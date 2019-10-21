Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior के पोस्टर्स देखकर फैन्स हुए एक्साइटेड, अजय को लेकर किए ये कमेंट्स

अजय देवगन ने अभी कुछ देर पहले ही अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'तानाजी- द अनसंग वॉरियर' के तीन जबरदस्त पोस्टर्स शेयर किए हैं। फिल्म के पोस्टर्स को सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। पहले अजय ने सैफ अली खान का पोस्टर शेयर किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपना और सैफ का पोस्टर शेयर किया और फिर अजय ने अपना पोस्टर शेयर किया।

MIGHT that cut deeper than a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/QUKU9ayYQt

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2019

MIND vs MIGHT. The epic battle begins in 3D on 10th January 2020! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/2l1YvR3r7J

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2019

MIND that was as sharp as a sword...#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.@itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/t23NbaqiYM

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 21, 2019

इस पोस्टर पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के भी जबरदस्त कमेंट्स आ रहे हैं। पढ़ें फैन्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-

Kya gajab poster hai 🔥🔥🔥🔥

This is going to be biggest hit of @ajaydevgn career and his best performance 👌

All the best to all Adians from Salman fans#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/8hta72080m

Intense acting & ajay devgan ... Look at his eyes 🔥#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/9tUJ4p6XnR

Saif n Ajay ...love this combo 😍#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/UB2fm0PSeh

The anger in the eyes of Devgan and the fierce look of Saif on such a huge canvas!! Can't wait for the trailer now... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/iiHvqULiD2

— 𝕁 ℕ 𝕐 𝔸 ℕ (@Jnyan45_RKF) October 21, 2019

Finally something worth watching!!!!!#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior

Very big thank you to @omraut for this!!!!!!

Blockbuster on the way

Mind as sharp as sword and eyes burn holes in enemy's chest welcome #Tanhajitheunsungwarrior of our school History book you are irresistible😘 revisiting golden episode of Maratha History with @ajaydevgn can't wait fr trailer now released it soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g0ayMmQQo1

— Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) October 21, 2019

FANTASTIC poster of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior . Congratulations to Ajay sir & team. I'm sure this movie gonna be BLOCKBUSTER on box office. Best wishes from us. https://t.co/CenVxcGdFW

Real warriors never die#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/B7zhqSaZDz

Just woww!!❤🔥❤🔥



This will be huge for sure. @ajaydevgn



I like the confidence you have with your product that you're releasing it on non-holiday. Kudos to the whole team.#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior https://t.co/0umCzONILs

— Khiladi Sahilᴴᵒᵘˢᵉᶠᵘˡˡ⁴ (@sahildude01) October 21, 2019

फिल्म 'तानाजी- द अनसंग वॉरियर' की बात करें तो इसमें अजय और सैफ के साथ काजोल भी लीड रोल में हैं। हालांकि अभी काजोल का लुक सामने नहीं आया है। लेकिन फैन्स को उनके लुक को लेकर भी एक्साइटमेंट कायम है। वैसे काफी समय बाद काजोल और अजय साथ काम कर रहे हैं। लेकिन जब भी दोनों पति-पत्नी साथ आते हैं तो स्क्रीन पर अपनी केमेस्ट्री का जादू फैला देते हैं।

फिल्म की बात करें तो ये अगले साल 10 जनवरी को रिलीज होगी।