचाना हमारी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
अच्छी खबर: नौकरी छूट जाने पर भी पीएफ खाता चलता रहेगा
भाजपा की रणनीति: राजनीति से दूर रहे नेता बन सकते हैं राज्यपाल
अच्छी खबर: रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत हो सकती है कम
जम्मू कश्मीर: बडगाम एनकाउंटर में सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को किया ढेर
कड़े तेवर: CM योगी बोले, बच्चियों से अपराध पर नपेंगे अफसर
जून 2020 से 'एक देश- एक राशन कार्ड', खाद्य मंत्री रामविलास ने राज्यों को लिखा पत्र
छत्तीसगढ़ के CM भूपेश बघेल की आंखों में आए आंसू, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला
5 दिन बाद जेल से रिहा हुए आकाश विजयर्गीय, कहा-जेल में अच्छा समय बीता
जापान में जी-20 सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के बाद PM मोदी भारत रवाना
जायरा वसीम ने छोड़ा बॉलीवुड, तो फैन्स ने किए ये कमेंट्स

आमिर खान की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म 'दंगल' से डेब्यू कर रातोंरात मशहूर हुईं कश्मीरी एक्ट्रेस जायरा वसीम ने फिल्मी करियर को अलविदा कहने का फैसला किया है। उनका कहना है कि इसके कारण वह अपने धर्म से दूर जा रही थीं। जायरा ने 6 पन्ने की चिट्ठी लिखी है जिसमें उन्होंने कुरान का भी जिक्र किया है। उनका कहना है कि यह रास्ता उन्हें अल्लाह से दूर कर रहा है। 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

जायरा के इस फैसले से उनके फैन्स काफी शॉक्ड हैं। हालांकि ज्यादातर लोग उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें फैन्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

जायरा की प्रोफेशनल लाइफ की बात करें तो कुछ दिनों पहले ही उन्होंने फिल्म द स्काई इज पिंक की शूटिंग खत्म की है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा और फरहान अख्तर लीड रोल में हैं।

