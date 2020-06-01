 DA Image
मशहूर म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर वाजिद खान का निधन, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड

wajid khan twitter

बॉलीवुड जगत से एक बुरी खबर आई है। मशहूर संगीतकार भाइयों की जोड़ी साजिद-वाजिद में से वाजिद खान का निधन हो गया है। 31 मई देर रात को मुंबई में वाजिद खान को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। मशहूर सिंगर सोनू निगम ने वाजिद खान के निधन की दुखद खबर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए शेयर की। वाजिद खान की उम्र 42 वर्ष की थी। साजिद-वाजिद की जोड़ी ने बॉलीवुड की कई हिट फिल्मों में संगीत दिया है। सलमान खान की ज्यादातर फिल्मों में साजिद-वाजिद का ही संगीत रहा है।

सोनू निगम ने फेसबुक पर साजिद-वाजिद के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'मेरा भाई वाजिद हमें छोड़ गया।' प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'दुखद खबर, एक चीज जो मुझे हमेशा याद रहेगी वो वाजिद भाई की हंसी, हमेशा हंसते रहते थे। वो जल्द हमें छोड़कर चले गए। उनके परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।' खबरों के मुताबिक वाजिद खान का निधन कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते हुआ है, हालांकि अभी तक इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की गई है।

सलीम मर्चेंट ने भी वाजिद खान के निधन पर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'वाजिद भाई के निधन की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूं। अल्लाह उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे।' वरुण धवन ने भी वाजिद खान के निधन पर शोक जताया है।
 

