हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Thappad Review: तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म 'थप्पड़' देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

Thappad Review: तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

thappad review

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ का ट्रेलर जबसे रिलीज हुआ है, तभी से फिल्म को शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म ‘कबीर सिंह’ से कंपेयर किया जा रहा है। फैन्स का कहना है कि लेखक अनुभव सिन्हा और मृणमयी लागू के जेहन में कहीं न कहीं फिल्म 'कबीर सिंह' का ख्याल रहा होगा। जैसे ही तापसी पन्नू का थप्पड़ वाला सीन सामने आता है, आपको एक सेकेंड के लिए कबीर सिंह की याद जरूर आ जाएगी, जब वह प्रीति को जोरदार थप्पड़ जड़ते हैं। 

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। यह फिल्म सभी सिनेमाघरों में 28 फरवरी को देखा जा सकेगी। लेकिन हाल ही में मुंबई में तापसी पन्नू ने अपनी आगामी फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत मीडिया के जाने-माने चेहरे शामिल हुए। फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग में आयुष्मान खुराना, दिव्या दत्ता, डायरेक्टर मद्दसिर, हुमा कुरैशी, पुलकित सम्राट, कृति खरबंदा, राधिका मदान, बरखा दत्त नजर आए। 

अब फिल्म को देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स समेत फैन्स ने प्रतिक्रियाएं देनी शुरू कर दी हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन्स आ रहे हैं। पढ़िए, कैसी है तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’। 

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट गिरीश जौहर का फिल्म देखने के बाद रिएक्शन सामने आया है। उन्होंने लिखा है कि सूबसूरती से दर्शाने वाला एक ऐसा पावरफुल एक्सपीरियंस जिसे देखने के बाद आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे। ऐसी फिल्में बहुत कम देखने को मिलती हैं। थप्पड़, तापसी पन्नू और अनुभव सिन्हा के साथ पूरी टीम को शुभकामनाएं।   

वहीं, बरखा दत्त लिखती हैं कि मैंने कल थप्पड़ देखी, जिसे देखने के बाद मैं रोने लगी थी। मुझे यह देखकर ज्यादा खुशी हुई कि यह फिल्म एक पुरुष ने बनाई है, अनुभव सिन्हा समेत कई मंजे हुए एक्टर्स ने इसमें दिल से काम किया है। मेरी दोस्त तापसी पन्नू ने इसमें जो मुख्य किरदार निभाया है, देखने योग्य है। फिल्म उन सभी छोटे सपनों से पर्दा उठाती है जो महिलाएं देखती हैं और फिर भी चुप रहने का निर्णय लेती हैं। जरूर देखिएगा यह फिल्म, शानदार है।  

आपको बता दें कि फिल्म थप्पड़ के माध्यम से अनुभव सिन्हा समाज पर एक करारा थप्पड़ जड़ते हुए दिख रहे हैं। अनुभव सिन्हा के निर्देशन में बनी थप्पड़ एक महिला केंद्रित फिल्म है। घरेलू हिंसा की शुरुआत कैसे होती है यह फिल्म में बखूबी दिखाया गया है जो सच में तारीफ के काबिल हैं। यह फिल्म लिंग भेदभाव हिंसा के खिलाफ है। 

Thappad Movie Review: तापसी पन्नू-पवेल गुलाटी की खुशहाल शादीशुदा लाइफ को बर्बाद कर देता है बस एक 'थप्पड़'

आलिया भट्ट की झोली में गिरी एक और फिल्म, इस डायरेक्टर संग मिलाया हाथ

