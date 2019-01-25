DA Image

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में नई बेंच गठित, जस्टिस नजीर व अशोक भूषण शामिल, 29 जनवरी को होगी सुनवाई
मौसम अलर्ट: दिल्ली-NCR, लखनऊ में बारिश के आसार, देहरादून में छाए रहेंगे बादल, पटना और रांची में सुबह कोहरे के साथ रहेगी ठंड
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस-JDS 3 दिन में सीट बंटवारे पर फैसला करेंगे
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के फीडबैक में इन राज्यों ने मारी बाजी, जानें
सपा के इस सांसद का दावा, प्रियंका के आने का गठबंधन पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर
रेलवे के इस कदम से कर्मचारियों के साथ उनके बच्चे भी होंगे खुश, जानें
जल्द ​ही टूट सकता है शमी का सबसे तेज 100 ODI विकेट झटकने का रिकॉर्ड
'आतंकवाद बंदूक में नहीं दिमाग में, सही करने की कोशिश कर रहे'
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को कांग्रेस का प्रस्ताव, BJP में खलबली
SATELLITE KALAMSAT: इसरो ने लांच किया दुनिया का सबसे हल्का उपग्रह
'Thackeray'Audience Reactions: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की कड़क तेवर ने फैंस को दिला दी बाला साहेब की याद

Thackeray

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म ठाकरे ने आज यानी 25 जनवरी को बॉक्सऑफिस पर रिलीज हो चुकी है। ठाकरे फिल्म रिलीज होने के बाद फैंस और फिल्म क्रिटिक्स का मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। फिल्म में बाल ठाकरे को महाराष्ट्र के राजनीति के एक कद्दावर नेता के रूप में दिखाया गया। जिनके एक इशारे पर पूरा महाराष्ट्र अपने घुटनों पर आ जाता था। महाराष्ट्र के राजनीतिक पार्टी शिव सेना का गठन करने वाले बाल ठाकरे की तूती हर पार्टी में बोलती थी। हर पार्टी का कोई भी बड़ा नेता जब भी मुंबई आता था बाल ठाकरे के मातोश्री में हाजिरी देना उसके लिए अनिवार्य था।

ठाकरे को देखने के बाद फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को लेकर शानदार प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर करने में लगे हुए हैं। फैंस का कहना है कि फिल्म बहुत ही शानदार है। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म की स्‍क्रिप्‍ट शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने लिखी है। फिल्म को बाल ठाकरे के 93वें जन्मदिन पर रिलीज किया जा रहा है। अब इस फिल्म पर फैंस के रिएक्शन देखें। फिल्म में नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की जमकर तारीफ की जा रही है।

Thackeray Review: बाल ठाकरे के जीवन नहीं राजनीतिक जीवन की तस्वीर

 

 


आपको बता दें कि फिल्म के रिलीज होने के एक दिन पहले डायरेक्टर रोहित शेटटी ने नवाज की काफी तारीफ की थी। इसके बाद शत्रुघ्‍न सिन्हा ने ट्विटर पर नवाज की प्रशंसा की थी। उन्होनें लिखा, ''उनकी यादों को श्रद्धांजलि के रूप में, बालासाहेब पर बनी फिल्म 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी फिल्म में शानदार हैं और उन्होंने किरदार के साथ पूरा न्याय किया है। वो विश्वसनीय हैं।

जाने-माने डायरेक्टर शूजीत सरकार ने फिल्म को बोल्ड और पावरफुल बताया। सरकार ने ट्वीट में लिखा, ''ठाकरे फिल्म दिखाती है कि कैसे एक आर्टिस्ट पावरफुल राजनेता बनता है। फिल्म बोल्ड और पावरफुल है. हमारी इंडस्ट्री के सबसे शानदार अभिनेताओं में शुमार नवाजुद्दीन फिल्म में एक शेर की तरह दहाड़ते हैं। संजय राउत और आरके पांडे को बधाई। 
 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Thackeray Audience Reactions after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui look as Balasaheb

