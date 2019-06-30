जायरा वसीम ने छोड़ा बॉलीवुड, तो फैन्स ने किए ये कमेंट्स

आमिर खान की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म 'दंगल' से डेब्यू कर रातोंरात मशहूर हुईं कश्मीरी एक्ट्रेस जायरा वसीम ने फिल्मी करियर को अलविदा कहने का फैसला किया है। उनका कहना है कि इसके कारण वह अपने धर्म से दूर जा रही थीं। जायरा ने 6 पन्ने की चिट्ठी लिखी है जिसमें उन्होंने कुरान का भी जिक्र किया है। उनका कहना है कि यह रास्ता उन्हें अल्लाह से दूर कर रहा है।

जायरा के इस फैसले से उनके फैन्स काफी शॉक्ड हैं। हालांकि ज्यादातर लोग उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें फैन्स के रिएक्शन्स-

Allah pak apko b n hum sab ko hidayat naseeb farmaye — Mohammad Imran 97 (@ModernPhysicist) June 30, 2019

Dear sister ; I swear the same case went with me . I was selected for modelling in Alwar , rajasthan . My inner peace was seriously threatened and i skipped the way and offer . First i had very curious craze of that field , but then i realised it . You took a great step , blessed — SaMeer KhAnday !! (@SameerKhanday2) June 30, 2019

Indeed Allah guides to those who seek truth. So happy to read this from you. May Allah bless you and always protect you from all kind of fitan.



Allah aapko dono jahan me kamyab kare. — Moinuddin Ibn Nasrullah معین الدین ابن نصر اللہ (@PeaceMoin) June 30, 2019

May Allah reward you and fill your heart with happiness and bliss. — Sajid. (@KboardMilitant) June 30, 2019

May almighty give you a success in that wishes and show you right path of life. — S'yed A'dil سید عادل (@ShahAdi25868303) June 30, 2019

Well, it looks like she wishes leave films and devote herself to religious/ spiritual route. Her choice. — Lali (@ReaderLals) June 30, 2019

These words are truly inspirational

Stay blessed

May Allah Guide us all — MunziR Malik (@RManzii) June 30, 2019

Such a brave decision zaira, this manifests your believe in almighty allah,, indeed it's a lesson to modern society which always promote culture of feminism!!#ZairaWasim — Faraz_Ahmed (@Frz_019) June 30, 2019

Mey tumhary es decision ki wja sey tumhara fan ban geya aur Allah tumhey es decision par kaem rakhy. — Moaxxam Ali (@MoaxamAliSheikh) June 30, 2019

Not a easy decision .Allah bless few to return back to actuel path ..now one can see she is my roll model..money is not every https://t.co/arcdCT9ef3 can give one a luxurious life but not self respect Eaaman. — Farooq (@FarooAhmad1357) June 30, 2019

जायरा की प्रोफेशनल लाइफ की बात करें तो कुछ दिनों पहले ही उन्होंने फिल्म द स्काई इज पिंक की शूटिंग खत्म की है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा और फरहान अख्तर लीड रोल में हैं।