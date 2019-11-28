विद्युत जामवाल की फिल्म ‘कमांडो 3’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

विद्युत जामवाल की मोस्ट अवडेट फिल्म ‘कमांडो 3’ आज रिलीज हो गई है। और दर्शकों समेत इसे समीक्षकों ने मिक्स्ड रिस्पॉन्स दिया है। देशभक्ती पर आधारित इस फिल्म में विद्युत जामवाल, गुलशन देवैया, अदा शर्मा, अंगीरा धर, राजेश तैलंग, सुमीत ठाकुर हैं।
'कमांडो' फ्रेंचाइजी का तीसरा भाग ‘कमांडो 3’ में हिंदू-मुस्लिम बगावत, धर्म परिवर्तन, देशभक्ति से आतंकवाद से निपटने की कहानी बताई गई है। फिल्म में एक्शन काफी शानदार हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिव्यू...
Halfway through #Commando3 and I guess I can survive everything which has @gulshandevaiah in it. 🤗— Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) November 28, 2019
That starting scene is highly rediculous, i'll choose to boycott such low level thinking.....kuch b dikhaoge kya, just make the hero's entry?@adidatt #Commando3— Jaiveer Shukla (@__viraj) November 28, 2019
#Commando3 starts in 40min...not sure whether i wanna see this in theatres after the disappointing 2nd part 🤔— Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) November 28, 2019
Watched #Commando3— Surendra Saneshwar (@SurendraSanesh2) November 28, 2019
Full Paisa Vasool , Movie much better than Trailer!
👍💗 ØŠM Actions Scenes @VidyutJammwal All Actors Done Super Job 👌👌 @angira_dhar @adahsharma1❤❤ Best Performanced @gulshandevaiah 👍👌👌
Rating 6/10
#Commando3— Mumbai News Reporter (@Bollywood_Wale) November 28, 2019
One Word Review :- Powerful
Rating :- 🌟🌟🌟
Commando 3 is an action-packed entertainer with a fine turn by Vidyut Jammwal and a good performance by Gulshan Devaiah.#Commando3Review @VidyutJammwal @gulshandevaiah
Now watching #Commando3 ☺️— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) November 27, 2019
Literally no expectations 😜 Liked 1st #Commando somewhat but #Commando2 was disappointing.. Let's see, where this one goes..
After Hrithik and Tiger's War #Commando 3 promises to take the Bollywood action film to the next level.@VidyutJammwal performs the quality of derring-do that most of our leading men wouldn't entertain— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) November 27, 2019
#Commando3Review : ⭐⭐⭐. #Commando3 Delivers a franchise best action sequence & this is definitely the best R-rated action film of the year. @VidyutJammwal 's fist fight scenes are the highlights of this movie which looks so realistic on screen. A Must watch for Action lovers.— AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) November 28, 2019
#Commando3 hype as of now LOW...— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 24, 2019