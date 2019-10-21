 Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior poster social media reaction - Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior के पोस्टर्स देखकर फैन्स हुए एक्साइटेड, अजय को लेकर किए ये कमेंट्स DA Image

होममनोरंजन

Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior के पोस्टर्स देखकर फैन्स हुए एक्साइटेड, अजय को लेकर किए ये कमेंट्स

tanhaji- the unsung warrior

अजय देवगन ने अभी कुछ देर पहले ही अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'तानाजी- द अनसंग वॉरियर' के तीन जबरदस्त पोस्टर्स शेयर किए हैं। फिल्म के पोस्टर्स को सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। पहले अजय ने सैफ अली खान का पोस्टर शेयर किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपना और सैफ का पोस्टर शेयर किया और फिर अजय ने अपना पोस्टर शेयर किया।

 

 

इस पोस्टर पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के भी जबरदस्त कमेंट्स आ रहे हैं। पढ़ें फैन्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

फिल्म 'तानाजी- द अनसंग वॉरियर' की बात करें तो इसमें अजय और सैफ के साथ काजोल भी लीड रोल में हैं। हालांकि अभी काजोल का लुक सामने नहीं आया है। लेकिन फैन्स को उनके लुक को लेकर भी एक्साइटमेंट कायम है। वैसे काफी समय बाद काजोल और अजय साथ काम कर रहे हैं। लेकिन जब भी दोनों पति-पत्नी साथ आते हैं तो स्क्रीन पर अपनी केमेस्ट्री का जादू फैला देते हैं।

Bigg Boss 13 Video: सलमान खान को आया गुस्सा, शूटिंग के बीच कोट उतारा और सेट से निकले

फिल्म '83' के डायरेक्टर कबीर खान ने रणवीर सिंह के काम को लेकर दिया ये बयान

 

फिल्म की बात करें तो ये अगले साल 10 जनवरी को रिलीज होगी। 

