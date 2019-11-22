 Vishal Dadlani trolled on his tweets about Former cji ranjan gogoi sack dadlani from indian idol 11 - पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई पर टिप्पणी कर विवादों में घिरे विशाल ददलानी, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास DA Image
22 नवंबर, 2019|9:54|IST

पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई पर टिप्पणी कर विवादों में घिरे विशाल ददलानी, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

vishal dadlani

भारत के पूर्व प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की सेवानिवृत्ति पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने को लेकर कुछ देशवासियों ने म्यूजिक कंपोजर विशाल ददलानी को आड़े हाथ लिया है। विशाल ने ट्वीट किया था कि अलविदा, पूर्व सीजेआई गोगोई और मुझे आशा है कि आप अपने पीछे जो शर्मनाक और कायराना विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं, उसका अहसास आपको होगा।

The Immortal Ashwatthama: 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' के बाद 'अश्वत्थामा' बनेंगे विकी कौशल

 

डे-नाईट मैच देखने के लिए ईडन गार्डन स्टेडियम जाएंगी रानी मुखर्जी

जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई 17 नवंबर को रिटायर हुए हैं उसी दिन विशाल ददलानी ने ये ट्वीट किया था।  विशाल के इस ट्वीट के बाद लोग अपनी नाराजगी जता रहे हैं और उन्हें खूब खरी-खोटी भी सुना रहे हैं। कई लोग उन्हें इंडियन आइडल 11 के जज से हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने जहां लिखा कि प्रिय विशाल मोदी के प्रति घृणा ने आपको अंधा कर दिया है, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप आप हिदू विरोधी, हिंदुओं से घृणा करने वाले बन गए हैं,

जिस वजह से आपको सुप्रीम कोर्ट का राम मंदिर पर फैसला असंतोषजनक लग रहा है। शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको।  वहीं एक अन्य यूजर ने विशाल को नीच मानसिकता वाला इंसान करार दिया। 

