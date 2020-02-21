 Vicky Kaushal: Film Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship: Fans: Reaction: On Twitter: In Hindi: - Bhoot: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स DA Image
21 फरवरी, 2020

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Bhoot: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

Bhoot: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

मुंबई में बुधवार को हुई स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ का रिव्यू ऑनलाइन शेयर किया जा चुका है। आपको बता दें कि यह फिल्म आज रिलीज हो गई है। इसे देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं। कैटरीना कैफ, हुमा कुरैशी, आशुतोष गोवारिकर और भूमि पेडनेकर के अलावा ट्रेड एनालिस्ट ने भी इसे काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स दिया है। फैन्स भी इसकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

फिल्म की कहानी की अगर बात करें तो यह एमवी विस्डम, नौ हजार टन की बनी कार्गो शिप पर आधारित फिल्म है। साल 2011 में मुंबई के जुहू बीच पर यह शिप फंस जाती है और फिर शुरू होता है इसमें हॉरर का खेल। इस फिल्म में भूमि पेडनेकर और आशुतोष राणा मुख्य किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं। 

रणवीर सिंह ने कॉपी किया शाहरुख खान का पोज़, अर्जुन कपूर ने ट्रोल कर कहा- सूरज हुआ मद्धम, बाबा जलने लगा

ऋचा चढ्डा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड अली फजल संग करने जा रही हैं शादी, इस दिन बजेगी शहनाई

