SHOCKING: इस बार जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगे दिलीप कुमार, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे EMOTIONAL

बॉलीवुड के महान अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार का आज 95 वां जन्मदिन है। दिलीप कुमार के जन्मदिन पर उनकी पत्नी सायरा बानो ने ट्विटर पर एक मैसेज दिया है। उन्होंने लिखा, 'दिलीप साहब के जन्मदिन पर उनके भाई, बहन, रिश्तेदार और कुछ करीबी दोस्त मिलने आते हैं और उनके साथ टाइम स्पेंड करते हैं। मैं दिलीप साहब के लिए दुआ करने वाले उनके हर फैन्स को धन्यवाद कहना चाहूंगी।'

Message from Saira Banu: On Dilip Saab's birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab's brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. 1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में सायरा बानो ने लिखा, 'मुझसे बार-बार पूछा जा रहा है कि हम उनके जन्मदिन पर क्या तैयारी कर रहे हैं, जो नहीं जानते कि हम हर साल क्या करते हैं, तो मैं उन्हें बता दूं कि इस दिन हमारा घर फूलों से परीलोक में तब्दील हो जाता है।'

2/n What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don't know what we have been doing every year-it’s a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'दिलीप साहब के जन्मदिन के दिन हमरे घर सभी दोस्त और रिश्तेदार आते हैं और वो उनके साथ टाइम स्पेंड करते हैं। हालांकि इस जन्मदिन पर ऐसा नहीं होगा क्योंकि इन्फेक्शन की वजह से डॉक्टरों ने दिलीप साब को आराम करने की सलाह दी है।'

3/n Every year on Saab’s birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm. will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

वैसे इस वजह को सुनकर दिलीप कुमार के फैन्स को काफी बुरा लगेगा, लेकिन सभी ये जरूर चाहते हैं कि वो जल्द से जल्द ठीक हो जाएं।

उसके बाद आखिरी ट्वीट में सायरा बानो ने लिखा, 'अगर आपने दिलीप कुमार की बायोग्राफी पढ़ी है तो आपने ये जरूर पढ़ा होगा कि जब जब मेरे हाथ को किसी अजबनी हाथ की नब्ज महसूस होती है और वह भी ऐसे शख्स की जो मेरे काम को बेहद पसंद करता है तो वह किसी भी पुरस्कार से बहुत बड़ी होती है। ईश्वर आप सबको खूब तरक्की और सेहत दें।'