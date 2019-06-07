DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
नीति आयोग की बैठक में नहीं आएंगी ममता बनर्जी, पीएम मोदी को लिखा खत
ओमन-दुबई बस एक्सीडेंट में आठ भारतीय समेत 17 लोगों की मौत
बड़ा फैसला: नीति आयोग का होगा पुनर्गठन, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी मंजूरी
देशभर में भीषण गर्मी के बीच दिल्ली में कल बारिश, धूल भरी आंधी आने की संभावना
जानिए, मायावती ने क्यों कहा- अब पछताये क्या हो, जब चिड़िया चुग गई खेत
मोदी सरकार में शाह का कद और बढ़ा, बने ताकतवर और प्रभावी मंत्री
मुंबई वालों को झेलना पड़ता है दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक जाम, चौथे नंबर पर दिल्ली
केन्द्र सरकार ने की मंत्रिमंडल की विभिन्न समितियों के गठन की घोषणा
देशभर में गर्मी का कहर जारी, 48 घंटों में केरल पहुंचेगा मानसून, जानें मौसम का हाल
फिल्मों, छोटे पर्दे और थिएटर के जाने-माने कलाकार दिनयार कॉन्ट्रेक्टर का बुधवार को लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया
विशेष:
#2019WorldCup #मोदीसरकार2.0 #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: अभिषेक-रवीना,सनी लियोन-रितेश देशमुख का फूटा गुस्सा, जल्द कार्रवाई की मांग

अलीगढ़ में ढाई साल की बच्ची की हत्या कर दी गई। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी इस क्रूर घटना पर नाराजगी जताई है और गुस्सा जाहिर किया...

twinkle sharma case abhishek bachchan ayushmann khurrana raveena tandon and sunny leone reacts with

Bollywood reacts Twinkle Sharma case: यूपी में अलीगढ़ (Aligarh) के टप्पल इलाके में तीन साल की एक बच्ची की हत्या करके उसका शव कूड़े के ढेर में डाल दिया गया, जिसके बाद लोगों में आक्रोश देखने को मिल रहा था और इसके यौन उत्पीड़न से जुड़ा मामला होने की अटकले लगाई गई थीं, हालांकि अब अलीगढ पुलिस ((Aligarh) ने साफ कर दिया है कि हत्या पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर हुई। इस हत्याकांड को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्सा भड़का हुआ है। आम जनता से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। सनी लियोन, रवीना टंडन, अभिषेक बच्चन आदि बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने स क्रूर घटना पर नाराजगी जताई है और गुस्सा जाहिर किया और ट्विंकल के समर्थन में खड़े हुए हैं। 

अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- बहुत घृणादायी और गुस्सेवाली घटना है। कोई भी शख्स ऐसा कैसे कर सकता है। नि:शब्द। 

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन ने भी बच्ची के लिए इंसाफ मांगते हुए लिखा, 'बच्ची के साथ इतना घिनौना काम करने वाले आरोपियों को फांसी पर चढ़ा देना चाहिए। 

सनी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा है, मुझे माफ करो ट्विंकल कि तुम एक ऐसी दुनिया में रह रही थी, जहां इंसान अब इंसानियत नहीं समझते हैं। भगवान आपको अनंत काल तक देखते रहेंगे क्योंकि आप एक देवदूत हैं!!! #ImSorry।  

एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने दुख जताते हुए लिखा तीन साल की बच्ची के रेप पर गुस्सा है। यह बेहद डरावना, शर्मिंदा करने वाला और शब्दों से परे दुखद है। आरोपी को सार्वजनिक रूप से फांसी दी जानी चाहिए। इस जघन्य अपराध के लिए कोई अन्य सजा नहीं है।  मैं बच्ची के लिए न्याय की मांग करता हूं। 

रितेश देशमुख ने  घटना के बारे में सुनकर गहरा दुख हुआ और सदमा लगा। हम एक समाज के रूप में थोड़ा असफल रहे हैं। हम अपने बच्चों के लिए किस तरह की असुरक्षित दुनिया बना रहे हैं। इन अपराधों को कम करने के लिए सख्त सजा और तत्काल न्याय एकमात्र तरीका है। 
 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Twinkle Sharma case Abhishek Bachchan Ayushmann Khurrana Raveena Tandon and Sunny Leone reacts with shock after 3 year old murder in Aligarh

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

RBSE 8th result 2019 live updates: आज 4 बजे राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के स्टूडेंट्स का इंतजार होगा खत्म, यहां सबसे पहले कर पाएंगे चेक

RBSE 8th result 2019 live updates: आज 4 बजे राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के स्टूडेंट्स का इंतजार होगा खत्म, यहां सबसे पहले कर पाएंगे चेक

डीप टिश्यूज मसाज: दिलाए दर्द से राहत

डीप टिश्यूज मसाज: दिलाए दर्द से राहत

International Yoga Day 2019 : PM मोदी ने तीसरे दिन गिनाए वृक्षासन के फायदे, Video में देखें करने का तरीका

International Yoga Day 2019 : PM मोदी ने तीसरे दिन गिनाए वृक्षासन के फायदे, Video में देखें करने का तरीका

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/10(49.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज273/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 15 रनों से हराया
Thu, 06 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
बांग्लादेश244/10(49.2)
vs
न्यूजीलैंड248/8(47.1)
न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 2 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 8
दक्षिण अफ्रीका227/9(50.0)
vs
भारत230/4(47.3)
भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 7
श्रीलंका201/10(36.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान152/10(32.4)
श्रीलंका ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 34 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/10(49.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज273/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 15 रनों से हराया
Thu, 06 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
बांग्लादेश244/10(49.2)
vs
न्यूजीलैंड248/8(47.1)
न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 2 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 8
दक्षिण अफ्रीका227/9(50.0)
vs
भारत230/4(47.3)
भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 7
श्रीलंका201/10(36.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान152/10(32.4)
श्रीलंका ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 34 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 11
पाकिस्तान
vs
श्रीलंका
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, ब्रिस्टल
Fri, 07 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 12
इंग्लैंड
vs
बांग्लादेश
सोफ़िया गार्डन्स, कार्डिफ़
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 13
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, टांटन
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर