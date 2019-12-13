The Body: इमरान हाशमी और ऋषि कपूर की फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

इमरान हाशमी और ऋषि कपूर स्टारर फिल्म द बॉडी रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को जीतू जोसेफ ने डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म की कहानी एक औरत की लाश से शुरू होती है जो लैब से गायब हो जाती है। जिस औरत की लाश लैब से गायब होती है, उसके पति का किरदार इमरान निभा रहे हैं। लाश गायब होने के बाद लाश की तलाश की जाती है और फिर कई राज सामने आते हैं। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से तो मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर दर्शकों को फिल्म पसंद आ रही है। पढ़ें यूजर्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन...
#TheBody is really one of the best thriller films I've ever seen !— Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) December 13, 2019
Completely different genre what @emraanhashmi you did in all over these years ! Matured version of Emraan I've seen in this film 😍♥️
The ending was really thrilling & unexpected !! Awesome Acting by you Emraan!!
#Thebody is Boring, Unconvincing and Unimpressive Film which has a good premise and potential but fails badly at the execution level. @emraanhashmi— Box Office Stats (@boxoffice_stats) December 13, 2019
Is fine @sobhitaD shines in the film @Vedhika4u is forgettable as she hardly has anything to do. @chintskap is 👍
2.25 STARS !! pic.twitter.com/LoksfUChr2
@emraanhashmi awesome movie 😍😍 #TheBody— Devendra🇮🇳 (@D_HeartSmuggler) December 13, 2019
I watched movie #TheBody— MAYUR PANDYA (@MAYURPA66804530) December 13, 2019
This is how one should make a thriller film. This will let you hold your breath till the end & you will constantly be thinking whether it's a horror movie or a mystery thriller. Suspense starts from the very 1st scene & ends with heavy twist. #TheBody pic.twitter.com/mEqttc59zh
I'm devoted for the suspense thrilling movie #TheBody .— Krishan Dalal (@imKD8) December 13, 2019
What a spacious and acute, irritant and commandable role you have played Bhai @emraanhashmi Sir @chintskap and@sobhitaD superb.
#thebody best Thriller made of recent times @emraanhashmi— partha (@emptinesspartha) December 13, 2019
Interval 😁 loving the twists & turns 😍 @emraanhashmi 💞 you look 🔥 in every scene 🖤 #TheBody pic.twitter.com/sV8oc8wMUp— srushti kadam (@srushtik) December 13, 2019