Thappad: तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है। एक्टिंग इतनी शानदार है कि दर्शकों का उन्होंने दिल जीत लिया है। तापसी, वाकई में सराहना का पात्र बनी हैं। ट्विटर पर लोग तापसी पन्नू की तारीफ करते थक नहीं रहे हैं। इंटरनेट पर तापसी की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ के ट्रेलर ने धमाल मचा दिया है। सारे स्टीरियोटाइप्स तोड़ते हुए इस फिल्म में तापसी ने बताया है कि पति अगर आपको एक थप्पड़ ही क्यों न मारे, वे हिंसा का पात्र बनते हैं। इस फिल्म में जब तापसी के पति उन्हें सभी के सामने एक पार्टी में किसी बात पर थप्पड़ मारते हैं तो वे तलाक लेना तय करती हैं। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन अनुभव सिन्हा ने किया है। सिनेमाघरों में ये फिल्म 28 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। आगे पढ़िए ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
Hann bs ek Thappad pr nahi mar sakta. Marked the date in my head 28/2/2020. Is Thappad ki gonj dur Tak jayegi. @taapsee #ThappadTrailer— Amisha Juneja (@juneja_amisha) January 31, 2020
Exactly! Nahi maar sakta.— Kunika Agarwal (@iKunikaagarwal) January 31, 2020
#ThappadTrailer
Oh my god what a intense story line... You are in your zone... Go-ahead @taapsee your are on a rollercoaster ride...#ThappadTrailer is a #Thappad to all of them who touches their women without concern ....#jay_taapsee_mate_ki— Biswajit Mohanty (@Srk_fan_biswa) January 31, 2020
Amazing !! #Thappad nahin maar sakte.— Ƙαbιr Ⲙαss ☆ (@KabirMass) January 31, 2020
And @deespeak also in the movie😍😍#ThappadTrailer https://t.co/XyWLdRFlji pic.twitter.com/83TylLoSPw
WOW! Speechless !! What a Trailer #ThappadTrailer .. One more brilliant movie by @taapsee on real issue!! A Hard-hitting and thought-provoking take on domestic violence! #Thappad— Ashish (@AshishKumar_10) January 31, 2020
#thappadtrailer Thank you for the "it's not just a slap" narrative!! Thank you for not normalising abuse like every other Bollywood movie! Will definitely watch!@taapsee @anubhavsinha— Anushka (@a_biwalkar) January 31, 2020