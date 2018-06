EXCLUSIVE : मीडिया के सामने सलमान ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे आप

June is here aur countdown shuru ho gaya hai. USA/Canada - the #DabanggTour coming very soon near you . #DabanggReloaded @DabanggReloaded2018 @zeeamericas @sahilpromotions @beingbhav @thejaevents @SohailKhanofficial

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 9, 2018 at 8:00am PDT