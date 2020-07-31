 DA Image
विद्या बालन की फिल्म शकुंतला देवी हुई रिलीज, एक्ट्रेस की एक्टिंग के दीवाने हुए फैन्स

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस विद्या बालन ने फिल्म शकुंतला देवी के जरिए एक बार अपनी बेहतरीन अदाकारी का जादू बिखेरा है। शकुंतला देवी अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर 31 जुलाई को रिलीज हो चुकी है। फैन्स को यह फिल्म बहुत पसंद आ रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म की कहानी और विद्या बालन की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है। 

एक यूजर ने लिखा कि विद्या बालन एक सच्ची एक्टर हैं। हर बार उन्होंने अपने शानदार काम से चौंकाया है। वहीं,  दूसरे यूजर ने फिल्म को लेकर अपना रिएक्शन देते हुए कहा कि सभी एक्टर्स ने शानदार एक्टिंग की है। विद्या बालन की एनर्जेटिक एक्टिंग प्रभावित करती हैं। फिल्म में मां और बेटी का रिश्ता काफी इमोशनल करने वाला है। इसके अलावा फिल्म की कहानी की भी तारीफ हो रही है। 

फिल्म की कहानी का बात करें तो यह बेंगलुरु के एक छोटे से गांव से शुरू होती है, जहां शंकुतला देवी का जन्म होता है। 5 साल की उम्र से ही लोगों को शकुंतला के मैथ्स को लेकर खास टैलेंट का चल जाता है। गरीबी के चलते शकुंतला देवी के पिता उनके इस टैलेंट को रोजगार का जरिया बना लेते हैं। शकुंतला से लगातार शो करवाए जाते हैं और उन्हीं पैसों से घर खर्च चलाया जाने लगता है। इस बीच शकुंतला देवी के परिवार मे कुछ ऐसी भी घटनाएं होती है जिससे वह अपने पिता से नफरत करने लगती है।

फिल्म में विद्या ने मैथ्स की जीनियस और ह्यूमन कंप्यूटर के नाम से मशहूर शकुंतला देवी का रोल निभाया है। फिल्म में उनके अलावा सान्या मल्होत्रा, अमित साध, जिशु सेनगुप्ता जैसे सितारों ने काम किया है। फिल्म में आपको एंटरटेनमेंट-ड्रामा का फुल डोज देखने को मिलेगा। फिल्म का निर्देशन अनु मेनन ने किया है। फिल्म के गाने भी बहुत अच्छे हैं। इसकी स्क्रिप्ट नयनिका महतानी और डायलॉग्स इशिता मोइत्रा ने लिखे हैं।

