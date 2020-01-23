वरुण धवन-श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म ‘स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म ‘स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी’ रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी फैंस ने इसे अच्छा रिव्यू दिया है। डांस पर आधारित इस फिल्म का निर्देशन रेमो डीसूजा ने किया है। वहीं, इसमें वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर के साथ नोरा फतेही भी धमाकेदार अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि तीनों ने ही काफी शानदार डांस किया है और ऑडियंस को अपनी एक्टिंग से इंप्रेस भी किया है। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म के गाने पहले से ही इंटरनेट पर छाए हुए हैं और सबसे ज्यादा लोग ‘मुकाबला’ के रीमेक को पसंद कर रहे हैं।
पढ़ें फिल्म ‘स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी’ के ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स…
#StreetDancer3D :- ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2— REVIEW BOLLYWOOD (@reviewbollywoo1) January 22, 2020
Best Dance Film Ever Made...!!!
Story - Narration - Choreography - Direction Everything is Just Top Notch 👍. @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor Nailed it Like Always 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Don't Miss...
RB Rating* :- 4.5/5 Stars. #StreetDancer @remodsouza pic.twitter.com/qZG5iIVM8c
Watched #StreetDancer3D last night.— Shraddha Advani (@ShraddhaAdvani) January 23, 2020
It's another winner for @remodsouza in musical dance film genre.@PDdancing, @Varun_dvn , @ShraddhaKapoor & @Norafatehi are brilliant.
Huge shoutout to all the fantastic dancers starring in. This is their victory.#StreetDancer is Blockbuster! pic.twitter.com/KrF6niY0wn
Bollywood Talk - #StreetDancer has more potential to score than #Panga https://t.co/DGNDjm0SRS pic.twitter.com/NLypnfNeCb— KiaGia (@KiaGiacom) January 23, 2020
It’s climax n Sharadha Kapoor’s Pakistani parents came to know about her dance so she won’t dance anymore. What a great 2.5 Hrs high voltage torture is #StreetDancer! Audience can’t connect with this film anywhere n anytime. It’s waste of time n waste of 125Cr! So better to avoid— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 23, 2020
This film #StreetDancer will finish Remo career as a director forever. Because his last film #Race3 is #Sholay compare to this crap #StreetDancer!— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 23, 2020
So film #StreetDancer is based in London. Varun is an Indian dancer and #Sharadha is a Pakistani dancer. Both hate each other n both groups are having too many #2Rsppl n they all are having only one work, dancing on streets. But they all are always live together. Fuck all idea.😭— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 23, 2020