Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: मॉडलिंग से लेकर बॉलीवुड डीवा तक, ऐसा रहा तापसी पन्नू का सफर

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने अपने काम के दम पर लोगों के दिलों में खास जगह बना ली है। हर फिल्म में उनकी एक्टिंग को सराहा जाता है। पंजाबी परिवार में जन्मीं तापसी पन्नू आज अपना 33वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। तापसी ने इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की है, लेकिन एक्ट्रेस बनने की चाह में वह फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में आ गईं और ऐसा काम किया कि आज वह किसी पहचान की मोहताज नहीं हैं। तापसी के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर उनके बारे में कुछ जानते हैं।
तापसी पन्नू ने दिल्ली के अशोक विहार से स्कूलिंग और फिर कंप्यूटर साइंस में बीटेक करने के बाद चैनल वी के रिएलिटी शो गेट गॉर्जियस के लिए ऑडिशन दिया, जिसमें वह सेलेक्ट हो गईं। तापसी ने कई कॉम्पिटिशन जीते। इसके बाद वह फुल टाइम मॉडल बन गईं। अपने मॉडलिंग के दिनों में तापसी ने टीवी और प्रिंट विज्ञापनों में काम किया। कुछ सालों के स्ट्रगल के बाद उन्होंने एक्टिंग की दुनिया में अपनी किस्मत आजमाने के बारे में सोचा। तापसी ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में एंट्री मारी, लेकिन शुरुआत में उन्होंने साउथ मूवीज में काम किया।
तापसी ने डेविड धवन की फिल्म चश्मे बद्दूर से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया। इसमें उन्होंने सिद्धार्थ और अली जफर के साथ काम किया था। इसके बाद तापसी ने कभी पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। फिर तापसी फिल्म बेबी में नजर आईं, लेकिन साल 2016 में फिल्म पिंक से उन्हें बड़ी पहचान मिली। इसमें उनके काम को बहुत पसंद किया गया। अब तापसी बॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेसेस की लिस्ट में शामिल हो चुकी हैं। इस समय उनके पास कई प्रोजेक्ट्स है, जिसमें लक्ष्मी रॉकेट, लूप लपेटा, शाबाश मिठु, हसीन दिलरुबा जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं।
