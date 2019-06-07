अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: अभिषेक-रवीना,सनी लियोन-रितेश देशमुख का फूटा गुस्सा, जल्द कार्रवाई की मांग

Bollywood reacts Twinkle Sharma case: यूपी में अलीगढ़ (Aligarh) के टप्पल इलाके में तीन साल की एक बच्ची की हत्या करके उसका शव कूड़े के ढेर में डाल दिया गया, जिसके बाद लोगों में आक्रोश देखने को मिल रहा था और इसके यौन उत्पीड़न से जुड़ा मामला होने की अटकले लगाई गई थीं, हालांकि अब अलीगढ पुलिस ((Aligarh) ने साफ कर दिया है कि हत्या पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर हुई। इस हत्याकांड को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्सा भड़का हुआ है। आम जनता से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। सनी लियोन, रवीना टंडन, अभिषेक बच्चन आदि बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने स क्रूर घटना पर नाराजगी जताई है और गुस्सा जाहिर किया और ट्विंकल के समर्थन में खड़े हुए हैं।

अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- बहुत घृणादायी और गुस्सेवाली घटना है। कोई भी शख्स ऐसा कैसे कर सकता है। नि:शब्द।

Just so disgusted and angered hearing about #TwinkleSharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless…. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 6, 2019

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन ने भी बच्ची के लिए इंसाफ मांगते हुए लिखा, 'बच्ची के साथ इतना घिनौना काम करने वाले आरोपियों को फांसी पर चढ़ा देना चाहिए।

The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2019

सनी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा है, मुझे माफ करो ट्विंकल कि तुम एक ऐसी दुनिया में रह रही थी, जहां इंसान अब इंसानियत नहीं समझते हैं। भगवान आपको अनंत काल तक देखते रहेंगे क्योंकि आप एक देवदूत हैं!!! #ImSorry।

Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #ImSorry — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 6, 2019

एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने दुख जताते हुए लिखा तीन साल की बच्ची के रेप पर गुस्सा है। यह बेहद डरावना, शर्मिंदा करने वाला और शब्दों से परे दुखद है। आरोपी को सार्वजनिक रूप से फांसी दी जानी चाहिए। इस जघन्य अपराध के लिए कोई अन्य सजा नहीं है। मैं बच्ची के लिए न्याय की मांग करता हूं।

Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old #TwinkleSharma. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand #JusticeForTwinkleSharma . pic.twitter.com/7EwCTQxsUh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 6, 2019

रितेश देशमुख ने घटना के बारे में सुनकर गहरा दुख हुआ और सदमा लगा। हम एक समाज के रूप में थोड़ा असफल रहे हैं। हम अपने बच्चों के लिए किस तरह की असुरक्षित दुनिया बना रहे हैं। इन अपराधों को कम करने के लिए सख्त सजा और तत्काल न्याय एकमात्र तरीका है।



Deeply pained, saddened & shocked. We as a society have failed little #TwinkleSharma - my heart goes out to her family & loved ones. What kind of an unsafe world are we creating for our children. Strictest punishment & immediate justice is the only way to reduce these crimes. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 6, 2019

I’m sorry my little sister #TwinkleSharma we could not protect you .... This makes me so angry and so sick .. This is beyond barbaric. The law must act fast . We want the highest punishment for these sick perverts... — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 6, 2019

Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 6, 2019