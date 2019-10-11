 The Sky Is Pink Fans Bollywood ReactionL: social medai user told priyanka chopra is the soul of Sky is Pink - The Sky Is Pink Fans Reaction:प्रियंका-फरहान और जायरा की एक्टिंग के मुरीद हुए दर्शक, फिल्म की ऐसे कर रहे हैं तारीफ DA Image

शोनाली बोस के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म 'द स्काई इज पिंक' आज सिनेमा घरों में आ गई है। फिल्म को देखकर दर्शक काफी खुश हैं। दर्शकों के बाद बॉलीवुड सितारों को भी यह फिल्म बेहद पसंद आई। फैंस और बॉलीवुड सितारे इस फिल्म की सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि इस फिल्म से  प्रियंका चोपड़ा करीब 3 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में वापसी की हैं। इस फिल्म में प्रियंका के अलावा फरहान अख्तर, जायरा वसीम और रोहित सराफ भी मुख्य भूमिकाओं में दिखाई दिए। इस फिल्म में रोमांस, इमोशंस और फैमिली को दिखाया गया है। 'द स्काई इज पिंक' मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर आयशा चौधरी की जिंदगी पर आधारित है, जो कि, पल्मनरी फाइबरोसिस से ग्रसित थीं। यह फिल्म इसी महीने 11 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई।

फिल्म को देखने के बाद दर्शकों ट्रेंड एनालिस्ट का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। वहीं ट्रेड पंडितों अनुमान है कि यह फिल्म पहले ही दिन 5-6 करोड़ कमाएगी। आपकी जानकरी के लिए बता दें कि फिल्म बहुत की कम बजट में बनाई गई है। वहीं प्रियंका भारत के अवाला विदेशों में भी प्रमोशन कर रही हैं।

यूपीपीसीएस 2017 रिजल्ट: श्रेणीवार कट ऑफ अंक जल्द अपलोड होंगे

UP PCS 2017 रिजल्ट: अनुपम ने छोड़ दी थी 30 लाख की नौकरी

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के हेड कोच बने अनिल कुंबले, अश्विन के भविष्य पर लेंगे फैसला

SBI SO recruitment 2019: स्पेशलिस्ट कैडर ऑफिसर भर्ती परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड जारी

Sharad Purnima 2019: शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा बरसाता है अमृत, जानें इसका महत्व

करवा चौथ 2019: व्रत में लगती है खास पूजन सामग्री, ऐसे करें तैयारी

