बाइक नंबर के मामले में विकी कौशल की मुसीबत टली, पुलिस ने कहा- ‘गलतफहमी हुई, कुछ भी गड़बड़ नहीं’

MP | We investigated the matter&found that the vehicle was not 4872 (as alleged by the complainant). The number was 1872 but due to a bolt, no 1 looked like number 4. They had permission for that number plate. We found no irregularities in it: Rajendra Soni, SHO, Banganga, Indore https://t.co/oJanl2wFhZ pic.twitter.com/tGkvElwQSi