15 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड की खास फोटो शेयर कर सुष्मिता सेन ने लिखा रोमांटिक पोस्ट

“When we close the past & the future, the present unfolds” ❤️ I see you see me @rohmanshawl 💋picture courtesy #yourstruly 😉 #sharing #love #life #jaanmeri 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 mmuuuaaah!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Dec 16, 2018 at 8:31am PST