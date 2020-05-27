 DA Image
27 मई, 2020|8:21|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   हथेली पर रेड डॉट बनाकर ये कौन सा चैलेंज पूरा कर रही हैं दिया मिर्जा, डायना पेंटी और अदिति राव हैदरी? देखिए

हथेली पर रेड डॉट बनाकर ये कौन सा चैलेंज पूरा कर रही हैं दिया मिर्जा, डायना पेंटी और अदिति राव हैदरी? देखिए

dia mirza diana penty

अगर आप इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं तो आपने भी ऐसी इमेज जरूर देखी होंगी कि कई इन्फ्लुएंसर और सेलेब्रिटी हाथों पर एक बड़ा सा रेड डॉट बना कर फोटोज पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। खबरों की मानें तो यह इंस्टाग्राम का लेटेस्ट चैलेंज है जो बहुत ही अच्छी वजह से चर्चा में है। दरअसल, 29 मई को पूरी दुनिया में ‘International Menstrual Hygiene Day’ मनाया जाएगा। उसी कड़ी में UNICEF ने ये रेड डॉट चैलेंज शुरू किया है, जिसे पूरा करने के लिए बॉलीवुड सामने आया है।

इस चैलेंज का मतलब है पीरियड्स के प्रति घृणा, इससे जुड़ी शर्म और इसके बारे में बात ना कर पाने की बंदिश को तोड़ना। बहुत सी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज और सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर इसके बारे में अपने विचार शेयर कर रही हैं। 

एक्ट्रेस दिया मिर्जा काफी समय से एक एक्टिविस्ट भी हैं जो पर्यावरण और महिलाओं के मुद्दों पर खुलकर बोलती हैं। उन्होंने अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, “पीरियड्स से जुड़ी शर्म को खत्म करने के साथ ही जरूरी है ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स को इस्तेमाल में लाना जो पर्यावरण के लिए घातक ना हों। मैं बायोडिग्रेडेबल पैड यूज करती हूं, बहुत से लोगों ने मेंस्ट्रुअल कप इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कर दिया है। ये भी जरूरी है कि ऐसे प्रोडक्ट लोगों की पहुंच में हों।”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not only do we need to put a period on shaming the period, we must ensure we switch to using sustainable products that protect our health and the health of the environment. I use biodegradable sanitary napkins. Many have started using menstrual cups and re-usable/washable cloth napkins. These products need to be made easily accessible and cost effective so many more women can benefit from personal hygiene that secures their health and protects our planet. #DYK regular sanitary napkins are made mostly of plastic? This plastic lasts in the environment for hundreds of years. Most often sanitary napkins are incinerated and are a source of toxic waste. Spread the word and be the change 🔴 #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange @Post.For.Change @UnicefIndia

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

एक्ट्रेस कुब्रा सैत ने लिखा कि इन दो महीनों में घर पर बैठे हुए उन्हें आराम करने का मतलब पता चला। वो कहती हैं कि पीरियड्स के दौरान खूब पानी पीना और शरीर को आराम देना जरूरी है। 


एक्ट्रेस डायना पेंटी लिखती हैं, “अब समय आ गया है कि पीरियड्स से जुडी शर्म को खत्म किया जाए।”

 ‘पद्मावत’ जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं अदिति राव हैदरी लिखती हैं, “अब समय आ गया है कि पीरियड्स से जुड़ी शर्म पर फुलस्टॉप लगाया जाए।”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🔴 Put a period to shaming the period @post.for.change @unicefindia #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on

वाकई ये बेहद जरूरी बात है। आज भी बहुत सी लड़कियां सिर्फ पीरियड्स की वजह से स्कूल और आगे की पढ़ाई बीच में ही छोड़ देती हैं। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि आने वाले समय में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लड़कियां और आदमी भी खुलकर इसके बारे में बात करें और इसे एक नॉर्मल बातचीत का हिस्सा बनाएं।

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:world menstrual hygiene day 2020: Dia Mirza Diana Penty Aditi Rao Hydari complete Red Dot Challenge

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

Surya grahan 2020: जून में लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण समाज में मचाएगा खरमंडल, कई दशक बाद ऐसा संयोग

Surya grahan 2020: जून में लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण समाज में मचाएगा खरमंडल, कई दशक बाद ऐसा संयोग

Bihar board 10th result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक का रिजल्ट अभी तक नहीं किया है चेक तो यहां से रिजल्ट करें चेक

Bihar board 10th result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक का रिजल्ट अभी तक नहीं किया है चेक तो यहां से रिजल्ट करें चेक

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 : बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक टॉपर्स लिस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट वाइज जारी हुई, देखें अपने जिले के टॉपर्स के मार्क्स

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 : बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक टॉपर्स लिस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट वाइज जारी हुई, देखें अपने जिले के टॉपर्स के मार्क्स

मीठे के शौकीन लोग घर पर बनाएं हलवाई जैसी कुरकुरी जलेबी, Recipe बेहद आसान

मीठे के शौकीन लोग घर पर बनाएं हलवाई जैसी कुरकुरी जलेबी, Recipe बेहद आसान

Covid-19:कोरोनावायरस तो सिर्फ शुरुआत है : चीनी विशेषज्ञ

Covid-19:कोरोनावायरस तो सिर्फ शुरुआत है : चीनी विशेषज्ञ

स्वाद ही नहीं सेहत का भी खजाना है दाल-सब्जी में लगा छौंक, अच्छी सेहत के लिए जानें किस चीज पर लगाएं कैसा छौंक

स्वाद ही नहीं सेहत का भी खजाना है दाल-सब्जी में लगा छौंक, अच्छी सेहत के लिए जानें किस चीज पर लगाएं कैसा छौंक

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 2020#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें