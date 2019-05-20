DA Image

NDA को भारी बहुमत के अनुमान के बाद BSP बोली, विपक्षी नेताओं संग मायावती की कोई बैठक नहीं
एग्जिट पोल के बाद शेयर बाजार में जबरदस्त तेजी, Sensex में 1064 अंकों का उछाल
शारदा घोटाला: कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार फिर पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट
चुनाव निपटते ही एक्शन में CM योगी, राजभर को मंत्रिमंडल से किया बर्खास्त
एग्जिट पोल के बाद बढ़ी सरगर्मी: मायावती से मिले अखिलेश यादव
पाकिस्तान कर सकता है NSA की नियुक्ति, भारत संग कूटनीतिक रिश्ता बहाल करने पर जोर
कश्मीर में स्थिति बहुत दर्दनाक, भारत-पाकिस्तान बातचीत को समर्थन देने के लिए तैयार: मीरवाइज उमर
जानिए,एग्जिट पोल को लेकर क्या बोले जम्मू कश्मीर के Ex-CM उमर अब्दुल्ला
Exit Polls 2019: कर्नाटक में भाजपा को जबर्दस्त फायदा, UPA को नुकसान
UP Exit Poll: यूपी में बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका दे सकता है SP-BSP महागठबंधन
ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक-सलमान को लेकर ट्वीट करने पर विवेक ओबेरॉय हुए ट्रोल, यूजर्स ने कही ये बातें

- -

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा ट्वीट कर दिया कि पूरे सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मच गया है। दरअसल, विवेक के ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक फोटो शेयर की गई है जिसके साथ लिखा, हाहा...क्रिएटिव्स...नो पॉलिटिक्स...जस्ट लाइफ। विवेक के इस पोस्ट पर उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। सभी उनके इस पोस्ट से गुस्सा हुए हैं।

पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन...

 

 

 

 

 

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक-सलमान को लेकर ट्वीट कर बुरे फंसे विवेक ओबेरॉय, महाराष्ट्र महिला आयोग करेगी कार्रवाई

सुपर डांसर के मंच से जाते-जाते मिथुन ने कुछ ऐसा कहा कि सभी रोने लगे

सेलेब्स का भी फूटा गुस्सा...

 

 

 

 

चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान358/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड359/4(44.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 14 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
