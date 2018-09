Video: दही हांडी फोड़ने में आगे निकला शिल्पा शेट्टी का बेटा, शाहरुख खान को ऐसे दी मात

Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki😇🙏 My little #kanhaiya our son #viaanraj trying his hand at breaking the #dahihandi for the first time 😬. #happyjanmashtami to all my #instafamily #littlejoys #celebration #gratitude #festivals #teachthemyoung #trytryagain

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT