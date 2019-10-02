War Movie Review: ऋतिक रोशन-टाइगर श्रॉफ की रिलीज हुई फिल्म, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म आज रिलीज हो चुकी है। गांधी जयंती के मौके पर इन दोनों की फिल्म टिकट खिड़की पर धमाल मचाने आ चुकी है। दर्शक भी इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड नजर आ रहे हैं। सिद्धार्थ आनंद निर्देशित इस फिल्म को अभी तक लोगों से अच्छे रिव्यू मिले हैं। बॉलीवुड से लेकर आम जनता ने इस फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स दिया है।

फिल्म एनालिस्ट तरण आर्दश भी ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ की इस फिल्म से काफी उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। फिल्म की कहानी एक भारतीय फौजी कबीर (ऋतिक रोशन) पर आधारित है जो एक स्पेशल एजेंट के रूप में काम करता है। बाद में ऋतिक किस तरह एक बुरे इंसान बनते हैं और स्पेशल एजेंट की जगह खालिद (टाइगर श्रॉफ) लेते हैं। ये इस फिल्म में दिखाया गया है।

पढ़ें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी समेत दर्शकों के रिएक्शन्स...

The Big Day Finally Arrives.. wait of almost 2 years comes to an END

its WAR day today, and yes #WAR is all set to DEMOLISH many records, it has potential to become the No 1 Hindi Film,my best wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF & @iHrithik, Remember Nxt decade belongs to both of you #WarDay pic.twitter.com/B40NKrJOeE — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 1, 2019

As the crowd stood up for the National Anthem there were hardly any seats empty in a big hall. For an 8 am show that's big. #War — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 2, 2019

I've booked ticket for an 8 am show for #War for tomorrow. I LOVE watching movies and whenever there's anticipation for a movie, I literally count hours. I hope the movie is as good as the promos and the buzz surrounding it.



11 and a half hours to go :) — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 1, 2019

One word blockbuster..Just saw it in UAE..Actions are never seen before in Indian cinema. No words for @iHrithik he is mind blowing, tiger improved a lot in #war. 😊.Last suspense is amazing 😎😍Not getting any words to describe. go for https://t.co/ofquAA0x0s rating 4.5/5 ❤️ — Vineeth (@Vineeth_hrithik) October 2, 2019

Three words DIRECTION, ACTION & TRACTION!! Direction to another level, Action out of this world this film is just going to get traction traction and more traction!! Sooo Proud of you itssiddharthanand #war a must… https://t.co/3ncHVlDzAe — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 1, 2019