 The Body emraan hashmi and rishi kapoor starrer movie the body social media reaction - The Body: इमरान हाशमी और ऋषि कपूर की फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन DA Image
13 दिसंबर, 2019|4:28|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
रेप वाले बयान पर बोले राहुल गांधी- नहीं मागूंगा माफी, ध्यान भटकाने को हो रही है कोशिश
बोरिस जॉनसन फिर जीते ब्रिटेन का आम चुनाव, PM मोदी ने दी बधाई
निर्भया गैंगरेप: दोषियों को जल्द फांसी की याचिका पर करना होगा इंतजार, अब 18 को होगी सुनवाई
अमेरिका ने ईरान पर लगाए नए प्रतिबंध, ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियों को बनाया निशाना
Hyderabad Encounter: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज कर सकते हैं हैदराबाद मुठभेड़ मामला की जांच
दुनियाभर में 1.2 करोड़ लोग दूसरे देशों में शरणार्थी की जिंदगी गुजार रहे
अयोध्या मामले में 18 समीक्षा अर्जियों पर सुनवाई आज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट चैंबर में करेगा फैसला
नागरिक बिल के विरोध में पूर्वोत्तर सुलगा, सेना अलर्ट पर, असम के 10 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद; 10 खास बातें
नानावती आयोग की रिपोर्ट : मोदी को गुजरात दंगों में क्लीनचिट
मौत के खौफ से निर्भया के दोषियों का वजन घटा, तिहाड़ में फांसी घर तैयार कराया गया
विशेष:
#नागरिकता संशोधन बिल#नर्सरी एडमिशन 2020#हैदराबाद गैंगरेप#क्राइम#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

The Body: इमरान हाशमी और ऋषि कपूर की फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

the body

इमरान हाशमी और ऋषि कपूर स्टारर फिल्म द बॉडी रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को जीतू जोसेफ ने डायरेक्ट किया है। फिल्म की कहानी एक औरत की लाश से शुरू होती है जो लैब से गायब हो जाती है। जिस औरत की लाश लैब से गायब होती है, उसके पति का किरदार इमरान निभा रहे हैं। लाश गायब होने के बाद लाश की तलाश की जाती है और फिर कई राज सामने आते हैं। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से तो मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर दर्शकों को फिल्म पसंद आ रही है। पढ़ें यूजर्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:The Body emraan hashmi and rishi kapoor starrer movie the body social media reaction

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

IPL 2020 Auction: जानिए क्या होगा ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, पैट कमिंस, डेल स्टेन, क्रिस लिन, जोश हेजलवुड, मिशेल मार्श और एंजलो मैथ्यूज का बेस प्राइस

IPL 2020 Auction: जानिए क्या होगा ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, पैट कमिंस, डेल स्टेन, क्रिस लिन, जोश हेजलवुड, मिशेल मार्श और एंजलो मैथ्यूज का बेस प्राइस

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में वापसी करेंगे ड्वेन ब्रावो, संन्यास का फैसला लिया वापस

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में वापसी करेंगे ड्वेन ब्रावो, संन्यास का फैसला लिया वापस

खून का बहना रुके, पर जमे नहीं तो यह बीमारी है, क्या है इलाज?

खून का बहना रुके, पर जमे नहीं तो यह बीमारी है, क्या है इलाज?

सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन 16 दिसंबर से, सभी राशियां होंगी प्रभावित, ये उपाय दिलाएगा लाभ

सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन 16 दिसंबर से, सभी राशियां होंगी प्रभावित, ये उपाय दिलाएगा लाभ

International Tea Day: सिर्फ ठंड नहीं भगाती, सेहत को कई फायदे भी पहुंचाती है चाय 

International Tea Day: सिर्फ ठंड नहीं भगाती, सेहत को कई फायदे भी पहुंचाती है चाय 

करीना कपूर खान के चैट शो पर शर्मीला टैगोर ने कहा- विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा का बच्चा होते ही मीडिया तैमूर को भूल जाएगी

करीना कपूर खान के चैट शो पर शर्मीला टैगोर ने कहा- विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा का बच्चा होते ही मीडिया तैमूर को भूल जाएगी

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर