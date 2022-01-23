Sunday, January 23, 2022
तसलीमा नसरीन के 'रेडीमेड बेबी' ट्वीट पर भड़के प्रियंका-निक के फैन्स, अब दी ये सफाई...

तसलीमा नसरीन के 'रेडीमेड बेबी' ट्वीट पर भड़के प्रियंका-निक के फैन्स, अब दी ये सफाई...

टीम, लाइव हिंदुस्तान,नई दिल्लीPuneet Parashar
Sun, 23 Jan 2022 12:52 PM
तसलीमा नसरीन के 'रेडीमेड बेबी' ट्वीट पर भड़के प्रियंका-निक के फैन्स, अब दी ये सफाई...

लोकप्रिय राइटर तसलीमा नसरीन ने सरोगेसी के जरिए मां बनने वाली महिलाओं के बारे में कई ट्वीट करके एक नई बहस शुरू कर दी है। तसलीमा का ये रिएक्शन प्रियंका चोपड़ा के हाल ही में सरोगेसी के जरिए मां बनने के ऐलान के बाद आया है। सोशल मीडिया पर एक धड़ा जहां तसलीमा का समर्थन कर रहा है वहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा के ढेरों फैंस ने उल्टा तसलीमा नसरीन को इसके लिए ट्रोल कर दिया है। चलिए समझते हैं कि ये पूरा मामला क्या है।

कैसे शुरू हुई ये पूरी बहस?
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने हाल ही में एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए सरोगेसी से मां बनने का ऐलान किया था। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें शुभकामनाएं मिलने लगीं और दूसरी तरफ तमाम लोगों ने इसके खिलाफ प्रतिक्रिया देना शुरू कर दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर प्रियंका के फैंस और उनके विरोधियों के बीच तगड़ी बहस छिड़ गई और इसी बीच तसलीमा ने भी कई ट्वीट सरोगेसी के विरोध में कर दिए।

तसलीमा ने ट्वीट पर मच गया बवाल
तसलीमा नसरीन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'सरोगेसी के जरिए मां बनने वाली महिलाएं कैसा महसूस करती हैं जब उन्हें उनके रेडीमेड बच्चे मिलते हैं? क्या उन्हें उन बच्चों के प्रति वैसी ही फीलिंग आती है जैसी किसी मां को अपने बच्चे को जन्म देने के बाद आती है?' तसलीमा ने लिखा, 'दुनिया में गरीब महिलाओं के होने की वजह से सरोगेसी संभव है।'

सरोगेसी मॉम को लेकर तसलीमा ने लिखी ये बात
उन्होंने लिखा, 'अमीर लोग हमेशा अपने स्वार्थ के लिए समाज में गरीबी का अस्तित्व चाहते हैं। अगर आपमें वाकई एक बच्चे को पालने की इतनी प्रबल इच्छा है तो किसी बेघर बच्चे को गोद ले लीजिए। बच्चों में आपके पैतृक गुण होने चाहिए - ये सिर्फ आपके अहंकार है और कुछ नहीं।' तसलीमा ने लिखा, 'मैं तब तक सरोगेसी को स्वीकार नहीं करूंगी जब तक कि अमीर महिलाएं सरोगेट मॉम नहीं बन जातीं।'

ट्रोलिंग के बाद अब सफाई में लिखी ये बात
तसलीमा ने हालांकि कहीं पर भी प्रियंका चोपड़ा का नाम नहीं लिखा लेकिन इन ट्वीट्स के बाद एक्ट्रेस के फैंस ने उन्हें जोरदार तरीके से ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। तसलीमा के बयान के बाद एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट आने लगे और फिर तसलीमा ने लिखा, 'सरोगेसी को लेकर मेरे ट्वीट इसे लेकर मेरे विचार और ओपिनियन हैं। इसका प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस से कोई लेना देना नहीं है। मुझे वो कपल बहुत पसंद है।'

