मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका कांड: फरार पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा को JDU ने किया निलंबित
दिल्ली: फर्जी डिग्री मामले में एबीवीपी ने डीयू छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष अंकित बैसोया को इस्तीफा देने को कहा
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: BJP ने जारी की 31 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट
31 केस में चाहिए थे 62 जमानती, अब दो से ही काम चलेगा
भारत-ब्रिटेन मिलकर खोजेंगे कैंसर का सस्ता इलाज, शीर्ष संस्थानों के बीच आज होगा समझौता
अच्छी खबर : 30 लाख महिलाकर्मियों को मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन
केंद्रीय मंत्री सदानंद गौड़ा को मिला रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्रालय का अतिरिक्त प्रभार और नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर को दिया गया संसदीय कार्य मंत्रालय का अतिरिक्त प्रभार
सबरीमाला में महिलाओं के प्रवेश को लेकर दाखिल 49 याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट खुली अदालत में करेगा सुनवाई
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव: वसुंधरा सरकार के मंत्री ने दिया इस्तीफा, छोड़ा बीजेपी का साथ
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: नक्सलियों के गढ़ में पहले चरण में 75 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान
होममनोरंजन

'दीपवीर' की शादी की फोटो पर ऐसे रहे स्टार्स के रिएक्शन्स, अनुष्का से लेकर प्रियंका तक ने कही ये बातें

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने फाइनली अपनी शादी की तस्वीरें शेयर कर दी हैं। दोनों की तस्वीरें सामने आते ही फैन्स और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने उन्हें बधाई देनी शुरू कर दी है। सभी स्टार्स ने बधाई देते हुए इस कपल की तारीफ की। इसके साथ ही कुछ मैरिड स्टार्स ने दोनों को मैरिड क्लब में स्वागत किया। पढ़ें स्टार्स के रिएक्शन्स:-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स बधाइयां

 

 

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स बधाइयां

 

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स बधाइयां 

