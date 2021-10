'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के नट्टू काका का निधन, 77 की उम्र में घनश्याम नायक ने ली आखिरी सांस

Ghanshyam Nayak our #Natukaka passed away at the age of 77 due to cancer. best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,The actor played the much-loved character of #Natukaka in the sitcom.

Rest in Peace Sir🥺

Legend Never Die 💔 We Miss You#RIP @TMKOC_NTF pic.twitter.com/G8zMC4X83P