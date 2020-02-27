Thappad Review: तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ देखने के बाद फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ का ट्रेलर जबसे रिलीज हुआ है, तभी से फिल्म को शाहिद कपूर की फिल्म ‘कबीर सिंह’ से कंपेयर किया जा रहा है। फैन्स का कहना है कि लेखक अनुभव सिन्हा और मृणमयी लागू के जेहन में कहीं न कहीं फिल्म 'कबीर सिंह' का ख्याल रहा होगा। जैसे ही तापसी पन्नू का थप्पड़ वाला सीन सामने आता है, आपको एक सेकेंड के लिए कबीर सिंह की याद जरूर आ जाएगी, जब वह प्रीति को जोरदार थप्पड़ जड़ते हैं।
तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। यह फिल्म सभी सिनेमाघरों में 28 फरवरी को देखा जा सकेगी। लेकिन हाल ही में मुंबई में तापसी पन्नू ने अपनी आगामी फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’ की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत मीडिया के जाने-माने चेहरे शामिल हुए। फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग में आयुष्मान खुराना, दिव्या दत्ता, डायरेक्टर मद्दसिर, हुमा कुरैशी, पुलकित सम्राट, कृति खरबंदा, राधिका मदान, बरखा दत्त नजर आए।
अब फिल्म को देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स समेत फैन्स ने प्रतिक्रियाएं देनी शुरू कर दी हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन्स आ रहे हैं। पढ़िए, कैसी है तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म ‘थप्पड़’।
Just completed #Thappad and it was just wowwwww! What a moral behind the movie. You have done a great job @taapsee as usual. Thank you for giving this type of movie. Every man and woman must watch this movie. 👍— Dhameliya Dhruvil (@DDhruvil7) February 25, 2020
Have to say that #Thappad has left me so overwhelmed. A big #ThankYou for writing this, to @anubhavsinha for directing and @taapsee for acting in such a necessary film in today's times. https://t.co/r7Uq6HejFq— Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) February 26, 2020
Wao super nice kya #thappad mara on 70 mm .. Taapsee u really nailed it... Superb film must watch specially for all aaj ke youth Taapsee Pannu u are too amazing actor ... @taapsee pic.twitter.com/TGTsPc7ADq— Munish Puri (@itsmunishpuri) February 26, 2020
ट्रेड एनालिस्ट गिरीश जौहर का फिल्म देखने के बाद रिएक्शन सामने आया है। उन्होंने लिखा है कि सूबसूरती से दर्शाने वाला एक ऐसा पावरफुल एक्सपीरियंस जिसे देखने के बाद आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे। ऐसी फिल्में बहुत कम देखने को मिलती हैं। थप्पड़, तापसी पन्नू और अनुभव सिन्हा के साथ पूरी टीम को शुभकामनाएं।
Experience Sheer POWER in PURE Subtle-ness !!! A rare & one of its kind combo ! Deadly !!! #Thappad 💖@anubhavsinha @taapsee & entire team 👏🏼💫👏🏼💫👏🏼💫👏🏼💫👏🏼💫👏🏼💫👏🏼— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 26, 2020
#Thappad is possibly one of the most important films made in India. Take a bow @taapsee for delivering the best performance of your career and one of the best we have seen! @anubhavsinha Respect sir for having the courage to make a film that gives such a necessary message.— Milap (@zmilap) February 26, 2020
#Thappad is an important film and equally important is to sit back and understand the little, tiny and deep things which @anubhavsinha has tried to convey. The film has a lot to say and it says that in a good way. Though I am not sure how much will people understand it.— Gautam (@filmygautam) February 26, 2020
वहीं, बरखा दत्त लिखती हैं कि मैंने कल थप्पड़ देखी, जिसे देखने के बाद मैं रोने लगी थी। मुझे यह देखकर ज्यादा खुशी हुई कि यह फिल्म एक पुरुष ने बनाई है, अनुभव सिन्हा समेत कई मंजे हुए एक्टर्स ने इसमें दिल से काम किया है। मेरी दोस्त तापसी पन्नू ने इसमें जो मुख्य किरदार निभाया है, देखने योग्य है। फिल्म उन सभी छोटे सपनों से पर्दा उठाती है जो महिलाएं देखती हैं और फिर भी चुप रहने का निर्णय लेती हैं। जरूर देखिएगा यह फिल्म, शानदार है।
I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2020
We know from the trailer #Thappad is about a slap, a woman’s quest for justice on the grounds of domestic violence. But @anubhavsinha’s very effective film left me very uncomfortable. What kind of a man I am and have been? 1/2— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 18, 2020
One word : IMPRESSIVE !@taapsee starrer #Thappad deals with patriarchal norms brilliantly without diverging it in other direction . Captures the pain and helplessness of Indian women who have been subjected to this prejudice ki ' Chalta hai' ! Top notch performances.— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 26, 2020
⭐⭐⭐⭐
आपको बता दें कि फिल्म थप्पड़ के माध्यम से अनुभव सिन्हा समाज पर एक करारा थप्पड़ जड़ते हुए दिख रहे हैं। अनुभव सिन्हा के निर्देशन में बनी थप्पड़ एक महिला केंद्रित फिल्म है। घरेलू हिंसा की शुरुआत कैसे होती है यह फिल्म में बखूबी दिखाया गया है जो सच में तारीफ के काबिल हैं। यह फिल्म लिंग भेदभाव हिंसा के खिलाफ है।
Thappad Movie Review: तापसी पन्नू-पवेल गुलाटी की खुशहाल शादीशुदा लाइफ को बर्बाद कर देता है बस एक 'थप्पड़'
आलिया भट्ट की झोली में गिरी एक और फिल्म, इस डायरेक्टर संग मिलाया हाथ