43 की उम्र में ये मुश्किल हुनर सीख कर सुष्मिता सेन ने किया हैरान, VIDEO शेयर कही ये बात

Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!!😉👊💃🏻 Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!👍💋I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!!😄🎵💃🏻 Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!!❤️ #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished 😇💃🏻 I love you guys!! #duggadugga ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 1, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT