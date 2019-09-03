43 की उम्र में ये मुश्किल हुनर सीख कर सुष्मिता सेन ने किया हैरान, VIDEO शेयर कही ये बात

बॉलीवुड की हसीन एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) इन दिनों भले ही फिल्मी दुनिया से दूर हैं, लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा एक्टिव पाई जाती हैं। मिस यूनिवर्स रह चुकी सुष्मिता सेन अक्सर अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल के साथ अफेयर की खबरों को लेकर चर्चा में रहती हैं। लेकिन इस बार वह खबरों में अपनी एक वीडियो की वजह से बनी हुईं हैं। इस वीडियो को सुष्मिता सेन ने खुद ही शेयर अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। वीडियो में सुष्मिता सेन एक जलपरी बनकर अपने फैंस को हैरान कर दिया है।
दरअसल, सुष्मिता सेन ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है उसमें वह स्कूबा डाइविंग एडवेंचर करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा है कि '43 साल की उम्र में स्किन डाइव सीख रही हूं। कभी भी किसी भी चीज के लिए देर नहीं होती... सिर्फ एक स्टेप और खुद पर विश्वास किसी भी चीज की शुरुआत करने के लिए जरूरी है, उसके बाद सब कुछ अपने आप होता चला जाता है... मैं इस समुद्र में तब तक डाइविंग करती रहूंगी जब तक मैं डांस करना नहीं सीख लेती।
सुष्मिता सेन की इस वीडियो को देखकर फैंस खूब खुश हो रहे हैं और उनके पोस्ट को लाइक करते हुए कमेंट भी कर उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं।
यहां देखें वीडियो...
Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!!😉👊💃🏻 Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!👍💋I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!!😄🎵💃🏻 Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!!❤️ #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished 😇💃🏻 I love you guys!! #duggadugga ❤️
