टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म ‘बागी 3’ का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

टाइगर श्रॉफ और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म ‘बागी 3’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। और फैन्स इसे देखने के बाद काफी मिक्स्ड रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं। फिल्म में टाइगर श्रॉफ और रितेश देशमुख भाइयों की भूमिका में हैं। रितेश देशमुख पुलिस ऑफिसर बनने की पढ़ाई कर रहे होते हैं। और टाइगर उन्हें सपोर्ट करते हैं। इसके अलावा श्रद्धा कपूर का लुक फिल्म में काफी सिंपल रखा गया है। अंकिता लोखंडे, फिल्म में श्रद्धा कपूर की दोस्त की भूमिका निभा रही हैं। टाइगर श्रॉफ ने बेहद शानदार एक्शन दिखाया है। फिल्म का निर्देशन अहमद खान ने किया है और ये फिल्म सभी सिनेमाघरों में 6 मार्च को रिलीज होगी। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
हिना खान कब कर रही हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी संग शादी, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया जवाब
Baaghi 3 Trailer: एक्शन पैक्ड है ‘बागी 3’, टाइगर श्रॉफ-श्रद्धा कपूर का दिखा पावर परफॉर्मेंस
#Baaghi 3 Trailer : इस बार आतंकियों से होगी 'जंग', टाइगर श्रॉफ ने किया जबरदस्त एक्शन#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Trailer #TigerShroff @iTIGERSHROFF— Abhishek sharma (@abhi99584) February 6, 2020
@ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/W48QG4t287
Agar aap ki story convincing hai then aap ka action kaisa bhi ho chalega...!! #baaghi series jaisa ho to fir kya hi baat hai..! #Saaho me action achha tha... story nahi thi... result aapko pata hai..!!— Mashidkar Akshay (@MashidkarAkshay) February 6, 2020
Story ke sath aap comprise nahi karr sakte at any cost..!
The #Baaghi franchise is only getting bigger with every installment..Trailer is out and it says it all !! Waiting for the full flash powerpacked actionwrapped Scenes @iTIGERSHROFF@ShraddhaKapoor@Riteishd @ankitalokhande2 #Baaghi3Trailer— Rj Aman (@Rjaman02) February 6, 2020
#Baaghi3Trailer is mindblasting 🔥🔥 @iTIGERSHROFF is just superb Aab ki baar 200cr paar 👍Every action scene is just superb 👌 #Baaghi Franchise is going bigger day by day. Cant wait for #Baaghi3 @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @WardaNadiadwala #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/IThTo8jthX— KuNal Aryan (@imkunalAryan) February 6, 2020
Please stop this #Baaghi nonsense. Kuch bhi bana rahe hain!! #Baaghi3Trailer https://t.co/6tr45ZrVP5— Kapil Siddhant (@kdsiddhant) February 6, 2020
#Baaghi - Remake of Mazhai.#Baaghi2 - Remake of Sathya.#Baaghi3 - Remake of Vettai.— Review Ram (@moviereviewram) February 6, 2020
Action extravaganza, visually stunning but romba over da dai... Watch #Baaghi3Trailer here - https://t.co/qUiL9H0Hq8.
6th March release!
Love such OTT action. Big fan of the #Baaghi franchise. #Baaghi3Trailer has got some insane action. Looking forward, @iTIGERSHROFF. https://t.co/TwIe5tpnZU— V (@ivivek_nambiar) February 6, 2020
#Baaghi was grounded and action was great. #Baaghi2 had interesting plot in the first half but ruined by over the top action scenes in last 30 minutes. But this #Baaghi3 looks crap af. Not even a single scene is worth watching. Unnecessary explosions, shouting, slo-mo shots.— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) February 6, 2020
#Baaghi3 is weighted average of #War, #tigerzindahai, #BangBang, #Baaghi and #Bardofblood.— Karma (@Karmahaina) February 6, 2020
What say ? @NetflixIndia @PrimeVideo @PrimeVideoIN #BaaghiIsBack
#Baaghi3Trailer is more about @iTIGERSHROFF's stunts and his body and less about the story.— Amaresh (@bingzzy) February 6, 2020
Why so? Is this is gonna be another #baaghi movie 🤦♂️ #Bollywood
The #Baaghi franchise is only getting bigger with every installment... #Baaghi3 promises bigger action, bigger scale and #TigerShroff like never before... #Baaghi3Trailer: https://t.co/EJVXJfnDfv— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2020