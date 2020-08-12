जिम में कंधों की एक्सरसाइज करती नजर आईं शिल्पा शेट्टी

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी की गिनती बॉलीवुड की सबसे फिट एक्ट्रेसेस में होती है। उन्हें इंडस्ट्री की यम्मी मम्मी कहा जाता है। न सिर्फ अपने शुरुआती दिनों में बल्कि शादी और मां बनने के बाद भी शिल्पा एकदम फिट नजर आती हैं। वे पहली अभिनेत्री हैं जिन्होंने फिटनेस के लिए अपनी पावर योगा डीवीडी लॉन्च की। शिल्पा के अनुसार तन और मन को फिट रखने के लिए योगा सबसे बेहतर तरीका है। खुद को फिट रहने के लिए शिल्पा क्या-क्या करती हैं इस बात की जानकारी वह अपने सोशल अकाउंट के जरिए अपने फैंस को देती रहती हैं। इसी बीच उन्होंने अपने प्रशंसकों के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर फिटनेस वीडियो शेयर किया है।
शिल्पा शेट्टी अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहती हैं और फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस से भी जुड़ी रहती हैं। शिल्पा शेट्टी अपने डांस के साथ-साथ फिटनेस को लेकर भी काफी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट पर शेयर किया है, उसमें शिल्पा जिम में कंधों की एक्सरसाइज करती नजर आ रही हैं। शिल्पा के इस वीडियो पर फैन्स खूब रिएक्ट रहे हैं।
The world around us is gradually opening up and we’re all gearing up to get ‘back’ to our lives. So, today’s workout was dedicated to strengthening the back muscles and enhancing the upper body strength. But, it’s always good to be safe than to be sorry. So, I tried the ‘assisted band pull-ups’ to ease into the flow. It helps you to gradually build your back muscles and further helps you achieve pull-ups without any other assistance. Additionally, it strengthens & tones the back muscles and improves form. I would suggest you to start slow and ensure professional supervision, if you’re doing this for the first time. Tag someone who should get started today 💪🏼 @simplesoulfulapp Miss you, @thevinodchanna! . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #fitness #GetFit2020 #WorkoutAtHome #SSApp #homefitness #pullups #exercise
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, “हमारे आस-पास की दुनिया धीरे-धीरे खुल रही है और हम अपनी जिंदगी में वापस लौटने की पूरी तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इसलिए, आज की कसरत पीठ की मांसपेशियों को मजबूत करने और शरीर की ऊपरी शक्ति बढ़ाने के लिए हैं। लेकिन सॉरी बोलने की तुलना में सुरक्षित रहना अच्छा है।
Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us. Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity. For me, carrying my 5-month baby is affecting my lower back... So, I’ve been practicing a combination of yoga asanas like Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. This combination gives my body some much-needed stretches & flexes, strengthens my back, and stretches the abdominal muscles. It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body’s balance. Ah! A great way to start my day. How have you begun yours, tell me in the comments? Tag someone who needs #exercise #strengthening. ~ @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SimpleSoulful #SSApp #yoga #yogasehihoga #yogi
खुद को मेंटेन रखने के लिए शिल्पा हर तरह की एक्सरसाइज करती हैं। जिसमें कार्डियो वर्कआउट से लेकर स्ट्रेंथ ट्रेनिंग और योगा भी शामिल है। वे सप्ताह में सिर्फ पांच दिन वर्कआउट करती हैं। इनमें से दो दिन योग, दो दिन स्ट्रेंथ ट्रेनिंग और एक दिन कार्डियो के लिए रिजर्व रहता है। इतना ही नहीं, तनाव कम करने के लिए वे योगा के बाद 10 मिनट का मेडिटेशन भी लेती हैं।