ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक-सलमान को लेकर ट्वीट करने पर विवेक ओबेरॉय हुए ट्रोल, यूजर्स ने कही ये बातें

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा ट्वीट कर दिया कि पूरे सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मच गया है। दरअसल, विवेक के ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक फोटो शेयर की गई है जिसके साथ लिखा, हाहा...क्रिएटिव्स...नो पॉलिटिक्स...जस्ट लाइफ। विवेक के इस पोस्ट पर उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। सभी उनके इस पोस्ट से गुस्सा हुए हैं।

पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन...

Vivek Anand Oberoi:

This is cheap.

Delete it — Amardeep Chowdhury (@Amardeepbasu) May 20, 2019

विवेक ओबेरॉय के अंदर बस एक चीज़ की कमी है, विवेक की। — Ashutosh Ujjwal (@ashutosh7570) May 20, 2019

Please don't spread this pics its demeaning to a woman and a torture to her child too!

Please its a humble request!#VivekOberoi #NarendraModi https://t.co/7hxXUWj6rT — Darshan Bhatt (@darshanbhatt22) May 20, 2019

He might be doing this again in some upcoming award show after his performance 😆#VivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/mi7FnTWEKX — Abhishek (@thefilmyidiot) May 20, 2019

सेलेब्स का भी फूटा गुस्सा...

Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl. — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 20, 2019

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019