'थप्पड़' की शूटिंग खत्म होते ही बोलीं तापसी पन्नू 'डायरेक्टर अनुभव सिन्हा के साथ काम करना एक अभिशाप जैसा है'

Final pack up on #Thappad 31 days flew faster than storm but left the same impact. While most of the times I am thanking my stars to get a chance to work with such a director ( in this case I got lucky twice ) but other times I see it as a curse. Curse of too much comfort , too much ease, too complex an emotion simplified too easily, too much to learn, too much of happiness, the only thing too little is the number of days spent on set. Damn! It’s gonna be tough moving on to the next one... Until we shake the world again..... @anubhavsinhaa I shall haunt u as your nutritionist if not an actor ! 🤗

