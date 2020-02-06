 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म ‘बागी 3’ का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म ‘बागी 3’ का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

3

टाइगर श्रॉफ और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म ‘बागी 3’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। और फैन्स इसे देखने के बाद काफी मिक्स्ड रिस्पॉन्स दे रहे हैं। फिल्म में टाइगर श्रॉफ और रितेश देशमुख भाइयों की भूमिका में हैं। रितेश देशमुख पुलिस ऑफिसर बनने की पढ़ाई कर रहे होते हैं। और टाइगर उन्हें सपोर्ट करते हैं। इसके अलावा श्रद्धा कपूर का लुक फिल्म में काफी सिंपल रखा गया है। अंकिता लोखंडे, फिल्म में श्रद्धा कपूर की दोस्त की भूमिका निभा रही हैं। टाइगर श्रॉफ ने बेहद शानदार एक्शन दिखाया है। फिल्म का निर्देशन अहमद खान ने किया है और ये फिल्म सभी सिनेमाघरों में 6 मार्च को रिलीज होगी। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

हिना खान कब कर रही हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी संग शादी, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया जवाब

Baaghi 3 Trailer: एक्शन पैक्ड है ‘बागी 3’, टाइगर श्रॉफ-श्रद्धा कपूर का दिखा पावर परफॉर्मेंस

