'दीपवीर' की शादी की फोटो पर ऐसे रहे स्टार्स के रिएक्शन्स, अनुष्का से लेकर प्रियंका तक ने कही ये बातें

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने फाइनली अपनी शादी की तस्वीरें शेयर कर दी हैं। दोनों की तस्वीरें सामने आते ही फैन्स और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने उन्हें बधाई देनी शुरू कर दी है। सभी स्टार्स ने बधाई देते हुए इस कपल की तारीफ की। इसके साथ ही कुछ मैरिड स्टार्स ने दोनों को मैरिड क्लब में स्वागत किया। पढ़ें स्टार्स के रिएक्शन्स:-

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial - wishing you both a happy married life. 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 14, 2018

Beautiful Couple!!!!❤️😍❤️Congratulations @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love, happiness & a solid friendship!!❤️💃🏻 Dugga Dugga!! 😇💃🏻❤️ Cheers!!!! pic.twitter.com/pu8ReTTyon — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 15, 2018

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Congratulations beautiful people @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone

Welcome to the club you two! Much love and happiness. 🧡 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2018