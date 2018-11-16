'दीपवीर' की शादी की फोटो पर ऐसे रहे स्टार्स के रिएक्शन्स, अनुष्का से लेकर प्रियंका तक ने कही ये बातें

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने फाइनली अपनी शादी की तस्वीरें शेयर कर दी हैं। दोनों की तस्वीरें सामने आते ही फैन्स और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने उन्हें बधाई देनी शुरू कर दी है। सभी स्टार्स ने बधाई देते हुए इस कपल की तारीफ की। इसके साथ ही कुछ मैरिड स्टार्स ने दोनों को मैरिड क्लब में स्वागत किया। पढ़ें स्टार्स के रिएक्शन्स:-
Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018
Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial - wishing you both a happy married life. 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 14, 2018
Beautiful Couple!!!!❤️😍❤️Congratulations @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love, happiness & a solid friendship!!❤️💃🏻 Dugga Dugga!! 😇💃🏻❤️ Cheers!!!! pic.twitter.com/pu8ReTTyon— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 15, 2018
Lots of love and congratulations my RV and Dips!!! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/Qm8DSQYWea— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 15, 2018
Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018
Congratulations beautiful people @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2018
Welcome to the club you two! Much love and happiness. 🧡
Lots and lots of love and tons of wishes as you both embark upon this beautiful journey @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone. May this new chapter be full of happiness, good health and love ❤ Congratulations 😘— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) November 15, 2018