विद्या बालन की फिल्म शकुंतला देवी हुई रिलीज, एक्ट्रेस की एक्टिंग के दीवाने हुए फैन्स

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस विद्या बालन ने फिल्म शकुंतला देवी के जरिए एक बार अपनी बेहतरीन अदाकारी का जादू बिखेरा है। शकुंतला देवी अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर 31 जुलाई को रिलीज हो चुकी है। फैन्स को यह फिल्म बहुत पसंद आ रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म की कहानी और विद्या बालन की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है।
एक यूजर ने लिखा कि विद्या बालन एक सच्ची एक्टर हैं। हर बार उन्होंने अपने शानदार काम से चौंकाया है। वहीं, दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म को लेकर अपना रिएक्शन देते हुए कहा कि सभी एक्टर्स ने शानदार एक्टिंग की है। विद्या बालन की एनर्जेटिक एक्टिंग प्रभावित करती हैं। फिल्म में मां और बेटी का रिश्ता काफी इमोशनल करने वाला है। इसके अलावा फिल्म की कहानी की भी तारीफ हो रही है।
#Review | "#ShakuntalaDevi makes for an entertaining watch. It redefines the image of a mother, talks about self-worth and love, shows a clash between two women not over a man but over each other's life choices."— ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ (@krohitkumark) July 31, 2020
Just finished watching #ShakuntalaDevi and its 4:20am.. loved everybody acting , specially @sanyamalhotra07 and fabulous energetic @vidya_balan great and inspiring act with very emotional ride of a mother and daughter emotions, great tribute to a legend.— Ronit vaidya (@ronitfootballer) July 30, 2020
Review - ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Like Shakuntala Devi was a mathematical genius...for me Vidya Balan is a living acting genius..— Gaurav Patole (@gauravs100) July 30, 2020
Superb movie...hats off mam..lajawaab hai aapka acting..@vidya_balan @PrimeVideoIN #ShakuntalaDevi
#ShakuntalaDevi Review - Good. It’s so gud to know about the human computer, mathematical genius. Interesting screenplay & engaging making. Love d powerful dialogues & emotional climax. Amazing performance by @vidya_balan pic.twitter.com/hk6vb9kdGC— Annamalai (Suchu) (@actor_annamalai) July 30, 2020
फिल्म की कहानी का बात करें तो यह बेंगलुरु के एक छोटे से गांव से शुरू होती है, जहां शंकुतला देवी का जन्म होता है। 5 साल की उम्र से ही लोगों को शकुंतला के मैथ्स को लेकर खास टैलेंट का चल जाता है। गरीबी के चलते शकुंतला देवी के पिता उनके इस टैलेंट को रोजगार का जरिया बना लेते हैं। शकुंतला से लगातार शो करवाए जाते हैं और उन्हीं पैसों से घर खर्च चलाया जाने लगता है। इस बीच शकुंतला देवी के परिवार मे कुछ ऐसी भी घटनाएं होती है जिससे वह अपने पिता से नफरत करने लगती है।
फिल्म में विद्या ने मैथ्स की जीनियस और ह्यूमन कंप्यूटर के नाम से मशहूर शकुंतला देवी का रोल निभाया है। फिल्म में उनके अलावा सान्या मल्होत्रा, अमित साध, जिशु सेनगुप्ता जैसे सितारों ने काम किया है। फिल्म में आपको एंटरटेनमेंट-ड्रामा का फुल डोज देखने को मिलेगा। फिल्म का निर्देशन अनु मेनन ने किया है। फिल्म के गाने भी बहुत अच्छे हैं। इसकी स्क्रिप्ट नयनिका महतानी और डायलॉग्स इशिता मोइत्रा ने लिखे हैं।