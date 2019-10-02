 War Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan: Tiger Shroff: Vaani Kapoor: Film Review this is what Bollywood Celebs Reaction after watching War: - War Movie Review: ऋतिक रोशन-टाइगर श्रॉफ की रिलीज हुई फिल्म, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स DA Image

War Movie Review: ऋतिक रोशन-टाइगर श्रॉफ की रिलीज हुई फिल्म, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म आज रिलीज हो चुकी है। गांधी जयंती के मौके पर इन दोनों की फिल्म टिकट खिड़की पर धमाल मचाने आ चुकी है। दर्शक भी इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड नजर आ रहे हैं। सिद्धार्थ आनंद निर्देशित इस फिल्म को अभी तक लोगों से अच्छे रिव्यू मिले हैं। बॉलीवुड से लेकर आम जनता ने इस फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स दिया है। 

फिल्म एनालिस्ट तरण आर्दश भी ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ की इस फिल्म से काफी उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। फिल्म की कहानी एक भारतीय फौजी कबीर (ऋतिक रोशन) पर आधारित है जो एक स्पेशल एजेंट के रूप में काम करता है। बाद में ऋतिक किस तरह एक बुरे इंसान बनते हैं और स्पेशल एजेंट की जगह खालिद (टाइगर श्रॉफ) लेते हैं। ये इस फिल्म में दिखाया गया है। 

