The Sky Is Pink Fans Reaction:प्रियंका-फरहान और जायरा की एक्टिंग के मुरीद हुए दर्शक, फिल्म की ऐसे कर रहे हैं तारीफ

शोनाली बोस के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म 'द स्काई इज पिंक' आज सिनेमा घरों में आ गई है। फिल्म को देखकर दर्शक काफी खुश हैं। दर्शकों के बाद बॉलीवुड सितारों को भी यह फिल्म बेहद पसंद आई। फैंस और बॉलीवुड सितारे इस फिल्म की सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।
आपको बता दें कि इस फिल्म से प्रियंका चोपड़ा करीब 3 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में वापसी की हैं। इस फिल्म में प्रियंका के अलावा फरहान अख्तर, जायरा वसीम और रोहित सराफ भी मुख्य भूमिकाओं में दिखाई दिए। इस फिल्म में रोमांस, इमोशंस और फैमिली को दिखाया गया है। 'द स्काई इज पिंक' मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर आयशा चौधरी की जिंदगी पर आधारित है, जो कि, पल्मनरी फाइबरोसिस से ग्रसित थीं। यह फिल्म इसी महीने 11 अक्टूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई।
फिल्म को देखने के बाद दर्शकों ट्रेंड एनालिस्ट का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। वहीं ट्रेड पंडितों अनुमान है कि यह फिल्म पहले ही दिन 5-6 करोड़ कमाएगी। आपकी जानकरी के लिए बता दें कि फिल्म बहुत की कम बजट में बनाई गई है। वहीं प्रियंका भारत के अवाला विदेशों में भी प्रमोशन कर रही हैं।
बेबी प्लानिंग को लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कही ये बात
'वॉर' टक्कर: ऋतिक-टाइगर की तरह क्या अक्षय कुमार-सैफ अली और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को मिलेगा ये फायदा? जानिए सच!
यहां देखे रिएक्शन
First reaction reviews of #TheSkyIsPink are outstanding. The core of this film is only emotions. I think film will do well if it turns out to be good and response from audience are crazy then another superhit content is L-O-A-D-I-N-G.@FarOutAkhtar #SkyisPink— Pavan K. (@pavankhedkar07) October 9, 2019
This @priyankachopra is the soul of #SkyisPink. It is such an emotional roller coaster of a film and gets so real so quick! Please watch it folks!— Rahul Krishan Ahuja (@rkbahuja) October 9, 2019
What an amazing film #theskyispink is!!! @FarOutAkhtar the way you portrayed a father dealing with the loss of a child. That last speech!!!— Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) October 9, 2019
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Movie #TheSkyIsPink is as beautiful as the name of the film, both Priyanka & Farhan have done full justice to their role, but Zaira emerges as Surprise package, beautifully narrated emotional film.. Strictly for Mature audience... 3*/5— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 11, 2019
Phenomenal reviews all across. All the best @FarOutAkhtar for #TheSkyIsPink 👍👍👍👍👍— Aseem Arora (@aseem_arora) October 11, 2019
#TheSkyIsPink a story that must be told with a nuanced/nailed to the T performance by @priyankachopra loved ur work. All my love to team ! @FarOutAkhtar my boy from hichki who has made me proud @RohitSaraf10 @RonnieScrewvala @roykapurfilms @RSVPMovies @PurplePebblePic— siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) October 11, 2019