हथेली पर रेड डॉट बनाकर ये कौन सा चैलेंज पूरा कर रही हैं दिया मिर्जा, डायना पेंटी और अदिति राव हैदरी? देखिए

अगर आप इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं तो आपने भी ऐसी इमेज जरूर देखी होंगी कि कई इन्फ्लुएंसर और सेलेब्रिटी हाथों पर एक बड़ा सा रेड डॉट बना कर फोटोज पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। खबरों की मानें तो यह इंस्टाग्राम का लेटेस्ट चैलेंज है जो बहुत ही अच्छी वजह से चर्चा में है। दरअसल, 29 मई को पूरी दुनिया में ‘International Menstrual Hygiene Day’ मनाया जाएगा। उसी कड़ी में UNICEF ने ये रेड डॉट चैलेंज शुरू किया है, जिसे पूरा करने के लिए बॉलीवुड सामने आया है।
इस चैलेंज का मतलब है पीरियड्स के प्रति घृणा, इससे जुड़ी शर्म और इसके बारे में बात ना कर पाने की बंदिश को तोड़ना। बहुत सी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज और सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर इसके बारे में अपने विचार शेयर कर रही हैं।
एक्ट्रेस दिया मिर्जा काफी समय से एक एक्टिविस्ट भी हैं जो पर्यावरण और महिलाओं के मुद्दों पर खुलकर बोलती हैं। उन्होंने अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, “पीरियड्स से जुड़ी शर्म को खत्म करने के साथ ही जरूरी है ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स को इस्तेमाल में लाना जो पर्यावरण के लिए घातक ना हों। मैं बायोडिग्रेडेबल पैड यूज करती हूं, बहुत से लोगों ने मेंस्ट्रुअल कप इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कर दिया है। ये भी जरूरी है कि ऐसे प्रोडक्ट लोगों की पहुंच में हों।”
Not only do we need to put a period on shaming the period, we must ensure we switch to using sustainable products that protect our health and the health of the environment. I use biodegradable sanitary napkins. Many have started using menstrual cups and re-usable/washable cloth napkins. These products need to be made easily accessible and cost effective so many more women can benefit from personal hygiene that secures their health and protects our planet. #DYK regular sanitary napkins are made mostly of plastic? This plastic lasts in the environment for hundreds of years. Most often sanitary napkins are incinerated and are a source of toxic waste. Spread the word and be the change 🔴 #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange @Post.For.Change @UnicefIndia
एक्ट्रेस कुब्रा सैत ने लिखा कि इन दो महीनों में घर पर बैठे हुए उन्हें आराम करने का मतलब पता चला। वो कहती हैं कि पीरियड्स के दौरान खूब पानी पीना और शरीर को आराम देना जरूरी है।
@kubbrasait #RedDotChallenge Literally two months have gone by, I’ve sat here and waited for the one thing that is constant in the world of absurdity around us. My periods 🩸 This lockdown has given me the time to take it easy on my body... rest well... stay hydrated and love myself. I hope you’ll do the same now and through and through this time. Be well. Be healthy. Be proud of your cycle and listen to your body. @wermoresolutions #Wermoresolution #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange Do accept the challenge and post your photo with us and Tag @wermoresolutions to break the taboo.
एक्ट्रेस डायना पेंटी लिखती हैं, “अब समय आ गया है कि पीरियड्स से जुडी शर्म को खत्म किया जाए।”
‘पद्मावत’ जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं अदिति राव हैदरी लिखती हैं, “अब समय आ गया है कि पीरियड्स से जुड़ी शर्म पर फुलस्टॉप लगाया जाए।”
वाकई ये बेहद जरूरी बात है। आज भी बहुत सी लड़कियां सिर्फ पीरियड्स की वजह से स्कूल और आगे की पढ़ाई बीच में ही छोड़ देती हैं। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि आने वाले समय में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लड़कियां और आदमी भी खुलकर इसके बारे में बात करें और इसे एक नॉर्मल बातचीत का हिस्सा बनाएं।