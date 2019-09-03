DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
आज खत्म हो रही है चिदंबरम की CBI हिरासत की अवधि, अंतरिम जमानत पर फैसला आज
चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: एसआईटी जांच में फंसेंगे पर्दे के पीछे के भी कई लोग
सनसनीखेज : बच्चा चोरी कर किडनी निकालने वाले गैंग के चार गिरफ्तार
जब अचानक भीड़ भरे बाजार में एक सिरफिरे ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में दौड़ाई कार, जानें फिर क्या हुआ
ममता को फिर लगेगा झटका? TMC विधायक के गणेश पूजा में चीफ गेस्ट थे दिलीप घोष-मुकुल रॉय
पाक PM इमरान खान के न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स में छपे लेख पर विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर ने जानें क्या कहा
महाराष्ट्र: नवी मुंबई के ONGC के कोल्ड स्टोरेज में लगी आग, 4 लोगों की मौत
पाक और चीन की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें: पूजा-पाठ के साथ 8 अपाचे लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल
काउंसलर एक्सेस के बाद भारत ने कहा- भारी दबाव में था कुलभूषण, रिपोर्ट के बाद अगले कदम पर विचार
दो दिवसीय दौरे पर 4 सितंबर को रूस जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, इकॉनोमिक फोरम बैठक में लेंगे हिस्सा
विशेष:
#गणेश चतुर्थी 2019#असम एनआरसी#क्राइम#'हिन्दुस्तान' मच्छर को टक्कर#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

43 की उम्र में ये मुश्किल हुनर सीख कर सुष्मिता सेन ने किया हैरान, VIDEO शेयर कही ये बात

Sushmita Sen walks the ramp during the ongoing Lakme Fasion Week in Mumbai

बॉलीवुड की हसीन एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) इन दिनों भले ही फिल्मी दुनिया से दूर हैं, लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा एक्टिव पाई जाती हैं। मिस यूनिवर्स रह चुकी सुष्मिता सेन अक्सर अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल के साथ अफेयर की खबरों को लेकर चर्चा में रहती हैं। लेकिन इस बार वह खबरों में अपनी एक वीडियो की वजह से बनी हुईं हैं। इस वीडियो को सुष्मिता सेन ने खुद ही शेयर अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है।  वीडियो में सुष्मिता सेन एक जलपरी बनकर अपने फैंस को हैरान कर दिया है। 

दरअसल,  सुष्मिता सेन ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है उसमें वह स्कूबा डाइविंग एडवेंचर करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा है कि  '43 साल की उम्र में स्किन डाइव सीख रही हूं। कभी भी किसी भी चीज के लिए देर नहीं होती... सिर्फ एक स्टेप और खुद पर विश्वास किसी भी चीज की शुरुआत करने के लिए जरूरी है, उसके बाद सब कुछ अपने आप होता चला जाता है... मैं इस समुद्र में तब तक डाइविंग करती रहूंगी जब तक मैं डांस करना नहीं सीख लेती। 

सुष्मिता सेन की इस वीडियो को देखकर फैंस खूब खुश हो रहे हैं और उनके पोस्ट को लाइक करते हुए कमेंट भी कर उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। 

यहां देखें वीडियो...

सोनम के भाई ने अपनी बहनों के लिए किया कुछ ऐसा, देखकर आप भी कहेंगे OMG!

गणपति महोत्सव पर एंटीलिया में कुछ इस अंदाज में साथ दिखे आलिया-

यहां देखें सुष्मिता के और भी वायरल फोटो 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Sushmita sen is learning scuba diving at the age of 43

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

IND vs WI: जमैकन फैन्स ने टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पहनकर रोहित के सामने किया डांस- video

IND vs WI: जमैकन फैन्स ने टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पहनकर रोहित के सामने किया डांस- video

JEE main 2020:आज से जेईई मेंस के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, ऐसे करें आवेदन

JEE main 2020:आज से जेईई मेंस के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, ऐसे करें आवेदन

pitru paksha date 2019: जानें कब से शुरू हो रहे हैं पितृ पक्ष और श्राद्ध का महत्व

pitru paksha date 2019: जानें कब से शुरू हो रहे हैं पितृ पक्ष और श्राद्ध का महत्व

ICC World Test Championship Point Table: वेस्टइंडीज को 2-0 से हराकर टॉप पर भारत

ICC World Test Championship Point Table: वेस्टइंडीज को 2-0 से हराकर टॉप पर भारत

भारत के 62वें टेस्ट अंपायर बनेंगे नितिन मेनन

भारत के 62वें टेस्ट अंपायर बनेंगे नितिन मेनन

आज इन राशियों का होगा भाग्योदय, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल ज्योतिषाचार्य से

आज इन राशियों का होगा भाग्योदय, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल ज्योतिषाचार्य से

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर