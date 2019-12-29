Twinkle Khanna Birthday: ट्विंकल खन्ना के 10 ट्वीट्स जिन्हें पढ़कर आप हंस-हंसकर हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

आज ट्विंकल खन्ना अपना 46वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। ट्विंकल खन्ना अक्का मिसेस फनीबोन्स, जिनका कहना और मानना है कि वे एक अच्छी एक्ट्रेस कभी नहीं बन पाईं। कुछ साल पहले ट्विंकल खन्ना एक कॉलमनिस्ट के तौर पर सामने आईं, और अब तीन किताबों को लिखने के बाद वे एक लेखिका भी बन चुकी हैं।
ट्विंकल खन्ना ने हिन्दुस्तान टाइम्स को दिए इंटरव्यू के दौरान बताया था कि उन्होंने अपनी पहली किताब 18 साल की उम्र में आधी लिख ली थी। लेकिन कुछ चीजें होने की वजह से वह बीच में ही रुक गईं। ट्विंकल ने प्लान किया था कि वे इस किताब को 60 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री से रिटायर होने के बाद गोवा जाकर पूरा करेंगी लेकिन इसे उन्होंने 40 की उम्र में पूरा कर लिया।
If Twinkle wasn't bad enough now there is a possibility of getting called Twikky - God help me ! Hahhaha pic.twitter.com/y3u6B3Zrau— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 30, 2015
Did I say I never got good reviews?I did and so did my emotive body part!Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it-SRK has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:)Thanks for sending this and brightening up my day @ManishMalhotra #navelgrazing pic.twitter.com/ruUIHLgtpb— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 27, 2019
ट्विंकल खन्ना के इस समय ट्विटर पर 5.4 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं। अपने विट्टी अंदाज से उन्होंने दर्शकों को दीवाना बनाया है। ये हैं अभी तक के उनके 10 ऐसे ट्वीट्स जिन्हें पढ़कर आप हंस-हंसकर लोटपोट हो जाएंगे।
Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround pic.twitter.com/XUCRj464dV— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 16, 2019
So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards https://t.co/VlZhkAN6c0— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 3, 2017
I set off wanting to find myself but two weeks later have discovered that all I want to find now is a cheeseburger:) pic.twitter.com/IRO2t2DrRZ— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 3, 2016
Baby:When I am big I want to be like you! Me:Thank you that's so sweet. Baby:I want to be a scary mommy just like you #thismorning— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 23, 2016
Salwars are forgiving by nature while jeans really know how to hold a grudge! #PostDiwaliBlues #MithaiOverload— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 17, 2015
Me(with leg in cast):when can I start cycling? Dr:Do you cycle daily?— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 13, 2015
Me:Err..I have a stationary bike I hang things on Dr:Next patient plz
The perfect gift on valentine's day. Will wear it to the first day first show. Beware anyone who stands in my path.. pic.twitter.com/qBrahZXfmf— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 7, 2015
Pakistan doesn't need nuclear weapons they can just drop this purple bomb on us #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/uSo2LfDF7s— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 9, 2016