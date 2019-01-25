'Thackeray'Audience Reactions: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की कड़क तेवर ने फैंस को दिला दी बाला साहेब की याद

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म ठाकरे ने आज यानी 25 जनवरी को बॉक्सऑफिस पर रिलीज हो चुकी है। ठाकरे फिल्म रिलीज होने के बाद फैंस और फिल्म क्रिटिक्स का मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। फिल्म में बाल ठाकरे को महाराष्ट्र के राजनीति के एक कद्दावर नेता के रूप में दिखाया गया। जिनके एक इशारे पर पूरा महाराष्ट्र अपने घुटनों पर आ जाता था। महाराष्ट्र के राजनीतिक पार्टी शिव सेना का गठन करने वाले बाल ठाकरे की तूती हर पार्टी में बोलती थी। हर पार्टी का कोई भी बड़ा नेता जब भी मुंबई आता था बाल ठाकरे के मातोश्री में हाजिरी देना उसके लिए अनिवार्य था।

ठाकरे को देखने के बाद फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को लेकर शानदार प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर करने में लगे हुए हैं। फैंस का कहना है कि फिल्म बहुत ही शानदार है। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म की स्‍क्रिप्‍ट शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने लिखी है। फिल्म को बाल ठाकरे के 93वें जन्मदिन पर रिलीज किया जा रहा है। अब इस फिल्म पर फैंस के रिएक्शन देखें। फिल्म में नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की जमकर तारीफ की जा रही है।

Thackeray Review: बाल ठाकरे के जीवन नहीं राजनीतिक जीवन की तस्वीर

Saw #Thackeray today! As always @Nawazuddin_S was 💣😍. Keep up the good Work! Totally Changed my Perception about Shri. Balasaheb Thackeray!👍👌 pic.twitter.com/bkvms0x3Jm — Kedar Nayak (@Kedar2911) January 25, 2019

Take a bow Nawaz, take a bow. What a brilliant movie #Thackeray is. What a portrayal of the legend.

Only Nawaz can give a performance like this. So much depth, so much class.

Respect for the man keeps growing day by day, movie by movie, show by show. Hats off. @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/0PCgsO1xMv — Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) January 25, 2019

#Thackeray #MovieReview



THACKERAY is a well-made and well-told biopic about one of the most important political figures of Maharashtra and India. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s excellent act makes it a gripping watch.Recommended! pic.twitter.com/CECXatuC5R — Kalpan Contractor (@KalpanConti) January 25, 2019

Such a amazing direction @abhijitpanse wonderful movie making. #Thackeray — Renuka R. Vichare (@RenukaRVichare) January 25, 2019

Bala Saheb #Thackeray has been shown to be an intelligent man with a sharp wit and that he was a good listener. He did what he felt was right. He supported Emergency. He openly supported the Hindutva movement. He justified the use of violence.



He openly called himself Hitler! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 25, 2019

#Thackeray @Nawazuddin_S's stellar portrayal of BalaSaheb stands out as one of his strongest character. The raw force with which he delivers those strong lines- perfection!#JaiHind #JaiMaharastra — Vishwas Dwivedi (@Vish_A_) January 25, 2019

Wishing all the very best to my friend, @AUThackeray on the release of the film #Thackeray based on his grandfather...have heard so many stories about the power he exuded and his greatness, looking forward to see it all unfold on the big screen. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 25, 2019



आपको बता दें कि फिल्म के रिलीज होने के एक दिन पहले डायरेक्टर रोहित शेटटी ने नवाज की काफी तारीफ की थी। इसके बाद शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा ने ट्विटर पर नवाज की प्रशंसा की थी। उन्होनें लिखा, ''उनकी यादों को श्रद्धांजलि के रूप में, बालासाहेब पर बनी फिल्म 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी फिल्म में शानदार हैं और उन्होंने किरदार के साथ पूरा न्याय किया है। वो विश्वसनीय हैं।

As a tribute to his memory, a film, 'Thackeray' a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan'19. I’m told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable as he plays the late — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 24, 2019

जाने-माने डायरेक्टर शूजीत सरकार ने फिल्म को बोल्ड और पावरफुल बताया। सरकार ने ट्वीट में लिखा, ''ठाकरे फिल्म दिखाती है कि कैसे एक आर्टिस्ट पावरफुल राजनेता बनता है। फिल्म बोल्ड और पावरफुल है. हमारी इंडस्ट्री के सबसे शानदार अभिनेताओं में शुमार नवाजुद्दीन फिल्म में एक शेर की तरह दहाड़ते हैं। संजय राउत और आरके पांडे को बधाई।

