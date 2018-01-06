class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
रहमान के बर्थडे पर सेलेब्स ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई, पढ़ें उनके प्यारे Messages

a r rahman

देश से विदेशों तक में भारतीय संगीत का लोहा मनवा चुके ए. आर. रहमान आज अपना 51 वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। रहमान का संगीत सिर्फ दिल को सुकून नहीं देता, बल्कि उनकी आवाज सीधा दिल तक पहुंचती है। यहीं वजह है कि आज रहमान बॉलीवुड से लेकर हॉलीवुड में अपनी अलग पहचान बना चुके हैं। 

साल 1992 में फिल्म रोजा के हिट गानों से अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले रहमान चार राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार, दो अकादमी पुरस्कार, दो ग्रैमी पुरस्कार, एक बाफ्टा पुरस्कार और गोल्डन ग्लोब प्राप्त कर चुके हैं।

'बॉम्बे', 'ताल' और 'लगान' जैसी फिल्मों के संगीत के साथ, रहमान ने वैश्विक स्तर पर नाम कमाया है।

रहमान को जन्मदिन पर आज कई सेलेब्स ने विश किया।

 

 

 

 

 

