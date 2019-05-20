ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक-सलमान को लेकर ट्वीट करने पर विवेक ओबेरॉय हुए ट्रोल, यूजर्स ने कही ये बातें

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा ट्वीट कर दिया कि पूरे सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मच गया है। दरअसल, विवेक के ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक फोटो शेयर की गई है जिसके साथ लिखा, हाहा...क्रिएटिव्स...नो पॉलिटिक्स...जस्ट लाइफ। विवेक के इस पोस्ट पर उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। सभी उनके इस पोस्ट से गुस्सा हुए हैं।
Vivek Anand Oberoi:— Amardeep Chowdhury (@Amardeepbasu) May 20, 2019
This is cheap.
Delete it
विवेक ओबेरॉय के अंदर बस एक चीज़ की कमी है, विवेक की।— Ashutosh Ujjwal (@ashutosh7570) May 20, 2019
Please don't spread this pics its demeaning to a woman and a torture to her child too!— Darshan Bhatt (@darshanbhatt22) May 20, 2019
Please its a humble request!#VivekOberoi #NarendraModi https://t.co/7hxXUWj6rT
He might be doing this again in some upcoming award show after his performance 😆#VivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/mi7FnTWEKX— Abhishek (@thefilmyidiot) May 20, 2019
सेलेब्स का भी फूटा गुस्सा...
Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 20, 2019
Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019
Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019