23 जनवरी, 2020

वरुण धवन-श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

वरुण धवन-श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म ‘स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म ‘स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी’ रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी फैंस ने इसे अच्छा रिव्यू दिया है। डांस पर आधारित इस फिल्म का निर्देशन रेमो डीसूजा ने किया है। वहीं, इसमें वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर के साथ नोरा फतेही भी धमाकेदार अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि तीनों ने ही काफी शानदार डांस किया है और ऑडियंस को अपनी एक्टिंग से इंप्रेस भी किया है। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म के गाने पहले से ही इंटरनेट पर छाए हुए हैं और सबसे ज्यादा लोग ‘मुकाबला’ के रीमेक को पसंद कर रहे हैं। 

पढ़ें फिल्म ‘स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी’ के ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स…

