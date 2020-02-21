Bhoot: विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

मुंबई में बुधवार को हुई स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद विक्की कौशल की फिल्म ‘भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप’ का रिव्यू ऑनलाइन शेयर किया जा चुका है। आपको बता दें कि यह फिल्म आज रिलीज हो गई है। इसे देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं। कैटरीना कैफ, हुमा कुरैशी, आशुतोष गोवारिकर और भूमि पेडनेकर के अलावा ट्रेड एनालिस्ट ने भी इसे काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स दिया है। फैन्स भी इसकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
#Bhoot creats an unprecedented ambience for a hindi horror.— BollyFiesta (@BollyFiesta) February 20, 2020
Spine chilling affair backed by a strong storyline. Bereft of usual tropes, it redefines the genre.@vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens.
⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BhootReview
Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I’ve seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place!— Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) February 20, 2020
#Bhoot has some really genuine scares! Saw a horror film after a long time and realized I do get scared 😅👻 Kudos brother @vickykaushal09 for carrying the film, you are superlative and solid! ❤️ @bhumipednekar aapne ek chance mein hi darra diya 🙈😐@DharmaMovies— Amol (@amolparashar) February 20, 2020
Bhoot is a Unique concept horror film, something different, expect the unexpected, @vickykaushal09 act is superlative, director #BhanuSingh has done well... I wish running time was 20 mins shorter..Overall a decent one time scary experience film..— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 20, 2020
3*/5 #Bhoot #BhootReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️
#BhootTheHauntedShip lives up to the promise n delivers a CHILLING EXPERIENCE with few SCARES @vickykaushal09 is commendable with his acting into the unknown while the @Bps_91 direction is the POTENT FORCE with keeps the decent screenplay at work @bhumipednekar is GOOD 2#Bhoot— Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) February 20, 2020
#BhootPremier #BhootReview— Shankar Pandit (@shankarpanditdj) February 20, 2020
Review: it's really scared and awesome film.
Horror films in Bollywood can hardly scare anyone, but this is different.
So if u like horror film, u must watch it.
Go, Book your tickets.#Bhoot rating: 4 star#BhootTheHauntedShip #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/sTskI7lv7S
#BhootReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5— Chandan Jais↗️ (@chandan25) February 20, 2020
The best Indian horror film I’ve seen #BhootTheHauntedShip
Warning: Please don't go alone.@vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens.#Bhoot @bhumipednekar 🔥 @punjabkesari @navodaya_times pic.twitter.com/CofzPBvalE
Watching #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip right now. Scary, frightening & gripping so far! @vickykaushal09 is on fire. @bhumipednekar 👍🏻 ..can’t wait for the interval to end! @DharmaMovies #bhoot @karanjohar @Bps_91— Sakshma Srivastav (@SakshmaSr) February 20, 2020
फिल्म की कहानी की अगर बात करें तो यह एमवी विस्डम, नौ हजार टन की बनी कार्गो शिप पर आधारित फिल्म है। साल 2011 में मुंबई के जुहू बीच पर यह शिप फंस जाती है और फिर शुरू होता है इसमें हॉरर का खेल। इस फिल्म में भूमि पेडनेकर और आशुतोष राणा मुख्य किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं।
