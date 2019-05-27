अजय देवगन के पिता के निधन के बाद भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, इस तरह दी श्रद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड के एक्शन डायरेक्टर वीरू देवगन का निधन हो गया है। वे बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अजय देवगन के पिता थे। वीरू देवगन ने सोमवार सुबह अंतिम सांस ली। खबरों के अनुसार उनका अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार शाम 6 बजे विले पार्ले पश्चिम के शमशान में होगा। वीरू देवगन के निधन के बाद पूरे बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर छा गई है। निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद बॉलीवुड के तमाम सेलेब्रिटी सोशल मीडिया पर संवेदना जता रहे हैं।

इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया शोक

बॉलीवुड एक्टर विक्की कौशल के पिता और एक्टर-डायरेक्टर श्याम कौशल ने भी ट्विटर पर वीरू देवगन को श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

RIP Veeru Devgan ji. 🙏🏻🙏🏻Just came to know about this sad news. As an Action Director always ahead of his times & as human being par excellence. I became a stuntman with his blessings on 8th August, 1980 as he signed my application to become a stuntman & made me part of his team. — Sham kaushal (@ShamKaushal) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏



Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

Just got the sad news of passing away of my old producer & father of dear friend #VeeruDevgan ji May his soul rest in peace. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) May 27, 2019

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Action powerhouse #VeeruDevgan dedicated his life to cinema and created some iconic ‘punch-packed’ moments of the Hindi Cinema. With his passing, an era of legacy of Indian cinema has come to a close. My condolences are with @ajaydevgn, @KajolAtUN and the entire Devgan clan. RIP! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 27, 2019

Deepest condolences and strength to @ajaydevgn and his family. Prayers and respects to #VeeruDevgan sir, a stellar veteran stunt choreographer. R.I.P. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 27, 2019

Saddened to know about the passing away of Veeru Devgan Ji. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to you @ajaydevgn sir & the entire family. — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) May 27, 2019

वीरू देवगन ने बॉलिवुड की 80 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में ऐक्शन डायरेक्टर के तौर पर काम किया था। इसके अलावा उन्होंने 1999 की फिल्म 'हिंदुस्तान की कसम' का डायरेक्शन भी किया था। वीरू देवगन की कुछ मशहूर फिल्मों में 'दिलवाले', 'हिम्मतवाला' और 'शहंशाह' शामिल हैं।