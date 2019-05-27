DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
नई मोदी सरकार में बड़ा हो सकता है कैबिनेट का आकार
गुजरात में मोदी-शाह का अभिनंदन आज, मां हीराबेन का आशीर्वाद लेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी के ज्यादातर सदस्य लोकसभा चुनाव में हारे
NDA 2: इस बार बिहार को ये अहम मंत्रालय मिलने की उम्मीद
कांग्रेस गठबंधन के साथ होती तो यूपी में ऐसी होती महागठबंधन की 'सूरत'
जानें, लोकसभा चुनाव में कैसे डूब गई RJD की लुटिया
यूपी: अमेठी में स्मृति ईरानी के करीबी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या
CWC की बैठक आज, हार के कारणों पर कांग्रेस करेगी मंथन
मोदी 30 मई को ले सकते हैं शपथ, एनडीए की बैठक में आज सांसद चुनेंगे अपना नेता
चुनाव में ट्विटर पर भी योगी की आंधी, 3 लाख नए फालोअर बने
विशेष:
#जनादेश2019 #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #आओराजनीतिकरें #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

अजय देवगन के पिता के निधन के बाद भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, इस तरह दी श्रद्धांजलि

ajay devgan father veeru devgan

बॉलीवुड के एक्शन डायरेक्टर वीरू देवगन का निधन हो गया है। वे बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अजय देवगन के पिता थे। वीरू देवगन ने सोमवार सुबह अंतिम सांस ली। खबरों के अनुसार उनका अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार शाम 6 बजे विले पार्ले पश्चिम के शमशान में होगा। वीरू देवगन के निधन के बाद पूरे बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर छा गई है। निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद बॉलीवुड के तमाम सेलेब्रिटी सोशल मीडिया पर संवेदना जता रहे हैं।

इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया शोक 

बॉलीवुड एक्टर विक्की कौशल के पिता और एक्टर-डायरेक्टर श्याम कौशल ने भी ट्विटर पर वीरू देवगन को श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

 

वीरू देवगन ने बॉलिवुड की 80 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में ऐक्शन डायरेक्टर के तौर पर काम किया था। इसके अलावा उन्होंने 1999 की फिल्म 'हिंदुस्तान की कसम' का डायरेक्शन भी किया था। वीरू देवगन की कुछ मशहूर फिल्मों में 'दिलवाले', 'हिम्मतवाला' और 'शहंशाह' शामिल हैं। 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Veeru Devgan tribute bollywood celebraties condolencin to Ajay Devgan father

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

ICC WC: धौनी ने लगाई इस फैन की क्लास, बोले- पहले प्रेशर कम है क्या! - देखें video

ICC WC: धौनी ने लगाई इस फैन की क्लास, बोले- पहले प्रेशर कम है क्या! - देखें video

CWC 2019: माइकल क्लार्क ने इस बल्लेबाज को बताया पाकिस्तान का 'विराट कोहली'

CWC 2019: माइकल क्लार्क ने इस बल्लेबाज को बताया पाकिस्तान का 'विराट कोहली'

CWC 2016 अंबाती रायडू के 3D ट्वीट पर विजय शंकर ने दिया ये जवाब 

CWC 2016 अंबाती रायडू के 3D ट्वीट पर विजय शंकर ने दिया ये जवाब 

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 8
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान99/8(27.4)
vs
इंग्लैंडबैटिंग बाकी
Mon, 27 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 7
श्रीलंका117/4(27.1)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलियाबैटिंग बाकी
Mon, 27 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 5
दक्षिण अफ्रीका95/0(12.4)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीजबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Sun, 26 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
जर्मनी130/6(20.0)
vs
इटली135/4(15.3)
इटली ने जर्मनी को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 25 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 4
भारत179/10(39.2)
vs
न्यूजीलैंड180/4(37.1)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 25 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 3
ऑस्ट्रेलिया297/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड285/10(49.3)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को 12 रनों से हराया
Sat, 25 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 9
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, ब्रिस्टल
Tue, 28 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 10
बांग्लादेश
vs
भारत
सोफ़िया गार्डन्स, कार्डिफ़
Tue, 28 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 1
इंग्लैंड
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
केनिंग्टन ओवल (द ओवल), लंदन
Thu, 30 May 2019 03:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर