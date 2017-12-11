ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper
SHOCKING: इस बार जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगे दिलीप कुमार, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे EMOTIONAL

दिलीप कुमार

बॉलीवुड के महान अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार का आज 95 वां जन्मदिन है। दिलीप कुमार के जन्मदिन पर उनकी पत्नी सायरा बानो ने ट्विटर पर एक मैसेज दिया है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'दिलीप साहब के जन्मदिन पर उनके भाई, बहन, रिश्तेदार और कुछ करीबी दोस्त मिलने आते हैं और उनके साथ टाइम स्पेंड करते हैं। मैं दिलीप साहब के लिए दुआ करने वाले उनके हर फैन्स को धन्यवाद कहना चाहूंगी।'

अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में सायरा बानो ने लिखा, 'मुझसे बार-बार पूछा जा रहा है कि हम उनके जन्मदिन पर क्या तैयारी कर रहे हैं, जो नहीं जानते कि हम हर साल क्या करते हैं, तो मैं उन्हें बता दूं कि इस दिन हमारा घर फूलों से परीलोक में तब्दील हो जाता है।'

अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'दिलीप साहब के जन्मदिन के दिन हमरे घर सभी दोस्त और रिश्तेदार आते हैं और वो उनके साथ टाइम स्पेंड करते हैं। हालांकि इस जन्मदिन पर ऐसा नहीं होगा क्योंकि इन्फेक्शन की वजह से डॉक्टरों ने दिलीप साब को आराम करने की सलाह दी है।'

वैसे इस वजह को सुनकर दिलीप कुमार के फैन्स को काफी बुरा लगेगा, लेकिन सभी ये जरूर चाहते हैं कि वो जल्द से जल्द ठीक हो जाएं।

उसके बाद आखिरी ट्वीट में सायरा बानो ने लिखा, 'अगर आपने दिलीप कुमार की बायोग्राफी पढ़ी है तो आपने ये जरूर पढ़ा होगा कि जब जब मेरे हाथ को किसी अजबनी हाथ की नब्ज महसूस होती है और वह भी ऐसे शख्स की जो मेरे काम को बेहद पसंद करता है तो वह किसी भी पुरस्कार से बहुत बड़ी होती है। ईश्वर आप सबको खूब तरक्की और सेहत दें।'

  Web Title:this is why dilip kumar will not celebrate his birthday this year

