'बॉडी शेमिंग' को लेकर भड़कीं 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' की एक्ट्रेस शिखा तलसानिया, बोलीं 'ये रेसिस्ट जोक्स से कम नहीं'

✨STARRY NIGHT✨ For #iffa20 #iffahomecoming Outfit: @brindarathilabel Jewellery : @anmoljewellers Makeup: @tanvichemburkar Hair: @bhagya.vaid Styled by: @snehaindulkar

A post shared by Shikha Talsania (@shikhatalsania) on Sep 18, 2019 at 7:56am PDT