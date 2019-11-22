पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई पर टिप्पणी कर विवादों में घिरे विशाल ददलानी, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

भारत के पूर्व प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की सेवानिवृत्ति पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने को लेकर कुछ देशवासियों ने म्यूजिक कंपोजर विशाल ददलानी को आड़े हाथ लिया है। विशाल ने ट्वीट किया था कि अलविदा, पूर्व सीजेआई गोगोई और मुझे आशा है कि आप अपने पीछे जो शर्मनाक और कायराना विरासत छोड़कर जा रहे हैं, उसका अहसास आपको होगा।
The Immortal Ashwatthama: 'उरी: द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' के बाद 'अश्वत्थामा' बनेंगे विकी कौशल
Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office.
This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.https://t.co/02kSxLix16
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 18, 2019
डे-नाईट मैच देखने के लिए ईडन गार्डन स्टेडियम जाएंगी रानी मुखर्जी
जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई 17 नवंबर को रिटायर हुए हैं उसी दिन विशाल ददलानी ने ये ट्वीट किया था। विशाल के इस ट्वीट के बाद लोग अपनी नाराजगी जता रहे हैं और उन्हें खूब खरी-खोटी भी सुना रहे हैं। कई लोग उन्हें इंडियन आइडल 11 के जज से हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने जहां लिखा कि प्रिय विशाल मोदी के प्रति घृणा ने आपको अंधा कर दिया है, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप आप हिदू विरोधी, हिंदुओं से घृणा करने वाले बन गए हैं,
Vishal,
Deeply disappointed by your abusive reaction.
You need to demonstrate greater respect towards the Indian culture and Indian institutions.
— Charanjiv Singh (@karmaceejay) November 20, 2019
This is very shameful.He is the CJI of India .If someone disrespecting him means he is disrespecting the Indian constitution.And this fellow Vishal has proved to be terrible offender many times. #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol
— Itishree Bishwal (@ibishwal) November 21, 2019
True how we suffered but these doing ji hazuri to get work how many muslims in Bollywood question insult their religion not one but see Hindus falling over themselves to please fr offers
— Krishnamei (@Anju1951Purohit) November 20, 2019
Then there is no need to call him Sir. It used for a person as a mark of respect whom you admire or wish to learn something from.
— Nidhi (@Nidhi_007) November 20, 2019
जिस वजह से आपको सुप्रीम कोर्ट का राम मंदिर पर फैसला असंतोषजनक लग रहा है। शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको। वहीं एक अन्य यूजर ने विशाल को नीच मानसिकता वाला इंसान करार दिया।