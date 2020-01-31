 DA Image
Thappad: तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। एक्टिंग इतनी शानदार है कि दर्शकों का उन्होंने दिल जीत लिया है। तापसी, वाकई में सराहना का पात्र बनी हैं। ट्विटर पर लोग तापसी पन्नू की तारीफ करते थक नहीं रहे हैं। इंटरनेट पर तापसी की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ के ट्रेलर ने धमाल मचा दिया है। सारे स्टीरियोटाइप्स तोड़ते हुए इस फिल्म में तापसी ने बताया है कि पति अगर आपको एक थप्पड़ ही क्यों न मारे, वे हिंसा का पात्र बनते हैं। इस फिल्म में जब तापसी के पति उन्हें सभी के सामने एक पार्टी में किसी बात पर थप्पड़ मारते हैं तो वे तलाक लेना तय करती हैं। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन अनुभव सिन्हा ने किया है। सिनेमाघरों में ये फिल्म 28 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। आगे पढ़िए ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

